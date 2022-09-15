For the love … stop telling us to make a list. Having ADHD is like having this weirdly inconvenient but sometimes timely super power. If you don't have ADHD then that sentence probably makes little sense and if you do have ADHD I'm currently giving you the Hunger Games three finger salute. Hilariously the acronym ADHD stands for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder but in reality, there's no issue with a deficit of attention. We just seem to focus on the thing we aren't supposed to be focused on because it's shiny and the task we should be doing is dull and repetitive. This can make working (you know, the thing adults are supposed to do) difficult.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO