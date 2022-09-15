Read full article on original website
Minnesota And Illinois Stores Included In Latest Closing Announcement
I remember very clearly when I heard the news that Shopko was closing in Rochester, Minnesota, and it hit our family in a way that was unique because I had family members who worked in one of the stores. It was heartbreaking though to see places we shopped at a lot sell off everything and turn the lights off for the final time. Unfortunately, this experience is happening again for 150 Bed Bath & Beyond stores throughout our country, including stores in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa.
Rochester, Minnesota School Wins National Award
The US Department of Education just released their list of the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. These are schools that have great academic performance or have made progress in closing the achievement gap. Only 8 schools, out of the 297 that were recognized in total across the country, are in the Land of 10,000 Lakes and one of them is right here in Rochester, MN.
Long Term Plans For Soldiers Field Park Shrink Golf Course
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The recommended update to the Soldiers Field Memorial Park Master plan retains an 18-hole golf course in the near term. The Rochester City Council is scheduled to review the recommendations on Monday. The $18.5 million plan includes changes to the park just south of the downtown area that could be completed over the next several years. While it includes an 18-hole golf course, it calls for reconfiguring the northwest portion of the course to allow for expanded amenities and trail connections.
Downtown Rochester Restaurant is Sadly Closing Next Week
We got a tip from a listener that this restaurant in downtown Rochester, Minnesota was potentially closing. I did my do-diligence and walked by the store, I didn't see any signs. So then I emailed the owner and sadly the rumor is true that Potbelly Sandwich Shop is closing their downtown location.
New Rochester Resident, ‘What Do I Do With My Yard Waste?’
A recent question in the Rochester, Minnesota sub-Reddit asked a question even long-time residents may not be able to answer. I just moved here last Friday and finding info on most things has been pretty easy. However I am having a hell of a time finding out where to drop off grass clippings, branches and other plant waste. The house I moved into needs some tlc in the yard and I’m not sure where to bring the waste. Also if anyone knows where to get a rain-barrel please let me know!
Famous Celebrity Sighting Possible in Southeast Minnesota on Friday
It's not every day that celebrities show up in Southeast Minnesota but this Friday, September 16th, head over to Austin, Minnesota because there is going to be a sighting. Famous Celebrity Sighting Possible in Austin, Minnesota on Friday. Everyone is invited on Friday to Austin, Minnesota for the "Our Hometown...
Important Info You Need to Know if You’re Going to Luke Bryan’s Farm Tour Show
It's not every day a farm here in southeast Minnesota hosts a massive concert from one of today's hottest country stars, so here is some important traffic information concerning Luke Bryan's Farm Tour 2022 show in Eyota. Luke Bryan has been touring the country, highlighting rural agriculture and raising funds...
Rochester Businessman & Paramedicine Pioneer Has Died
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A well-known Rochester businessman and pioneer in the field of paramedicine has died. An obituary posted by Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home says John Robert Perkins was 81 years old when he passed away on September 15 in Rochester. Perkins was the founder and longtime owner of Gold Cross Ambulance Service, which he launched in 1962 and sold to the Mayo Clinic in 1994 after it had grown to serve three other cities and employ more than 100 people. Mayo Clinic rebranded the ambulance service in 2019.
Several Inappropriate Emails Sent to Rochester Students Thursday (Photos)
Some disturbing news showed up in inboxes today for parents of Rochester Public Schools students, including mine. Unfortunately, quite a few students in Rochester, Minnesota received inappropriate e-mails Thursday. In case you didn't have an opportunity to see the e-mails your kids received, below are a few of the e-mails.
Bicyclist, 40, killed in crash with vehicle
WINONA, Minn. -- A 40-year-old bicyclist from Buffalo was killed in a crash with a vehicle in Winona.The crash happened at about 8:40 p.m. Thursday. The bicyclist was struck near the intersection of Highway 61 and Vila Street.The victim was identified as Matthew Michael Tipton.Neither the driver nor the passenger in the vehicle were injured in the crash.
Rochester’s Oldest Home for Sale is Older Than St. Mary’s (PICS)
I get occasional notifications from Zillow which can be super dangerous, I can spend hours looking at houses that I won't buy or can't afford. But this particular house caught my eye because of its age. After doing a little digging it turns out that it's the oldest home for sale in Rochester, Minnesota right now. It's even older than St. Mary's Hospital.
Rochester Motorcyclist Crashes into Car on Hwy. 52
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash involving a motorcycle and a Fiat sent a Rochester man to St. Mary’s Hospital Thursday morning. The State Patrol incident report indicates 29-year-old Sayeman Niloy was driving his motorcycle south on Hwy. 52 south of the 37th St. Northwest exit when he hit the southbound Fiat. Niloy suffered what are described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Here’s How to Get the New Omicron Covid Boosters in Rochester
The new Covid boosters that have been specially formulated to be more effective against the Omicron variants will be available in Rochester Friday. Here's how you can get yours. The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) announced several weeks ago that it would be receiving the new Covid boosters in early...
Extremely Large, Abandoned Items in Iowa and Minnesota Now Art
Growing up in Iowa is similar to small-town Minnesota. We've got grain bins, silos, and water towers in both states and in some towns, those silos seem to dominate the skyline. Throughout the years though, some of those silos have remained empty and one town in Iowa, Fort Dodge, decided to turn one of its older, well-known items into art. Sound familiar, Rochester, Minnesota? Yeah, you have a little thing about that corn cob tower.
Rochester Viral Video Inspires Us To Great Feats Of Moving
There are plenty of ways to move things from one place or another. The sharp eyes of Micah Hinck caught one of the ways being practiced in Rochester Minnesota and shared the video on Spotted in Rochester!. What's Going On In This Video?. Wait...can I see that again in the...
40-year-old bicyclist killed in collision with car driver in Winona
A bicyclist from Buffalo was killed in a collision with a driver in Winona Thursday night. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the bicyclist and a Honda Accord collided at the intersection of Highway 61 and Vila Street at around 8:40 p.m. The bicyclist, identified as Matthew Michael Tipton, 40,...
Names of couple in NE Rochester murder-suicide released
(ABC 6 News) – The names of a deceased Iowan couple found in a probable NE Rochester home murder-suicide were released Wednesday, Sept. 14. Dale Nelson, 67, and Alberta Nelson, 65, were found dead at 510 16th Street NE Sept. 5, after Rochester police conducted a welfare check. According...
Highway 80 Detour Near Wykoff For Culvert Replacement Starts Monday
Wykoff, MN - Culvert replacement will detour Highway 80 traffic near Wykoff on Monday and Tuesday next week. Motorists south of Wykoff will be detoured Monday and Tuesday while Minnesota Department of Transportation maintenance crews remove and replace a culvert under the state highway. Crews will be working to keep...
Highway 61 crash kills bicyclist in Winona County
(ABC 6 News) – A bicyclist was killed in a crash on Thursday evening in Winona County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 8:41 p.m., a bicycle and Honda Accord collided at the intersection of Highway 61 and Vila St. The bicyclist, Matthew Tipton, 40, from Buffalo,...
New Book Explains Rochester’s Hidden History
Rochester's history in Minnesota is well documented, thanks to the founding and growth of Mayo Clinic. But a new book is out that looks at the hidden history of Minnesota's Med City. I confess that I'm a history nut. The story of how our current-day Mayo Clinic indirectly got its...
