LOOK: Idaho Hunter Takes Down Enormous Nontypical Buck on Opening Day
Recently, a father and son in Idaho took down a huge nontypical buck after tracking the deer for more than two years. After patiently waiting in 100-degree weather, Hunter Crownover and his dad, Wayne, had a small window to take the buck, and they made the best of the rare opportunity.
This Over-the-Top Log Cabin in Montana Just Hit the Market for $17 Million
This rustic Montana retreat may have all the perks of mountain living, but it’s far from your average cabin in the woods. Surrounded by towering pines and set against 24 acres of unspoiled forest, a dramatic log-framed home dubbed Noble Lodge just hit the market for $17 million. And noble it is. The Big Sky Country compound includes a seven-bedroom main house, a guest residence, a 10,500-square-foot heated barn and a myriad of amenities. Nature lovers will take pleasure in the waterfall and creek that run through the property, in addition to an on-site greenhouse and gardens. And that’s before you even get...
I visited a Utah town known as 'Little Switzerland,' and the quaint wonderland transported me to Europe
Insider's reporter explored Midway, Utah, where she stayed in a European chateau and discovered a downtown filled with Swiss architecture.
Into the zone of death: Four days spent deep in the Yellowstone National Park backcountry
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, IDAHO – The ranger warned us before we attempted to enter the “zone of death.” Millions of people visit Yellowstone National Park each year, but one of the least visited parts of the park, the so-called zone of death, lies in Idaho. It’s rugged and remote, with no roads, a place where […] The post Into the zone of death: Four days spent deep in the Yellowstone National Park backcountry appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana Ranked as One of The Least Pet-Friendly States
A website called safewise.com ranked 48 states (not all the data was available from Hawaii and Alaska so they were left out) based on pet-friendliness and Montana came in at #47, with only New Mexico ranking below us. This came as a surprise to me. We've got wide open spaces, rivers and lakes, stuff pets love for the most part. So what gives? Let's explore some of the factors that made Montana rank so low.
’Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes on Harvesting Animals on His Montana Property: ‘Dream Come True’
Yellowstone star Luke Grimes is experiencing life like Kayce Dutton while living on his new Montana ranch. And he’s taking full advantage of the land. During the COVID pandemic, Luke and his wife, Bianca, whom he married in 2018, decided to mix things up. The couple had been living in L.A. at the time but knew they needed a change. So they bought an Airstream camper and began visiting all U.S. National Parks.
Look At These Rare Battles Between Wyoming Bighorn Sheep
When you're lucky enough to live in Wyoming, the sights you're able to see will blow your mind. Especially when it comes to the vast amount of wildlife. If you're lucky enough to be in areas where wildlife interaction is a regular occurrence, you know how great it really is.
A Laid-Back Autumn Wedding in Jackson Hole, Wyoming
Texas couple Ellen Heighten and Blake Lafitte met in late 2016 through mutual friends, and got engaged almost exactly three years later in November 2019. “We drove up to Blake’s parents’ fishing cabin on a Friday—just us two—for a quiet weekend, and he proposed early Saturday morning while we were on a walk,” Ellen remembers. “We left the cabin right after to head back to Dallas and celebrate with friends and family.”
The 15 best places to stay in Yellowstone
From stargazing tipis to glamorous chalets, these are the finest places to stay near America’s oldest national park. Within the borders of Yellowstone National Park is pretty much everything a nature-lover could ever want. One of America’s most famous national parks (if not the most famous), Yellowstone spans from cavernous canyons, towering forests and gushing streams to steaming hot springs, spluttering geysers and one-off geological features. And that’s not even getting onto the wildlife – the bears, elk, bison, cougars and so on.
