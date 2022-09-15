Speaking with his longtime manager Paul Rosenberg on his SiriusXM show, Eminem revealed that Dr. Dre’s brain aneurysm led to his reconciliation with Snoop Dogg. “You know, me and Snoop had our little issue, and then when that thing happened with Dre—the brain aneurysm thing—we were like, ‘Bro this is stupid,’” Em explained to Rosenberg. The pair started to have problems not long after Snoop suggested Em isn’t on his top 10 rappers of all-time list, but they mostly kept it private. But that’s not what sparked the feud, which they ultimately decided to move past following Dre’s aneurysm in early 2021.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO