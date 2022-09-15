Read full article on original website
KUOW
The end of a Northwest news era. Our ‘guy in Olympia’ is moving on
It would be nearly impossible to count the number of times KUOW and Northwest News Network listeners have heard this sign-off:. Sadly, we can’t expect to hear those words again in the near future. Journalist Austin Jenkins has left the public radio fold. He accepted a staff writer position with a Washington, D.C.-based start-up, Pluribus News.
Washington’s Largest Homeless Camp Isn’t Where You Think
In the last decade or more, Seattle's reputation has diminished a bit because of homeless camps called "Tent Cities." The Tent Cities may move, but they never go away. Maybe you've spoken to a relative from a surrounding suburb who has warned you about visiting the Emerald City as a result of the homeless being "everywhere." And while it is a very real problem, it has also been sensationalized by some in Seattle media. And of course, it has been politicized.
urbnlivn.com
Artsy, modern Leschi home overlooking Lake Washington
Built in 1998, 1128 33rd Ave. S is a custom-designed modern home in Seattle’s Leschi neighborhood. Across 3,100 square feet and three stories, the property boasts four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and expansive water and territorial views. Situated on a prime corner lot overlooking Lake Washington, the home’s architectural features...
secretseattle.co
Visit Some Of The Best Seattle Museums For Free This Weekend
The annual Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day is back this weekend and some of the best Seattle museums are participating. In the mood to enrich your life with some art and culture this weekend? This Saturday, September 17, 2022 you can get one free admissions ticket of your choice from several museums in Seattle and the surrounding area. The ticket is good for one person plus their guest. Tickets must be purchased online ahead of time.
Incredible places in Washington state are becoming disgusting from litter (opinion)
Diablo LakePhoto by RC Victorino (Unsplash) There are some incredible hidden gems in Washington state that look like they are straight from a movie or a postcard. Recently, Tiktok user Heidi.rai shared a few of her favorites in a recent post with some amazing photographs that look like they are not real.
kbnd.com
Seattle Climber Rescued After Fall At Smith Rock
TERREBONNE, OR -- Saturday morning, 911 Dispatch received a call regarding an injured hiker who reportedly had fallen approximately 35-50 feet on an unimproved route southwest of Asterick's Pass. The injured hiker was scrambling up a rock outcropping to set up a slack line. During the fall, the 21-year-old Seattle man sustained injuries that prevented him from making it down to the river trail.
The Suburban Times
Movie Premiere in Tacoma Features Two Area Actors
Submitted by Inspireworks Productions. On September 24 at 7 pm the Zion Film Festival will present the feature film, “They Don’t Cast Shadows” at the Blue Mouse Theater in Tacoma. The movie is directed by Melissa Goad, who was born and raised in the Kent area. It stars the actress Emily Gateley who was born and raised in Olympia.
9 Scenic Drives to See Autumn’s Amazing Colors
Autumn’s vibrant colors are the perfect excuse to hit the road with the kids. The days are getting shorter and there is a refreshing nip in the air. Welcome to fall! It’s time for everyone’s favorite season in the PNW—complete with cider and apple picking, pumpkin patches, Seahawks’ wins, a Mariners pennant chase (we can hope), and the glorious colors of autumn. Locals know Washington state rivals New England for fall foliage fireworks, with eruptions of bright red, orange, and gold from the Olympics to the Cascades. Here are nine dazzling drives to see fall colors near Seattle that will mesmerize the family, along with delightful detours for your little ones.
seattlerefined.com
Take a hike! Franklin Falls is great for beginners
Do you yearn to be more outdoorsy, but feel like you don’t know where to start? Let me be your hiking guru and I'll walk you through it!. Franklin Falls is my favorite hike recommendation for any skill level. It's one of the closest hikes to Seattle and offers a big payoff for little effort.
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Hanging on
A boy visits the “Beach Launch” sculpture at Edmonds’ Brackett’s Landing South park Sunday. According to the City of Edmonds, “the bronze sculpture of three children in a makeshift dinghy quickly became an icon on Edmonds waterfront not long after its installation in 1998. The sculpture, by Robert Cooke, was a gift of the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation.
