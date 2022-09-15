ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
NEWSBTC

Ethereum (ETH) Price Is Likely To Stop Bouncing Now, Analyst

In a tweet two days ago, Bluntz predicted that ETH is only a 10% drop away from stabilizing. The Crypto trader is famous for accurately predicting Bitcoin’s 2018 bear market. More popular as the “smart contracter,” the strategist explained that he had been closely tracking ETH price charts since August.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Should Be Higher#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#S P
ambcrypto.com

Is Ethereum Classic’s [ETC] next pump sooner than expected

Ethereum Classic, which seems to have benefited the most from the Ethereum Merge, has the potential to surprise investors in the coming days. With the Merge completed and miners shifting from ETH to the ETC network, ETC is now the largest PoW smart contract network in the world. ETC witnessed...
MARKETS
CNBC

FedEx CEO says he expects the economy to enter a ‘worldwide recession’

FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam told CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday that he believes a recession is impending for the global economy. The CEO's pessimism came after FedEx missed estimates on revenue and earnings in its first quarter. The company also withdrew its full year guidance. FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam told...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
dailyhodl.com

Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline

The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in September

Crypto prices are still in a slump, which makes right now a smart buying opportunity. Ethereum could be poised for serious growth after its update. However, there are important risks to consider before you buy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Whale Moves 1,000 BTC Off Coinbase

What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $22,323,287 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 1Lr4fLrX4Ja7uz3JbfXMvNsVgU2dRmuu6S. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
MARKETS
CNBC

Ether plunges after The Merge as hedge funds bet against bitcoin competitor: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show OKcoin's COO Jason Lau discusses the markets reaction to The Merge and the trend of hedge funds shorting ether.
MARKETS
CNBC

Final Trades: MO, TLT & FSR

The final trades of the week. With CNBC's Frank Holland and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Jeff Mills and Steve Grasso.
MARKETS
CNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. With the deadline for a deal fast approaching, President Joe Biden announced a tentative labor agreement early Thursday to avert a national railway strike. A strike would have caused a major disruption to the flow of key goods and commodities around the U.S., idling more than 7,000 trains and costing up to an estimated $2 billion per day. Negotiations between railroads and workers' unions had been hung up over unpaid sick time. The agreement announced Thursday would improve rail workers pay and working conditions and give them "peace of mind around their health care costs," Biden said in a statement. The parties had a deadline of 12:01 a.m. Friday to reach a deal and avoid a strike.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy