dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin Has Bottomed Out and Is Ready To Rally – Here Are His Targets
The founder and CEO of crypto asset fund Pantera Capital, Dan Morehead, is expressing bullish sentiment on Bitcoin (BTC). says in a Bloomberg interview that Bitcoin bottomed out in June and is on the cusp of a bull market as it has now surpassed the average period of a bear cycle.
CNBC
FedEx plunge could spell bad days ahead for market as bellwether Dow Transports index hits new low
A traditionally boring part of the market is beating the S&P 500 in 2022. How analysts say to play it.
CNBC
Cramer says investors should remain calm after FedEx’s bad quarter but brace for more economic pain
CNBC's Jim Cramer advised investors not to panic after FedEx's worse-than-expected first quarter. The "Mad Money" host's warning comes after FedEx reported first-quarter earnings and revenue that fell short of Wall Street expectations, citing a decline in global shipment volumes, while announcing aggressive cost-cutting measures. Shares of the company tumbled...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum (ETH) Price Is Likely To Stop Bouncing Now, Analyst
In a tweet two days ago, Bluntz predicted that ETH is only a 10% drop away from stabilizing. The Crypto trader is famous for accurately predicting Bitcoin’s 2018 bear market. More popular as the “smart contracter,” the strategist explained that he had been closely tracking ETH price charts since August.
ambcrypto.com
Is Ethereum Classic’s [ETC] next pump sooner than expected
Ethereum Classic, which seems to have benefited the most from the Ethereum Merge, has the potential to surprise investors in the coming days. With the Merge completed and miners shifting from ETH to the ETC network, ETC is now the largest PoW smart contract network in the world. ETC witnessed...
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum On Jan. 1, Here's How Much You Lost In 2022 So Far
Here’s a look at how three of the most popular cryptocurrencies have performed in 2022 and how much a hypothetical investment of $1,000 in each would be worth now. What Happened: After a strong 2021 for the cryptocurrency market, 2022 could go down as one of the darker periods for the sector.
CNBC
FedEx CEO says he expects the economy to enter a ‘worldwide recession’
FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam told CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday that he believes a recession is impending for the global economy. The CEO's pessimism came after FedEx missed estimates on revenue and earnings in its first quarter. The company also withdrew its full year guidance. FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam told...
dailyhodl.com
Former Goldman Sachs Executive Says Bitcoin and Crypto Bottom Already In, Predicts Big Shift in Macro Backdrop
Former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal thinks the bottom is in for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and the overall crypto markets. The Real Vision chief executive says in a new YouTube video that traders and investors should look 12 to 18 months ahead as asset markets tend to price the future.
Will Ethereum Still Be a Buy After the Merge?
The Merge is one of the most highly anticipated moments in the history of crypto, and investors have been very bullish on Ethereum. But how much of the hype has already been priced into Ethereum? The risk is that investors might "buy the rumor, sell the news." Now could be...
dailyhodl.com
Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline
The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
Motley Fool
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in September
Crypto prices are still in a slump, which makes right now a smart buying opportunity. Ethereum could be poised for serious growth after its update. However, there are important risks to consider before you buy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Abruptly Moves Over $145,000,000 in ETH – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
An Ethereum whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of ETH as the king altcoin flash signs of weakness. According to data from whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor transferred 100,000 ETH worth a staggering $145.62 million at time of writing from one anonymous wallet to another.
Bitcoin Whale Moves 1,000 BTC Off Coinbase
What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $22,323,287 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 1Lr4fLrX4Ja7uz3JbfXMvNsVgU2dRmuu6S. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Could Nuke if One Critical Support Level Crumbles, Says Top Crypto Strategist
A popular crypto analyst is outlining what level Bitcoin (BTC) needs to hold in order to avoid plunging further in price. In a new YouTube video, top crypto strategist Michaël van de Poppe tells his 165,000 subscribers that BTC needs to hold around $19,300 “in order to avoid a nuke.”
CNBC
Ether plunges after The Merge as hedge funds bet against bitcoin competitor: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show OKcoin's COO Jason Lau discusses the markets reaction to The Merge and the trend of hedge funds shorting ether.
CNBC
Final Trades: MO, TLT & FSR
The final trades of the week. With CNBC's Frank Holland and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Jeff Mills and Steve Grasso.
CNBC
5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. With the deadline for a deal fast approaching, President Joe Biden announced a tentative labor agreement early Thursday to avert a national railway strike. A strike would have caused a major disruption to the flow of key goods and commodities around the U.S., idling more than 7,000 trains and costing up to an estimated $2 billion per day. Negotiations between railroads and workers' unions had been hung up over unpaid sick time. The agreement announced Thursday would improve rail workers pay and working conditions and give them "peace of mind around their health care costs," Biden said in a statement. The parties had a deadline of 12:01 a.m. Friday to reach a deal and avoid a strike.
CNBC
The dollar is up 18%—here's why that's actually bad news for investors
Over the past year, the dollar has been on a tear: The U.S. Dollar Index, which measures the dollar's strength against a basket of foreign currencies, is up 18%. For tourists, a strong dollar is great news. It means you get more for your money abroad. But for investors, a...
CNBC
New Street Advisors' Delano Saporu discusses what's ahead for mega-cap tech
New Street Advisors Founder and CEO Delano Saporu joins 'TechCheck' to respond to volatility struggles in mega-cap tech companies. He describes traits that are advantageous for long-term growth, and data-points to look to for insights into Q4.
Why This Bitcoin Backer Says The Apex Crypto Will 'Get Stronger And Not Weaker' Following Ethereum Merge
Ethereum ETH/USD underwent a major software update called The Merge on Thursday that drastically reduces the amount of energy needed for creating new tokens and changes the way transactions are processed. Notwithstanding talks of the crypto getting a boost, Ethereum has fallen about 13% since The Merge. Some of the...
