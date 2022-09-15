2025 TE Bear Tenney Says He Feels Like Kevin Wilson and Justin Frye Want Him to Be at Ohio State and Jaden Ball Enjoys OSU Visit

Read full article on original website
Nancy’s Home Cooking will return to cater Rewash Refillery’s first birthday bashThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Women’s Soccer: No. 21 Buckeyes open Big Ten play at No. 4 RutgersThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Defense shows depth in 77-21 victory over ToledoThe LanternToledo, OH
Football: Hayden flashes ‘a chance to be a really good back,’ steps up against ToledoThe LanternColumbus, OH
Eleven Warriors
John Frank and Noah Brown Have Big Days Against Oklahoma 33 Years Apart
Before each game of Ohio State’s football season, we’re taking a look back at the Buckeyes’ history of playing on that date. In 1894, Wittenberg became the first team to play Ohio State on Sept. 17. However, it wasn't the only time the Tigers faced the Buckeyes that season. About four weeks later, the two schools squared off in Springfield marking the first time Ohio State played the same team twice in one season. Wittenberg won both games.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Took Precautions With Several Banged-Up Buckeyes Against Toledo, But Injuries Concerning Nonetheless Before Big Ten Opener
There were a couple of last-minute modifications to Ohio State’s availability report before kickoff against Toledo. High-profile ones, at that. The Buckeye football program had already announced that 10 players would be unavailable for their Week 3 meeting with the Rockets. But starting safeties Josh Proctor and Tanner McCalister were added to that list when neither one came out in full uniform for final pregame warmups.
saturdaytradition.com
Urban Meyer names his biggest early-season surprise ahead of Week 3
Urban Meyer had something to say that might ruffles some feathers in Columbus. The former Ohio State coach said Michigan was his biggest early season surprise Saturday morning on Fox Big Noon Kickoff. Meyer praised his former rival for, despite all the offseason losses, still being able to get off...
Eleven Warriors
Final Predictions, Thoughts, Questions and Players to Watch in Ohio State’s In-State Bout with Toledo
For the second time in three weeks, Ohio State will play under the lights at Ohio Stadium tonight. The Buckeyes’ second home night game of the year will also serve as its non-conference finale, as Ohio State plays its third and final non-conference game against Toledo on Saturday night in the Shoe. Ohio State is favored to win by more than four touchdowns, but both teams enter the game with 2-0 records this season.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Records Second-Most Total Yards of Offense In Program History Against Toledo
Ohio State's offense had an all-time performance against Toledo on Saturday. The Buckeyes fell just short of the previous program record of 776 yards of total offense set against Bowling Green in 2016 by racking up 763 yards offensively in their 77-21 blowout win over the Rockets. C.J. Stroud headlined...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State’s Offense Shows How Dynamic It Can Be in Dominant Performance Against Toledo
If there were any doubts Ohio State has the goods to have an elite offense once again in 2022, the Buckeyes answered those questions emphatically with their performance on Saturday night against Toledo. Against a Toledo defense that had allowed only 10 total points in its first two games of...
Eleven Warriors
Staff Score Predictions, Picks Against the Spread, and Eleven Warriors House Prop Bets
As Ohio State readies for a taste of MACtion, it's time for some final predictions. The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes welcome the Toledo Rockets for a primetime affair at Ohio Stadium tonight. Oddsmakers currently have the Buckeyes as 31.5-point favorites with the over-under for points scored set at 61....
Eleven Warriors
TreVeyon Henderson Heads to Locker Room After First Drive For Ohio State Offense
Ohio State's star running back may be dealing with an injury issue early against Toledo. After scoring a seven-yard touchdown on the opening drive of the game against the Rockets, TreVeyon Henderson went back to the Ohio State locker room accompanied by members of the Buckeye training staff. Henderson ran...
Eleven Warriors
Marvin Harrison Jr. Makes Incredible Catch for Ohio State's Second Touchdown
Another Ohio State game means another week for Marvin Harrison Jr. to make a seemingly impossible catch. The Buckeyes and Rockets were tied at 7-7 when Ohio State orchestrated a drive into the red zone on its second possession of the game. C.J. Stroud took a snap from Luke Wypler but couldn't find a receiver open in the end zone. Then Stroud saw Harrison make a break toward the front left pylon, tossed a pass his direction and let the second-year receiver do the rest.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State is One of Eight FBS Teams Yet to Force A Turnover, But Jim Knowles Confident They’ll Come “As Guys Get More Comfortable In the System”
Ohio State’s defense has impressed in many ways through the first two games of Jim Knowles’ tenure as defensive coordinator, but creating turnovers isn’t one of them. Despite ranking among the top 25 total, scoring and rushing defenses in the country, the Buckeyes are one of just eight FBS teams that has yet to tally a takeaway two weeks into the season, along with Alabama, Notre Dame, Auburn, Maryland, Fresno State, Army and Temple.
