PEORIA (25 News Now) - Cloudy skies early Monday will gradually clear through the morning and into the afternoon. Daytime highs will climb above average, into the mid-80s across central Illinois. Further warming is on tap for Wednesday, with late Summer hear projected to surge all the way into the low 90s. The combination of hot temperatures and uncomfortable levels of humidity will signal heat index values as high as 100° Tuesday afternoon.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO