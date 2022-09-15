Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Irv Gotti Regrets Getting Involved In Nas & Jay-Z Beef, Ruining Relationship With Jennifer Lopez
He has admitted that he isn't a person who holds any regrets, but when questioned, Irv admitted to two. The Murder Inc boss has been in a whirlwind as he's been promoting his BET docuseries about all things related to his label, and this has caused quite a few viral moments. Much of the social media conversations surrounding the docuseries have been focused on Irv's comments on his romance with Ashanti, but another recent highlight came during the media mogul's interview with HipHopDX.
Snoop Dogg Smokes a Giant Joint Onstage With Eminem as They Venture Into the Metaverse at VMAs
Over two decades after first collaborating, hip-hop trailblazers Snoop Dogg and Eminem joined forces on the MTV Video Music Awards stage Sunday to showcase their latest single, “From the D 2 the LBC.”. The heavily censored performance — produced in conjunction with Yuga Labs, the company behind the viral...
Dr. Dre’s Family Was Told To Say Goodbyes Following Brain Aneurysm
Dr. Dre sat down with Black entrepreneur and celebrity trainer, Dolvett Quince on his podcast Workout The Doubt and discussed his realization about being on the verge of death during his hospital stay in January 2021 for a brain aneurysm. The now private interview was partially reposted on Instagram by...
Complex
Eminem Says Dr. Dre’s Brain Aneurysm Led to Him and Snoop Dogg Working Past Their Feud
Speaking with his longtime manager Paul Rosenberg on his SiriusXM show, Eminem revealed that Dr. Dre’s brain aneurysm led to his reconciliation with Snoop Dogg. “You know, me and Snoop had our little issue, and then when that thing happened with Dre—the brain aneurysm thing—we were like, ‘Bro this is stupid,’” Em explained to Rosenberg. The pair started to have problems not long after Snoop suggested Em isn’t on his top 10 rappers of all-time list, but they mostly kept it private. But that’s not what sparked the feud, which they ultimately decided to move past following Dre’s aneurysm in early 2021.
Music Producer Irv Gotti Under Fire After Detailing Kiss With Ashanti
During a recent episode of "The Murder Inc Story" on BET, Irv Gotti is getting criticized for a story about how he got with singer Ashanti.
HipHopDX.com
Layzie Bone Responds To Praise From 'Lazy Lloyd' Banks
Layzie Bone was recently praised by Lloyd Banks, and the Bone Thugs-n-Harmony rapper has now responded in kind. Speaking on the Rap Radar podcast earlier this week, Banks explained the origin of his “Lazy Lloyd” nickname and tattoo, which he said was a tribute of sorts to the 47-year-old rapper.
hotnewhiphop.com
Fat Joe Tells Charlamagne Tha God That The Murder Of Rappers Is Rooted In Jealousy
It isn't difficult to find a quote from a rapper lamenting that being an influential figure in Hip Hop makes them a target. The senseless murder of PNB Rock has cemented those statements for some, and we've seen, once again, an influx of similar takes from artists. Yesterday (September 15), Fat Joe appeared on Livestream where he discussed why thieves find it necessary to kill someone after robbing them, calling those criminals "evil."
Do Right By Us: Diddy Promises To ‘Never Wear Adidas Again’ In Support Of Kanye West
Diddy gives his opinon in the ongoing Kanye West and ADIDAS fued and is willing to never wear ADIDAS again to support Ye.
HipHopDX.com
Bizzy Bone Calls Out His Fellow Bone Thugs-n-Harmony Members Over Tour Absence
Bizzy Bone has called out the rest of his Bone Thugs-n-Harmony brethren for excluding him from their recent tours. The Cleveland rapper chose to take his grievances to wax with a new track called “Bizzy Get’s Busy” from his latest solo album, I’m Busy, which was released on Sunday (September 11).
HipHopDX.com
Eminem Admits To Being Hurt Over White Rapper Criticism During Early Career
Eminem has opened up about the criticisms he received for being a white rapper during the early parts of his career. In a rare and exclusive cover story with XXL, the Detroit rap legend reflected on his iconic career, which he explained started out a bit rocky due to the color of his skin. According to Slim Shady, it’s something he knew he’d have to deal with being a guest in a genre dominated by Black people.
