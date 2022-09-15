ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off in Springfield

By Alanna Flood
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thursday marks the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, and the celebration has already started. People in Springfield are happy to celebrate Latino heritage and come together over the language of dance, one of which is the Salsa.

This salsa party is one of the many events in greater Springfield recognizing Hispanic Heritage Month. On Friday there will be a flag raising on Memorial Square and Sunday, the Puerto Rican Parade.

Juan R. Falcon came to the U.S. when he was seven. He says these events and celebrations helped him to get a better understanding of himself and hopes it does the same for others.

“I think it’s very significant, not only Hispanic Heritage Month, but as an individual in identifying your country of origin or where your parents are from. I think that’s extremely exciting because it brings something to the forefront of the history,” expressed Falcon, the Executive Director of the Hispanic American Library.

Falcon noted he works with the library he founded more than 25 years ago to celebrate Hispanic culture and contributions with arts and language classes and an author series. He also said that even though Hispanic Heritage Month recognizes a certain group of cultures, it acts as a way to bring us together so we can recognize that we are more similar than different.

westernmassnews.com

Vietnam Moon Festival celebrated in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Vietnamese Moon Festival was celebrated Sunday in Springfield. The traditional festival is a holiday where family and friends gather together and celebrate one another. There was lots of music, dancing, and of course, mooncakes, a traditional Vietnamese treat. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno was in attendance...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
STCC hosts new art exhibition reception on Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Amy H. Carberry Fine Arts Gallery presents a new exhibition at Springfield Technical Community College through September 30. “Abstracted”, the new exhibition by Canadian-born artist L.G. Talbot, will be having a reception on Saturday from 3:00p.m. to 5:00p.m. Talbot’s paintings from 2021 and 2022 represent a shift in practice due […]
SPRINGFIELD, MA
