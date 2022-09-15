ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

2025 TE Bear Tenney Says He Feels Like Kevin Wilson and Justin Frye Want Him to Be at Ohio State and Jaden Ball Enjoys OSU Visit

By Garrick Hodge
Eleven Warriors
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Eleven Warriors

John Frank and Noah Brown Have Big Days Against Oklahoma 33 Years Apart

Before each game of Ohio State’s football season, we’re taking a look back at the Buckeyes’ history of playing on that date. In 1894, Wittenberg became the first team to play Ohio State on Sept. 17. However, it wasn't the only time the Tigers faced the Buckeyes that season. About four weeks later, the two schools squared off in Springfield marking the first time Ohio State played the same team twice in one season. Wittenberg won both games.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Took Precautions With Several Banged-Up Buckeyes Against Toledo, But Injuries Concerning Nonetheless Before Big Ten Opener

There were a couple of last-minute modifications to Ohio State’s availability report before kickoff against Toledo. High-profile ones, at that. The Buckeye football program had already announced that 10 players would be unavailable for their Week 3 meeting with the Rockets. But starting safeties Josh Proctor and Tanner McCalister were added to that list when neither one came out in full uniform for final pregame warmups.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Urban Meyer names his biggest early-season surprise ahead of Week 3

Urban Meyer had something to say that might ruffles some feathers in Columbus. The former Ohio State coach said Michigan was his biggest early season surprise Saturday morning on Fox Big Noon Kickoff. Meyer praised his former rival for, despite all the offseason losses, still being able to get off...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Final Predictions, Thoughts, Questions and Players to Watch in Ohio State’s In-State Bout with Toledo

For the second time in three weeks, Ohio State will play under the lights at Ohio Stadium tonight. The Buckeyes’ second home night game of the year will also serve as its non-conference finale, as Ohio State plays its third and final non-conference game against Toledo on Saturday night in the Shoe. Ohio State is favored to win by more than four touchdowns, but both teams enter the game with 2-0 records this season.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Marvin Harrison Jr. Makes Incredible Catch for Ohio State's Second Touchdown

Another Ohio State game means another week for Marvin Harrison Jr. to make a seemingly impossible catch. The Buckeyes and Rockets were tied at 7-7 when Ohio State orchestrated a drive into the red zone on its second possession of the game. C.J. Stroud took a snap from Luke Wypler but couldn't find a receiver open in the end zone. Then Stroud saw Harrison make a break toward the front left pylon, tossed a pass his direction and let the second-year receiver do the rest.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State is One of Eight FBS Teams Yet to Force A Turnover, But Jim Knowles Confident They’ll Come “As Guys Get More Comfortable In the System”

Ohio State’s defense has impressed in many ways through the first two games of Jim Knowles’ tenure as defensive coordinator, but creating turnovers isn’t one of them. Despite ranking among the top 25 total, scoring and rushing defenses in the country, the Buckeyes are one of just eight FBS teams that has yet to tally a takeaway two weeks into the season, along with Alabama, Notre Dame, Auburn, Maryland, Fresno State, Army and Temple.
COLUMBUS, OH
Mount Vernon News

Jackets, Buckeyes star Hoyt dies, 83

Richard Harrison Hoyt, a local basketball star, known to his friends and fans as Rich or Richie Hoyt, passed away August 31, 2022, at the age of 83. Hoyt was born April 24, 1939, in Mount Vernon to John and Mary Sargent Hoyt and was a student-athlete who attended Mount Vernon High School.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Looks to Finish Non-Conference Play Strong Against Toledo

7 P.M. – SATURDAY, SEPT. 18. Like last week’s game against Arkansas State, the Buckeyes are favored to win by a substantial margin. They’ve gone 49-0-1 against in-state opponents over the past 100 years. But the Rockets look capable of giving Ohio State at least a somewhat tougher test than the Red Wolves could. And with just one more game to go until conference play begins, Ryan Day doesn’t want his team taking any opponent for granted.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Cougars in the Daylight, Four Texas Teams in Primetime, and USC to Fight On Past Midnight

With Ohio State kicking off in primetime, let's take a look at a host of other college football matchups from around the country we’ll have our eyes on this Saturday. The noon windows have hardly featured any compelling high-profile games on paper through the first handful of weekends, and that trend unfortunately continues into Week 3. Even so, of the roughly dozen kickoffs at the day's start, the only one featuring two unranked Power 5 teams should contain some competitive football to tide audiences over until the first of only two top-25 pairings today.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ryan Day And C.J. Stroud Took Pride in Executing "At A Higher Level" Against Toledo, Day Expects Multiple Injured Players to Return Next Week

Ohio State improved to 3-0 behind the most explosive offensive effort of its season on Saturday. The Buckeyes hung a whopping 77 points and 763 yards of total offense on their in-state adversary, torching the Toledo defense in a 56-point win. The Buckeye defense may have allowed nearly the same amount of points to the Rockets as it did in the first two games combined, but it was of little consequence by game's end.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Watch TBDBITL and TBDBITL Alumni Celebrate the 10 Greatest Moments in Ohio Stadium History

Ohio Stadium has hosted its share of great moments. Tonight TBDBITL and TBDBITL alumni performed “The Top 10: Ohio Stadium,” a celebration of the 10 greatest moments in Ohio Stadium history. The bands' playlist included "This Town" by The Michael Stanley Band, "California Dreaming" by the Mamas and the Papas, “Hang on Sloopy,” “Eye of the Tiger" by Survivor, “Beautiful Ohio” as well as other songs.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming Still Game-Time Decisions; Jordan Hancock, Teradja Mitchell And Kamryn Babb Unavailable Against Toledo

For the second straight week, both Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming will be game-time decisions for Ohio State. Smith-Njigba played just 15 snaps in the season opener due to a hamstring injury suffered in the first quarter against Notre Dame, and Fleming hasn't played at all in the first two games after tweaking an injury toward the end of the preseason. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day was optimistic in interviews this week that both Buckeye wideouts could return to action against Toledo.
COLUMBUS, OH

