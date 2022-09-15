ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

FUN 104

Minnesota And Illinois Stores Included In Latest Closing Announcement

I remember very clearly when I heard the news that Shopko was closing in Rochester, Minnesota, and it hit our family in a way that was unique because I had family members who worked in one of the stores. It was heartbreaking though to see places we shopped at a lot sell off everything and turn the lights off for the final time. Unfortunately, this experience is happening again for 150 Bed Bath & Beyond stores throughout our country, including stores in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa.
ROCHESTER, MN
FUN 104

Rochester, Minnesota School Wins National Award

The US Department of Education just released their list of the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. These are schools that have great academic performance or have made progress in closing the achievement gap. Only 8 schools, out of the 297 that were recognized in total across the country, are in the Land of 10,000 Lakes and one of them is right here in Rochester, MN.
ROCHESTER, MN
FUN 104

Long Term Plans For Soldiers Field Park Shrink Golf Course

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The recommended update to the Soldiers Field Memorial Park Master plan retains an 18-hole golf course in the near term. The Rochester City Council is scheduled to review the recommendations on Monday. The $18.5 million plan includes changes to the park just south of the downtown area that could be completed over the next several years. While it includes an 18-hole golf course, it calls for reconfiguring the northwest portion of the course to allow for expanded amenities and trail connections.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Downtown Rochester Restaurant is Sadly Closing Next Week

We got a tip from a listener that this restaurant in downtown Rochester, Minnesota was potentially closing. I did my do-diligence and walked by the store, I didn't see any signs. So then I emailed the owner and sadly the rumor is true that Potbelly Sandwich Shop is closing their downtown location.
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
FUN 104

New Rochester Resident, 'What Do I Do With My Yard Waste?'

A recent question in the Rochester, Minnesota sub-Reddit asked a question even long-time residents may not be able to answer. I just moved here last Friday and finding info on most things has been pretty easy. However I am having a hell of a time finding out where to drop off grass clippings, branches and other plant waste. The house I moved into needs some tlc in the yard and I’m not sure where to bring the waste. Also if anyone knows where to get a rain-barrel please let me know!
ROCHESTER, MN
FUN 104

Rochester Businessman & Paramedicine Pioneer Has Died

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A well-known Rochester businessman and pioneer in the field of paramedicine has died. An obituary posted by Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home says John Robert Perkins was 81 years old when he passed away on September 15 in Rochester. Perkins was the founder and longtime owner of Gold Cross Ambulance Service, which he launched in 1962 and sold to the Mayo Clinic in 1994 after it had grown to serve three other cities and employ more than 100 people. Mayo Clinic rebranded the ambulance service in 2019.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Bicyclist, 40, killed in crash with vehicle

WINONA, Minn. -- A 40-year-old bicyclist from Buffalo was killed in a crash with a vehicle in Winona.The crash happened at about 8:40 p.m. Thursday. The bicyclist was struck near the intersection of Highway 61 and Vila Street.The victim was identified as Matthew Michael Tipton.Neither the driver nor the passenger in the vehicle were injured in the crash.
FUN 104

Rochester's Oldest Home for Sale is Older Than St. Mary's (PICS)

I get occasional notifications from Zillow which can be super dangerous, I can spend hours looking at houses that I won't buy or can't afford. But this particular house caught my eye because of its age. After doing a little digging it turns out that it's the oldest home for sale in Rochester, Minnesota right now. It's even older than St. Mary's Hospital.
ROCHESTER, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Rochester Motorcyclist Crashes into Car on Hwy. 52

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash involving a motorcycle and a Fiat sent a Rochester man to St. Mary’s Hospital Thursday morning. The State Patrol incident report indicates 29-year-old Sayeman Niloy was driving his motorcycle south on Hwy. 52 south of the 37th St. Northwest exit when he hit the southbound Fiat. Niloy suffered what are described as non-life-threatening injuries.
ROCHESTER, MN
FUN 104

Here's How to Get the New Omicron Covid Boosters in Rochester

The new Covid boosters that have been specially formulated to be more effective against the Omicron variants will be available in Rochester Friday. Here's how you can get yours. The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) announced several weeks ago that it would be receiving the new Covid boosters in early...
ROCHESTER, MN
FUN 104

Extremely Large, Abandoned Items in Iowa and Minnesota Now Art

Growing up in Iowa is similar to small-town Minnesota. We've got grain bins, silos, and water towers in both states and in some towns, those silos seem to dominate the skyline. Throughout the years though, some of those silos have remained empty and one town in Iowa, Fort Dodge, decided to turn one of its older, well-known items into art. Sound familiar, Rochester, Minnesota? Yeah, you have a little thing about that corn cob tower.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Names of couple in NE Rochester murder-suicide released

(ABC 6 News) – The names of a deceased Iowan couple found in a probable NE Rochester home murder-suicide were released Wednesday, Sept. 14. Dale Nelson, 67, and Alberta Nelson, 65, were found dead at 510 16th Street NE Sept. 5, after Rochester police conducted a welfare check. According...
ROCHESTER, MN
FUN 104

Highway 80 Detour Near Wykoff For Culvert Replacement Starts Monday

Wykoff, MN - Culvert replacement will detour Highway 80 traffic near Wykoff on Monday and Tuesday next week. Motorists south of Wykoff will be detoured Monday and Tuesday while Minnesota Department of Transportation maintenance crews remove and replace a culvert under the state highway. Crews will be working to keep...
WYKOFF, MN
KAAL-TV

Highway 61 crash kills bicyclist in Winona County

(ABC 6 News) – A bicyclist was killed in a crash on Thursday evening in Winona County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 8:41 p.m., a bicycle and Honda Accord collided at the intersection of Highway 61 and Vila St. The bicyclist, Matthew Tipton, 40, from Buffalo,...
WINONA COUNTY, MN
FUN 104

New Book Explains Rochester's Hidden History

Rochester's history in Minnesota is well documented, thanks to the founding and growth of Mayo Clinic. But a new book is out that looks at the hidden history of Minnesota's Med City. I confess that I'm a history nut. The story of how our current-day Mayo Clinic indirectly got its...
ROCHESTER, MN
FUN 104

FUN 104

Rochester, MN
ABOUT

Fun 104.3 is Southeast Minnesota's home for all of the greatest hits from the 70s and 80s. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://fun1043.com/

