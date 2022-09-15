ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

FOX Carolina

Experts weigh-in on swarms of recorded earthquakes in Midlands

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - There have been nearly 80 earthquakes recorded in the Midlands since December, but experts explain why they don’t expect these earthquakes to cause any damage. “This swarm of earthquakes has really kind of outlived its welcome,” said University of South Carolina seismologist Dr. Scott...
ENVIRONMENT
WBTW News13

South Carolina family recalls woman killed by neighbor during target practice

GAFFNEY, S.C. (AP) — Nicholas Skylar Lucas’ gunfire typically hit the bullet-riddled rusty trash can or fallen satellite dish in his backyard, much to some residents’ discontent. But on Aug. 27, bullets from the intoxicated 30-year-old man’s .45-caliber handgun hit and killed Kesha Luwan Lucille Tate, his 42-year-old neighbor and parent to nine children, according […]
GAFFNEY, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina man clearing brush killed by falling tree

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A Pendleton man died Friday after he was hit by a tree while he was clearing trees and brush with a tractor, authorities said. It happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Olden Porter Road, according to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office. Wallace Terry Anthony, 67, was flown to Prisma Health […]
PENDLETON, SC
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina

There is no doubt that South Carolina is one of the most beautiful states in the country. On top of having lots of charming cities and breathtaking beaches, South Carolina also has plenty of amazing restaurants where you can enjoy truly delicious food. And if what you love is seafood, then here are three amazing seafood spots in South Carolina that you should visit.
The Post and Courier

His SC apple stand burned, but Stanley Brewer's heart is in the orchard

LONG CREEK — Just before 8 p.m., Stanley Brewer's pager buzzed. The 72-year-old volunteer assistant fire chief and apple farmer was alerted to a blaze on March 7, just 4 miles from his home in the rural northwestern corner of South Carolina. The call directed him to U.S. Highway 76 and Academy Road — the intersection where his Blue Haven Orchards has served up fresh-picked produce for many years.
LONG CREEK, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina man to compete on Wheel of Fortune

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A Summerville man will appear Monday night on the popular TV game show ‘Wheel of Fortune.’  Lenny Larkin will compete on ‘Wheel of Fortune,’ according to the town of Summerville. He is the town’s IT director. Tune in Monday night to watch Larkin complete word puzzles for cash prizes.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WLTX.com

South Carolina father plans to use lottery winnings to surprise daughter

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A father in the Grand Strand area of South Carolina already has plans for his recent jackpot lottery win - and one of those involves his daughter. The South Carolina Education Lottery said that the father hasn't told his daughter what she'll be getting from his winnings, but she was the first person he called when he won.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
bloomberglaw.com

South Carolina Hospital Loses Bid for Medicare Status Change

Secretary reasonably interpreted hospital distance requirement. HHS properly denied a South Carolina hospital’s application for a classification change that would have increased its Medicare reimbursements, because the hospital didn’t qualify as a “sole community hospital,” a Washington, D.C. federal court said. The Secretary of Health and...
ANDERSON, SC
WIS-TV

Five SC Schools recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Five schools across South Carolina were recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. Cardona announced Friday that 297 schools across the country were receiving the award. It recognizes a school’s academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps in student subgroups.
WINNSBORO, SC
PJ@SCDDSN

SCEMD Hurricane Guide Available in Printed and Digital Formats

The South Carolina Hurricane Guide is updated annually by South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) in collaboration with local and state partners of the South Carolina Emergency Response Team. All information contained in the South Carolina Hurricane Guide is valid at the time of publishing each year, but is subject to change depending on actual storm conditions.

