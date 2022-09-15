Read full article on original website
Teen finds out mom passed away from cancer when teacher plays message on speakerphone in classroom
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Unlike most people I’ve talked to, I loved high school. High school was one of the most fun, enjoyable times of my life and if I had the chance to go back in time and do anything over again, I would start on my first day of my freshman year and just study more.
Mom Says Son Came Home “Starving” on First Day of School Because Other Student Ate His Lunch
There's something utterly primal about another being swooping in and eating our food. Sure, an argument can be made that there are plenty of metaphors for that in the workplace, the creative arts, or in the world of cutthroat business deals. But there are certainly folks out there who will have no problem literally taking the food of another person, just ask people in jail or in school.
My family was so poor they traded their dinner for pig slop because the slop was better
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother, her siblings, and their parents lived in the Azores in a tiny dirt-floor shack that grew muddy when it rained outside. They rarely had enough to eat, but my grandparents did what they could to feed their family of six.
I’m a psychologist – the side of the bed you sleep on reveals if you’re logical or creative, and who’ll make more money
ACCORDING to one psychologist, your preference for one side of the bed is wired into you – and it can reveal other aspects of your personality. Whether you sleep on the left side of the bed or the right can reflect your creativity, how grounded you are, and how much money you're likely to earn, the expert said.
Grandparents Asking to Exclude Stepchildren From Family Day Out Backed
A mother is "hurt" after her partner's parents ask to spend time without their stepgrandchildren, but receives backing from Mumsnet users.
Woman Defended For 'Forcing' Rich Father to Fork Over Unpaid Child Support
"Imagine abandoning your own daughter only to call her years later to beg for money," one commenter quipped.
I’m a parenting expert – the reason why kids take so long to get ready for school & how to make the morning a breeze
THE MORNING rush can be a manic couple of hours for parents and kids, all trying to remember different thing and trying to make sure everyone is out the door on time. And kids don't always make the mornings as easy as they could be and often resent getting up and ready for school.
Husband Won't Let Son Sleep in Bed With Him, Wife Gets Angry and Leaves to Stay With Sister
Some parents may feel quite OK with their baby sharing a bed with them, while others may feel extremely uneasy about the idea. Both approaches have their advantages and disadvantages. And, as you're about to read, one dad is more worried about the potential harm than the potential good of sleeping with his 5-month-old son.
I’m a sleep expert – here’s the 4 ways to get your kids back into their routine
AS kids go back to school it's likely the excitement of the new term will leave them a bit wiped out. But if they are still running around past their bedtime, it's likely they'll need help transitioning back into a routine. Here, sleep expert Dr Sophie Bostock, reveals four ways...
KevinMD.com
My job security relies on another woman taking care of my children
“I’m taking another job,” said our nanny after my husband and I returned home from a rare date night. My immediate numbness was a sign that my mind, body, and soul knew what was about to change in my life. I had thrived over the past three years...
Upworthy
Family goes on world tour to create 'visual memories' before the children lose their eyesight
Childhood memories matter and most parents try to create sweet ones for their children. A couple from Canada is going above and beyond. That's because three of their children have been diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa, an uncommon hereditary disorder that causes vision loss or decline over time, according to CNN.
ADHD work from home productivity unlocked with these 5 items. No, the secret isn't making a list.
For the love … stop telling us to make a list. Having ADHD is like having this weirdly inconvenient but sometimes timely super power. If you don't have ADHD then that sentence probably makes little sense and if you do have ADHD I'm currently giving you the Hunger Games three finger salute. Hilariously the acronym ADHD stands for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder but in reality, there's no issue with a deficit of attention. We just seem to focus on the thing we aren't supposed to be focused on because it's shiny and the task we should be doing is dull and repetitive. This can make working (you know, the thing adults are supposed to do) difficult.
MedicalXpress
Q&A: Back-to-school anxiety
DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I have two sons, ages 5 and 14. My eldest is always excited to start school and have new adventures. My younger son will begin kindergarten this year. Although he went to day care part time, he has begun to express concern about being away from me all day and is showing increased anxiety as we talk about school. How can I help him be less anxious?
Amazon Shoppers Say These Pillows 'Make You Sleep Like a Baby,' and They're 50% Off
“These are by far the most comfortable pillows I ever used” Heading to bed is always a process — whether you have to snuggle under your bed sheets just so or spend a few minutes nursing a mug of hot tea. The same goes for finding the right pillow for you since the wrong kind can lead to serious discomfort. So take the advice of thousands of Amazon shoppers and snag the Hoomqing Bed Pillows, which are currently a whopping 50 percent off — bringing the price down to...
WNDU
Wednesday’s Child: Crafting with Cecilia
(WNDU) - Foster kids often get bounced around from home to home, through no fault of their own. Kids like 16-year-old Cecilia need a permanent placement through adoption. Grant Me Hope shared the story of this typical teen. “I like to go shopping with my friends. We’re old school, kind...
I forgot how to laugh because of 'mom stress'
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Hanging out on the couch with my husband and daughter the other day, I realized something.
Study shows a whopping 91% of children are unable to call 911
In 2018, a 7-year-old saved her baby sister’s life after she fell in the family’s backyard pool. She calmly but quickly describes the situation as her mom does CPR on the infant. In 2019, a 9-year-old boy saved his grandfather’s life, a Type 1 Diabetic who had a low blood sugar emergency. He was applauded for knowing how to call 911, resulting in lifesaving care. Numerous more examples exist, with one common thread — cell phones, if young children know how to use them, can save lives.
Upworthy
The heartwarming story of this single dad who fosters only terminally ill children
Mohamed Bzeek came to the U.S. from Libya more than 40 years ago to pursue a degree in electrical engineering. In 1997, he wed Dawn, his now-deceased wife, and became a citizen. The Bzeeks fostered many children during their marriage, offering a home to those who would never find homes otherwise.
Grieving for a grandparent: a counsellor explains how they help people through such a loss
Many of us feel touched by the loss of our queen, but that is nothing compared to the loss of a beloved grandparent. The queen’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren have lost a wise and loving guardian. For most people their parent or parents are their main caregiver but grandparents can have a special role in our lives.