Mark Fletcher, Ohio State Buckeyes 4-star RB commit, breaks loose for impressive touchdown run
In one of the nation's most highly-anticipated Friday night matchups, Florida powerhouse programs American Heritage and Chaminade-Madonna clashed in a battle loaded with prospects. With the game tied 14-14 early in the second half, one of the one big-time prospects delivered a game-changing play. ...
Mount Vernon News
Jackets, Buckeyes star Hoyt dies, 83
Richard Harrison Hoyt, a local basketball star, known to his friends and fans as Rich or Richie Hoyt, passed away August 31, 2022, at the age of 83. Hoyt was born April 24, 1939, in Mount Vernon to John and Mary Sargent Hoyt and was a student-athlete who attended Mount Vernon High School.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Prepares to Ground Rockets in Final Tuneup Before Conference Play
Looking to build on its 2-0 record, No. 3 Ohio State takes the field tomorrow night versus in-state Toledo for a primetime tilt in Ohio Stadium. The heavily-favored Buckeyes have this one final non-conference tuneup before Big Ten West foe Wisconsin visits the Shoe next Saturday. Will Denzel Burke turn...
Ohio State football vs. Toledo score predictions: Can the Rockets summon more upset magic?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The last time Ohio State football played Toledo, the Rockets should have left Ohio Stadium with one of the program’s most significant victories. Toledo outgained OSU that day in 2011, 338-301. The Buckeyes had to make a fourth-down stop in the final minute of the fourth quarter to halt a potential go-ahead touchdown drive.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Looks to Finish Non-Conference Play Strong Against Toledo
7 P.M. – SATURDAY, SEPT. 18. Like last week’s game against Arkansas State, the Buckeyes are favored to win by a substantial margin. They’ve gone 49-0-1 against in-state opponents over the past 100 years. But the Rockets look capable of giving Ohio State at least a somewhat tougher test than the Red Wolves could. And with just one more game to go until conference play begins, Ryan Day doesn’t want his team taking any opponent for granted.
Eleven Warriors
Cougars in the Daylight, Four Texas Teams in Primetime, and USC to Fight On Past Midnight
With Ohio State kicking off in primetime, let's take a look at a host of other college football matchups from around the country we’ll have our eyes on this Saturday. The noon windows have hardly featured any compelling high-profile games on paper through the first handful of weekends, and that trend unfortunately continues into Week 3. Even so, of the roughly dozen kickoffs at the day's start, the only one featuring two unranked Power 5 teams should contain some competitive football to tide audiences over until the first of only two top-25 pairings today.
thestreamable.com
How to Watch Toledo vs. Ohio State Live Online on September 17, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming
On Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the #3 Ohio State Buckeyes face the Toledo Rockets from Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service. Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Toledo Rockets. When: Saturday, September...
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day And C.J. Stroud Took Pride in Executing "At A Higher Level" Against Toledo, Day Expects Multiple Injured Players to Return Next Week
Ohio State improved to 3-0 behind the most explosive offensive effort of its season on Saturday. The Buckeyes hung a whopping 77 points and 763 yards of total offense on their in-state adversary, torching the Toledo defense in a 56-point win. The Buckeye defense may have allowed nearly the same amount of points to the Rockets as it did in the first two games combined, but it was of little consequence by game's end.
Eleven Warriors
Watch TBDBITL and TBDBITL Alumni Celebrate the 10 Greatest Moments in Ohio Stadium History
Ohio Stadium has hosted its share of great moments. Tonight TBDBITL and TBDBITL alumni performed “The Top 10: Ohio Stadium,” a celebration of the 10 greatest moments in Ohio Stadium history. The bands' playlist included "This Town" by The Michael Stanley Band, "California Dreaming" by the Mamas and the Papas, “Hang on Sloopy,” “Eye of the Tiger" by Survivor, “Beautiful Ohio” as well as other songs.
Eleven Warriors
Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming Still Game-Time Decisions; Jordan Hancock, Teradja Mitchell And Kamryn Babb Unavailable Against Toledo
For the second straight week, both Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming will be game-time decisions for Ohio State. Smith-Njigba played just 15 snaps in the season opener due to a hamstring injury suffered in the first quarter against Notre Dame, and Fleming hasn't played at all in the first two games after tweaking an injury toward the end of the preseason. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day was optimistic in interviews this week that both Buckeye wideouts could return to action against Toledo.
