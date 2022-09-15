Read full article on original website
u.today
Dogecoin and Bitcoin Are Now Biggest Proof-of-Work Blockchains
Following Ethereum’s transition to proof-of-stake, Dogecoin is now the second-largest proof-of-work blockchain by market capitalization. The meme coin is currently valued at $7.8 billion. Bitcoin, of course, is the leading proof-of-work blockchain with a market capitalization of roughly $375 billion. Ethereum Classic, the most prominent hard fork of Ethereum,...
u.today
Cardano's Transaction Chaining Improves Network's Decentralization, Here's How
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Xeneta raises $80M to build out its real-time analytics platform for shipping and air freight
The incomparable Mike Butcher just celebrated 15 years at TechCrunch. You get less for murder these days, so that’s a hell of a milestone, and (as far as we know) he didn’t even seriously maim, far less murder, anyone. Awesome work, Mike. Glad to have you here with us! — Christine and Haje.
FOXBusiness
Biden administration releases plan to implement $50B from CHIPS Act
The Biden Administration unveiled a four point strategy Tuesday for the $50 billion bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act. The CHIPS for America program aims to create "good-paying jobs" across the country and counter China's growing influence by:. Establishing and expanding domestic production of leading edge semiconductors in the U.S., of...
u.today
Web3 Wallet Omni Raises $11 Million USD With MEXC Ventures’ Partnership
According to media sources, Web3 wallet Omni announced that it had completed an equity financing of $11 million USD at a valuation of $50 million USD in May this year. The investors included MEXC Ventures, a fund under MEXC, as well as the Spartan Group, GSR Markets, Eden Block, OP Crypto, and more.
u.today
Tens of Trillions of SHIB Could Be Burned with This New App: Details
u.today
Astar Network's ASTR Now Available on Binance.US
XCM-centric smart contracts platform Astar Network (ASTR) becomes seamlessly available to the U.S. cryptocurrency community as the American branch of Binance (BNB) activates ASTR trading. Astar Network's ASTR listed by Binance.US, trading kicks off. According to the official statement shared by the team of Astar Network (ASTR) on its main...
u.today
Charles Hoskinson Criticizes Ethereum's PoS as Kraken Refuses to Unstake ETH Until Shanghai Upgrade
u.today
The World’s Flagship Blockchain Event is Around the Corner
Venue: Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre, Dubai, UAE. Excitement for the World’s Most Global Blockchain & Crypto Conference is at its peak as Blockchain Economy Dubai Summit date is approaching. Blockchain Economy Events are attended by famous TV&Film Stars, Pop-Stars, Ministries and industry leaders such as Blockchain.com, MicroStrategy, KuCoin, Crypto.com, BITMAIN, Ledger, Kraken, Gate.io, BitMex, OKX and many more since its very first 2019 edition.
rigzone.com
API, OOC Sign Wind Energy MOU
Under the MOU, both parties will leverage their expertise and existing natural gas and oil industry standards to develop a safety management systems standard for offshore wind operations and assets. — The American Petroleum Institute (API) and Offshore Operators Committee (OOC) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to develop standards and guidance for offshore wind energy development, the API revealed this week.
u.today
Binance Resumes ETH Withdrawals, Gives Important Update on ETH PoW
u.today
Cardano Might See Investment Inflows Following Issues with Ethereum: Crypto Market Review, September 16
u.today
Ethereum Merge Causes Bitcoin Dominance Growth, Here's Why
u.today
After Ethereum's Merge, Arthur Hayes Says This Is The Only Chart That Matters
As reported by U.Today, Ethereum is expected to become deflationary following the Merge upgrade, with its issuance ranging between -0.5% to -4.5%. Declining net daily issuance will increase the cryptocurrency’s scarcity, thus potentially boosting its price. A year ago, Ethereum had its first deflationary day following the implementation of...
u.today
Charles Hoskinson Says Ethereum Becomes Hotel California of Crypto - “We All Just Prisoners Here”, the Song Goes
u.today
Global experts on Metaverse and Web 3.0 Convened in Dubai for the Second Edition of MetaWeek
The Metaverse season kicked off in Dubai with the successful MetaWeek Summit, bringing together world experts on Metaverse and Web 3.0 building and boosting cutting edge technologies adoption. The MetaWeek Summit took place on September 12-13, 2022 at Grand Hyatt Dubai. Insightful sessions on stage brought together the brightest minds...
u.today
Ethereum Is Now in Control of Only Two Entities
3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever
Patient investors could be rewarded over the long run for buying these top cryptos while the market is uncertain.
rigzone.com
ADNOC Refining Completing Phase 1 Of Waste Heat Recovery Project
ADNOC Refining is set to complete the first phase of its Waste Heat Recovery project at the General Utilities Plant in Ruwais, Abu Dhabi. — ADNOC Refining, a joint venture company between ADNOC, Eni, and OMV, is set to complete the first phase of its Waste Heat Recovery project at the General Utilities Plant in Ruwais, Abu Dhabi.
u.today
SHIB Reaches Dangerous Level, ETH Miners Surprise Vitalik Buterin, BabyDoge Holder Number Surpasses SHIB’s: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Take a look at what's happening in the world of crypto by reading U.Today’s top four news stories. Shiba Inu reaches dangerous level, catastrophe might be ahead. After the successful Ethereum Merge, Shiba Inu found itself among many unrelated-to-Ethereum and non-mineable assets, which suffered more damage following the unexpectedly high CPI data release. Over the past three days, Shiba Inu has been consolidating around the fundamental support level which, if broken, may bring the token back to this month's or perhaps even the year's lows. Such a scenario could end up being disastrous for the meme-based coin since investors are unlikely to be able to take yet another plunge. At the time of publication, SHIB is changing hands at $0.000011, down 3.2% over the last 24 hours.
