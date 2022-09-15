The city will begin spraying pesticides to keep the number of mosquitos at bay in parts of western Queens on Sept. 20. The spraying—which aims to reduce mosquito activity and the risk of the West Nile virus—will begin at around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday night and will continue until 6 a.m. the following day, according to the NYC Department of Health.

QUEENS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO