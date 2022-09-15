Read full article on original website
‘House of the Dragon’ first look at Daemon Targaryen’s wife
Daemon Targaryen of House of the Dragon has had much to say about his wife from the Vale but now we’ll finally get to see her ourselves. Ahead of House of the Dragon‘s fifth episode, we have just received our first look at Rhea Royce. Up until this moment in the series, Rhea has only been spoken of, and not very fondly at that.
Tim Minchin announces special Melbourne live show
Internationally acclaimed comedian Tim Minchin has announced a special Melbourne show at the end of the year. The multi-hyphenate will take to the city’s Palace Foreshore on Saturday, November 26th for an exciting live show. “It’s a festival set that we’ve been performing, loads of songs, me running around on stage being a goose and you having a good time,” is how Minchin describes it.
Drake just reviewed music reviewer Anthony Fantano: ‘Your existence is a light 1’
Drake has turned the tables on Anthony Fantano, sliding into the YouTuber’s DMs to review him. Fantano, who operates the YouTube channel The Needle Drop, has built up a renowned reputation as an online music critic, so much so that The New York Times once called him “The Only Music Critic Who Matters” for those under 25-years-old.
Red Hot Summer Tour 2023 adds many more dates
The Red Hot Summer Tour has added a slew of dates to its upcoming 2023 run of shows, with an all-star all-Australian lineup set to perform. After tickets for the already-announced shows started selling out, several more dates have been added to Red Hot Summer Tour 2023. The festival will now hit Mornington, Swan Valley, Hunter Valley, Jacobs Well, Bribie Island, Darwin, and Cairns (see full dates below).
Post Malone speaks out after injuring ribs in stage door fall
The Post Malone show in St. Louis this weekend didn’t exactly go to plan, with the rapper and singer badly injuring his ribs in a fall. Malone accidentally fell into an open trap door during the show on Saturday night, injuring his ribs in the process. The fall occurred as he was performing his track ‘Circles’, with Malone slamming his ribs on the stage after not realising the stage door – which is used to transfer equipment to and from the stage – was still open.
Live Review: The Script bring Dublin to Melbourne
REVIEW: The Script @ Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, September 17th, 2022. Four years after they last headlined in Australia, The Script have returned to Melbourne to celebrate their monumental and unwavering career. The Greatest Hits Tour graced Brisbane on Thursday and Sydney on Friday, but nothing could’ve prepared them for last night’s atmosphere.
Billie Eilish joins growing fan base of Sydney vintage store
Billie Eilish kicked off the Australian leg of her ‘Happier Than Ever’ World Tour with a vintage shopping spree. The Aussie leg of the tour kicked off in Sydney last Tuesday, and it appears the US pop star managed to sneak a little shopping spree in before her media calls began.
