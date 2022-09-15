Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Experts weigh-in on swarms of recorded earthquakes in Midlands
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - There have been nearly 80 earthquakes recorded in the Midlands since December, but experts explain why they don’t expect these earthquakes to cause any damage. “This swarm of earthquakes has really kind of outlived its welcome,” said University of South Carolina seismologist Dr. Scott...
Disease deadly to rabbits found in South Carolina for first time
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Clemson Extension is warning the public of a disease in rabbits that's been spotted in South Carolina for the first time - and could be deadly to the creatures. The organization said that rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus type-2 (RHDV2) has been encountered in Greenville County following...
Calls to 988 mental health hotline up 63% in South Carolina, advocates say
It's been two months since the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline transitioned to 988. According to mental health advocates, calls to South Carolina's only national lifeline call center have increased 63% since that change.
South Carolina family recalls woman killed by neighbor during target practice
GAFFNEY, S.C. (AP) — Nicholas Skylar Lucas’ gunfire typically hit the bullet-riddled rusty trash can or fallen satellite dish in his backyard, much to some residents’ discontent. But on Aug. 27, bullets from the intoxicated 30-year-old man’s .45-caliber handgun hit and killed Kesha Luwan Lucille Tate, his 42-year-old neighbor and parent to nine children, according […]
South Carolina man clearing brush killed by falling tree
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A Pendleton man died Friday after he was hit by a tree while he was clearing trees and brush with a tractor, authorities said. It happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Olden Porter Road, according to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office. Wallace Terry Anthony, 67, was flown to Prisma Health […]
3 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina
There is no doubt that South Carolina is one of the most beautiful states in the country. On top of having lots of charming cities and breathtaking beaches, South Carolina also has plenty of amazing restaurants where you can enjoy truly delicious food. And if what you love is seafood, then here are three amazing seafood spots in South Carolina that you should visit.
Woman says her 3 dogs were attacked by a rattle snake; only 2 survived
COLUMBIA, S.C. — You may notice more snakes slithering around the Midlands. According to the S.C. Department of Natural Resources website, there are 38 known species of snake in this state. Six of them are venomous. An encounter by either a human or an animal can be deadly. One...
Mural, butterflies help women in South Carolina prison deal with trauma
GREENWOOD, S.C. (AP) — Healing comes when you learn to let go and some women incarcerated at Leath Correctional Institution are letting go of past traumas in a different way. Inside the confines of Leath, on display for all to see in the visitation room, is a butterfly mural that tells the stories of women […]
The Post and Courier
In major conservation win, Buckfield is now protected land that allows hunting, restricts growth
YEMASSEE — Environmentalists can be a gloomy lot these days. But on a mild, overcast morning in late August, bumping over a longleaf-pine savanna where Jasper and Hampton counties meet, Matthew Williams and Patrick Moore were enthusiastic about the fate of South Carolina's flora and fauna. "I'm going to...
The Post and Courier
His SC apple stand burned, but Stanley Brewer's heart is in the orchard
LONG CREEK — Just before 8 p.m., Stanley Brewer's pager buzzed. The 72-year-old volunteer assistant fire chief and apple farmer was alerted to a blaze on March 7, just 4 miles from his home in the rural northwestern corner of South Carolina. The call directed him to U.S. Highway 76 and Academy Road — the intersection where his Blue Haven Orchards has served up fresh-picked produce for many years.
South Carolina man to compete on Wheel of Fortune
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A Summerville man will appear Monday night on the popular TV game show ‘Wheel of Fortune.’ Lenny Larkin will compete on ‘Wheel of Fortune,’ according to the town of Summerville. He is the town’s IT director. Tune in Monday night to watch Larkin complete word puzzles for cash prizes.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
DHEC wants your input on South Carolina's most pressing community health issues
If anything, the past few years on Planet Earth have shown us just how complex, fragile, and unpredictable public health can be. But the years have also shown us how interconnected we are. This kind of epiphany turns out to be good timing for the South Carolina Department of Health...
Woman killed in hit-and-run in South Carolina parking lot
A woman was killed during a hit and run in a parking lot Friday afternoon in Greenville.
WLTX.com
South Carolina father plans to use lottery winnings to surprise daughter
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A father in the Grand Strand area of South Carolina already has plans for his recent jackpot lottery win - and one of those involves his daughter. The South Carolina Education Lottery said that the father hasn't told his daughter what she'll be getting from his winnings, but she was the first person he called when he won.
bloomberglaw.com
South Carolina Hospital Loses Bid for Medicare Status Change
Secretary reasonably interpreted hospital distance requirement. HHS properly denied a South Carolina hospital’s application for a classification change that would have increased its Medicare reimbursements, because the hospital didn’t qualify as a “sole community hospital,” a Washington, D.C. federal court said. The Secretary of Health and...
Oldest open FOIA case in S.C., perhaps U.S., filed in Newberry 2011
A lawsuit filed in Newberry 11 years ago has become the longest-ever Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) case in South Carolina — and perhaps the longest state FOIA case in the nation. The FOIA promotes government transparency by giving citizens access to meetings and documents that reveal what public...
WIS-TV
Five SC Schools recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Five schools across South Carolina were recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. Cardona announced Friday that 297 schools across the country were receiving the award. It recognizes a school’s academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps in student subgroups.
Clemson student found dead at South Carolina convenience store
A Clemson University student was found dead at an Upstate convenience store Monday afternoon.
The Post and Courier
Editorial: Quick win in Charleston school case shows AG's power to keep government in line
Well, that certainly was easy. All it took was a single threatening letter from S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson, and the Charleston County School Board folded — quietly conducted a do-over Monday of votes that Superintendent Don Kennedy acknowledged were taken in violation of the state’s open meetings law.
SCEMD Hurricane Guide Available in Printed and Digital Formats
The South Carolina Hurricane Guide is updated annually by South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) in collaboration with local and state partners of the South Carolina Emergency Response Team. All information contained in the South Carolina Hurricane Guide is valid at the time of publishing each year, but is subject to change depending on actual storm conditions.