HipHopDX.com
Snoop Dogg Was Harassed By Bloods On 'Training Day' Movie Set, Says Spice-1
Snoop Dogg’s Crip ties brought him unwanted attention from the Bloods while filming Training Day, according to Spice-1. The gangsta rap pioneer recently sat down for an interview with The Art of Dialogue, where he recalled a group of Bloods — the rival gang of the Crips — harassing Tha Doggfather on the set of the 2001 movie.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jack Harlow & Baby Keem Clowned Over BET Hip Hop Awards Lyricist Of The Year Nod
The annual BET Hip Hop Awards are quickly approaching, and not long after it was confirmed that Fat Joe will be hosting the 2022 ceremony, the list of nominees was also unveiled, and it's safe to say that many social media users were quick to express their discontent. Leading this...
hotnewhiphop.com
Warren G Rejected Tupac Collab After Chain-Snatching Incident With Suge Knight
The music industry is riddled with Suge Knight tales and those who managed to survive their ordeals have been telling their stories for decades. Suge was a commanding authority in the industry during Rap's Golden Era that is hailed as the genre's best. Many who interacted with Suge know just what kind of mover and shaker he was back then, and often, Knight would reportedly resort to downright violence in order to have his way.
thesource.com
Today In Hip Hop History: Sugar Hill Gang Released ‘Rapper’s Delight’ 43 Years Ago
On today’s date, 43 years ago, Hip Hop’s first Billboard Top 40 single, “Rapper’s Delight,” was released by Englewood, New Jersey’s Sugarhill Gang. As one of Hip Hop’s earliest relics, this single, written by The Cold Crush Brothers’ own Grandmaster Caz, is credited with bringing the art of rap to a multicultural mainstream audience.
HipHopDX.com
A$AP Ferg Accepts Funk Flex Challenge: ‘You Said You Wanted The Smoke’
Funk Flex has recruited A$AP Ferg to join in his friendly competition with Swizz Beatz. On Saturday (September 10), the Hot 97 DJ posted a video clip of the Floor Seats lyricist on Instagram, which captured Ferg acknowledging the challenge. Funk Flex first targeted him and Swizz Beatz with the challenge on September 1, imploring the Grammy Award-winning producer to unleash an unreleased song from the late rapper DMX. He also called on Ferg to deliver an unreleased song of his own to Flex.
hotnewhiphop.com
Eminem Explains Tackling Criticisms For Being A White Rapper Doing "Black Music"
A Rap legend is helping XXL celebrate 25 years of publications. Eminem penned a detailed editorial for the magazine in honor of it observing such a massive accomplishment, and fans have been reeling from receiving information straight from the Detroit icon. The rapper spoke openly about his drug addictions, grieving the loss of his friend, the rise of his career, and his relationships with his peers. Em also touched on his previous animosity with XXL all those years ago when the magazine covered his come-up.
The Game Says YoungBoy Never Broke Again Will Be the Tupac Shakur of This Generation
Although The Game found YoungBoy Never Broke Again's feature verse price hilarious, he does respect the young man's rap legacy. In an interview, the Compton, Calif. rapper said NBA YoungBoy will be the Tupac Shakur of this generation. In a video interview with Montreality, which premiered on Wednesday (Aug. 31)...
NBA・
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Tjay Freestyles Over 50 Cent's "Many Men" On "FACESHOT": Listen
Lil Tjay was incredibly lucky to survive after being shot seven times earlier this year, something the 21-year-old acknowledged on his new "FACESHOT" freestyle, which finds him rapping over the beat to 50 Cent's "Many Men." Fif and his fellow New Yorker linked up earlier this month, sharing an Instagram...
HipHopDX.com
Funk Flex Debuts New A$AP Ferg Song, Challenges Fat Joe To Follow Suit
A$AP Ferg has released his first new material in almost a year, thanks to Funkmaster Flex. After being challenged to release new music by the Hot 97 DJ last week, the Harlem rapper stepped up to the plate and supplied Flex with a brand new song, which he debuted on his radio show on Thursday night (September 15).
