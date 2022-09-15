Read full article on original website
Related
987thecoast.com
Another New Jersey Resident Drowns in Ocean
A 46 year old Middletown man drowned off the beaches of Toms River Wednesday. Police say a call came in regarding a swimmer who was in trouble and beach patrol units rushed to the scene to make the rescue. The victim died later at a local hospital. The post Another...
987thecoast.com
Tax Increases Looming? State Approves Massive Price Increase for Benefits
Major increases are coming to the cost your town pays for the state health benefits plan for its employees. That could translate into tax increases next year in municipal budgets. New Jersey approved a whopping 23 percent increase on the cost of health insurance for local governments. The post Tax...
987thecoast.com
September 15, 2022
It’s very likely that New Jersey will keep sports betting around for awhile. Lawmakers in Trenton are expected to maintain sports betting in the state’s landscape until at least 2033. A hearing was held in an Assembly committee to discuss a decade-long extension of sports betting Thursday. The post New Jersey Likely to Keep Sports…
987thecoast.com
Lower Township Announces “Beach to Brewery” Footrace Saturday
Lower Township Police have announced some temporary road closures for Saturday morning’s “Beach to the Brewery” footrace. There will be road closures or delayed travel on a few roads, including Route 9 near Seashore Road, and the Seashore Road Bridge. Tabernacle Road will be closed from 8:00am until Noon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
987thecoast.com
Portion of Lower Township Bike Path to be Closed This Month
Lower Township Police say the Township’s bike path will be closed in the vicinity of Cresse Lane and the Pantry One convenience store through the end of the month. The path will be closed for boring operations for a new pumping station for the community. The post Portion of...
Comments / 0