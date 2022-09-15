Read full article on original website
State Farm receives nearly 200 home, auto claims as of noon after Central Illinois storms
(25 News Now) - State Farm has received 180 home and auto claims as of noon after storms moved through Central Illinois late Sunday night. A company release says the highest county with claims is McLean County with 35, followed by Champaign County with 30, Peoria County with 20 and Morgan County with 20.
Two Illinois counties file lawsuits against SAFE-T Act
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Two Illinois States Attorneys are suing over the SAFE-T Act, a law getting attention for its elimination of cash bail. According to separate press releases, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe and Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow are filing the suits. Defendants listed include Governor JB Pritzker and Attorney General Kwame Raoul in both, along with Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch and Senate President Don Harmon in Will county’s litigation.
Storm Damage Photos, 9/18
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Severe thunderstorms moved through Central Illinois last night and early this morning, bringing high, damaging winds, heavy rain and large hail. Here is a recap of some of the photos we’ve received of storm damage. If you have a photo of damage, you can...
Drying out and heating up to open the work week
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Cloudy skies early Monday will gradually clear through the morning and into the afternoon. Daytime highs will climb above average, into the mid-80s across central Illinois. Further warming is on tap for Wednesday, with late Summer hear projected to surge all the way into the low 90s. The combination of hot temperatures and uncomfortable levels of humidity will signal heat index values as high as 100° Tuesday afternoon.
Missing high schoolers found dead with gunshot wounds on NC trail
MEBANE, N.C. (WRAL) - Authorities in North Carolina are investigating the deaths of two missing high schoolers as homicides after bodies believed to be theirs were found on a trail in the woods. A red cross with flowers surrounding it marks the site where 18-year-old Devin Clark and 14-year-old Lyric...
