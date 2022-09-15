Read full article on original website
globalconstructionreview.com
New York transit agency told to stop wasting money on poorly scoped projects
The overseer of New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has told it to improve the way it scopes capital projects after it spent nearly $3m extra on an underway project to fix an issue that should have been been specified and costed at the outset. The Office of the...
DRIVERS BEWARE: All these streets are closed through Sept. 27 for UN General Assembly
World leaders have gathered in Manhattan for the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly—and that means New Yorkers will deal with some major traffic headaches through next week.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Traffic nightmares on local streets: BQE plans released
Emergency repairs on a crumbling section of the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway will mean closing most of the busy highway between Atlantic Avenue and Sands Street during three weekends and an unspecified number of nights between March and October of 2023. Traffic from the BQE, which carries more than 150,000 vehicles a...
Traffic on Staten Island Expressway extending back to Goethals Bridge
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The eastbound Goethals Bridge has delays due to congestion on the Staten Island Expressway during the Thursday morning rush hour, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. Cars are moving slowly along the entire length of the Staten Island Expressway, Brooklyn...
queenseagle.com
Mayor picks QueensWay over new subway for abandoned rail line in Queens – for now
Should a rotting rail line snaking through Central and South Queens be resurrected as a park or a new subway line? Queens has its answer – for now. After years of advocacy from two, somewhat competing groups, a long-ignored, 3.5 mile stretch of abandoned rail that cuts through Central and South Queens will be turned into a linear park, Mayor Eric Adams announced Friday afternoon.
Gov. Murphy announces purchase of rail line for Essex-Hudson Greenway
The dream of creating a miles long state park that stretches through Hudson and Essex County may come to fruition after the governor of New Jersey announced the acquisition of the rail line needed to make it reality. Gov. Phil Murphy announced on Sept. 15 the acquisition of nine miles...
advertisernewssouth.com
Commissioners favor increasing rail transport to lessen Route 80 traffic
The Sussex County Commissioners on September 14 came out in support of Amtrak’s Connects US Plan and participation in the Federal Railroad Administration’s rail grant program, which is designed to restore passenger rail service between New York City and Scranton, Pennsylvania. The service to Scranton would be restored...
NBC New York
Another Wave of Migrant Buses Arrives From Texas as System Struggles
Three more buses full of migrants from El Paso arrived at New York City's Port Authority Bus Terminal early Saturday morning, and officials said they expected at least another three buses later in the day. It was not immediately clear how many people were on the first wave Saturday or...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Governor Murphy Announces State Acquisition Of A Former Rail Line, To Be Converted Into A New State Park
Speaking in Newark this morning, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy today announced the acquisition of a nine-mile former rail line, which will be converted into a new State park connecting eight Essex and Hudson County communities – Jersey City, Secaucus, Kearny, Newark, Belleville, Bloomfield, Glen Ridge, and Montclair. Murphy...
sunnysidepost.com
Pesticides Aimed at Reducing Mosquitos to be Sprayed in Sections of Western Queens on Sept. 20
The city will begin spraying pesticides to keep the number of mosquitos at bay in parts of western Queens on Sept. 20. The spraying—which aims to reduce mosquito activity and the risk of the West Nile virus—will begin at around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday night and will continue until 6 a.m. the following day, according to the NYC Department of Health.
islandfreepress.org
New Staten Island Ferry spotted off the beaches of Hatteras Island
Ferry sightings near Hatteras and Ocracoke Inlets are not at all unusual, but a distinctive orange ferry that was spotted miles off the Outer Banks’ shoreline on Wednesday grabbed the attention of many beachgoers. The distant orange ferry in question was actually the brand new Staten Island ferry that...
Major crimes up, but NYPD response times slower: mayor’s office
A police car drives through Manhattan on January 14, 2021. An annual report shows police were slower to respond to crimes from July 2021 to June of this year. A new City Hall report shows New York City’s public safety system is still struggling after the worst days of the COVID-19 pandemic, but does offer some reasons for optimism. [ more › ]
Woman attacked, called anti-Black slurs by pedicab driver in Manhattan: NYPD
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A pedicab driver attacked a woman and made anti-Black statements in Manhattan last week, police said on Saturday. The 52-year-old victim witnessed an argument between the suspect and a taxi driver near Broadway and West 46th Street at around 8 a.m. on Sept. 7, police said. When the victim offered to […]
What you could expect for gas prices heading into the winter
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Gas prices seem to be trending in the right direction after surging a few months ago, and with summer getaway season in the rearview mirror. Patrick De Haan, chief petroleum analyst for GasBuddy, joined PIX11 News on Wednesday to discuss whether that trend might continue into the months ahead. “I think […]
sunnysidepost.com
Participatory Budgeting Makes a Comeback to District 26, Help Decide How to Spend $1 Million on Area Projects
Participatory budgeting is coming back to District 26, where area residents can pitch ideas and vote on how to spend $1 million of city funds on capital projects, Council Member Julie Won announced earlier this week. A series of neighborhood assemblies will take place in Sunnyside, Woodside and Long Island...
NYC is in store for a ‘cold and snowy’ winter, according to Old Farmer’s Almanac
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Get your winter coats ready. It will be a cold winter season in New York City, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac 2022-2023 Winter Weather Forecast. The Almanac explained this season will be “A Tale of Two Winters” because the weather this winter will...
GOTCHA! Thieves Captured After Crashing Stolen Car Into Stopped Traffic At Routes 17 And 4
Two out-of-state teens were captured after crashing a stolen car into two vehicles -- sending a driver to the hospital -- while trying to cross from one busy Paramus highway to another, authorities said. Parris Lamont Dennis, 18, of Jamaica, Queens, and Shahiem X. McCrimmon, 19, of the Bronx bailed...
Malliotakis, Zeldin, rally for bail reform, criticize release of ‘cop killers’ outside of 122nd Precinct
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin and representatives from the Detectives’ Endowment Association rallied in front of the 122nd Precinct in New Dorp Saturday afternoon, slamming bail reform and blaming former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Gov. Kathy Hochul for releasing “cop killers” from jail.
Facing ongoing wave of homeless migrants, Adams says NYC should 'reassess' how it handles shelter requests
Mayor Eric Adams speaks during annual Jerusalem Post conference at City Hall. Adams says that the right to shelter ruling needs to be "reassessed." The mayor issued a statement Wednesday saying that the city’s shelter system was “nearing its breaking point.” [ more › ]
Zeldin calls out Gov. Hochul for failing to address crime, says NYC residents don't feel safe to walk streets
New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin said Thursday on "The Brian Kilmeade Show" he believes he will defeat Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) in November, as more and more lifelong Democrats announce support for his campaign due to rising crime. LEE ZELDIN: She's refusing to talk about the issues that...