Popular World Class Space Needle Restaurant Reopens in Seattle
Have you ever been to The Loupe Lounge restaurant inside the Space Needle in Seattle? This restaurant has been closed for a long time so disappointed tourists and Washington natives alike are now rejoicing! The lounge at The Loupe is a special place to celebrate a special occasion, whether it's an anniversary, impressive first date, or even your birthday. The meal is prix fixe, so you pay one set fee for the entire meal and beverages.
KXLY
A nice Sunday, but a storm or two could sneak into the Inland Northwest – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash.– We’ve had a beautiful weekend so far, let’s see what’s coming up for Sunday. Low pressure off the West Coast is sending clouds and moisture our way, which could mean a few thunderstorms overnight and on Sunday in parts of the region. Expect Central Washington to *hopefully* get a little bit of rain Saturday evening and late night along with some rumbles of thunder.
urbnlivn.com
Waterfront Land’s End home with Salmon Bay view decks and boat
With 5644 39th Ave. W, Seattle homebuyers have the opportunity to own a rare, waterfront property in the Magnolia’s coveted Land’s End area. Meticulously maintained and move-in ready, the 3,870-square-foot home boasts five bedrooms, three bathrooms, and expansive views of Salmon Bay—and its wildlife, plus tugboats, fishing boats and other vessels—from every floor.
The Stranger
Slog PM: HelloFresh Connected to Seven E. Coli Cases in WA, the Toxicity of Non-profits, and Sen. Murray Finally Sets Dates
Welcome back West Seattle drivers: After a 30-month closure, the West Seattle Bridge passed a load test and the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) green-lighted the bridge to open Sunday. I’d tell you what time, but according to KIRO 7, SDOT isn’t releasing the exact time in order to prevent all you infrastructure heads from lining up for your inaugural drive.
seattleschools.org
ORCA Card Information for 2022-2023
The district is no longer managing or distributing ORCA cards for students. Student ORCA cards issued to Seattle Public Schools students in the 2021-22 school year will continue to work through 2022-23, even if there is an expiration date printed on the back. However, cards will need to be registered by June 30, 2023. Please register your ORCA card by June 30, 2023.
This Seemingly Easy Word Is the Most Misspelled in Washington State
What Is The Commonly Most Misspelled Word In Washington State?. A recent Google Trends discovered the most misspelled words in all 50 states and some of the words will have you shaking your head. You'll be surprised that even the most common words can easily be misspelled and Washington State's...
secretseattle.co
A Week Without Driving Is Coming to Seattle
Would you be able to get around Seattle for a week without driving?. This is the question being posed by the Disability Mobility Initiative at Disability Rights Washington. This past summer, Washington Governor Jay Inslee issued a proclamation declaring September 19-25, 2022 the Week Without Driving. If you think you...
rentonreporter.com
Soggy Bottom Farm offers beef, pork and a walking trail
Tucked into the green forests between Renton, Maple Valley and Covington is Soggy Bottom Farm, a 34-acre piece of property filled with gardens, fruit groves, animals, an old red barn and a hand-built sauna. It’s a beautiful, serene piece of land and it has been home to the Mirro family...
5 Crazy Unique Places in Seattle We Really Want to Eat at
We have been searching for new things to do in Seattle, Washington. Our tummies are rumbling and we are hungry and get frustrated trying to find some new place to explore to eat at in Seattle, so we found these five very interesting and unique restaurants in Seattle that we really want to eat and try out their food! Which ones of these five crazy places in Seattle have you eaten at?
'Very unusual' Seattle airport experience forces long line of travelers into parking garage
SEATAC, Wash. — Security screening lines stretched all the way into the parking garage at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Sunday morning. Many travelers say they missed their flights due to the long wait times. The airport's media relations manager, Perry Cooper, called the situation "very unusual." "It was a high...
