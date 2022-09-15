ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Traffic nightmares on local streets: BQE plans released

Emergency repairs on a crumbling section of the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway will mean closing most of the busy highway between Atlantic Avenue and Sands Street during three weekends and an unspecified number of nights between March and October of 2023. Traffic from the BQE, which carries more than 150,000 vehicles a...
BROOKLYN, NY
queenseagle.com

Mayor picks QueensWay over new subway for abandoned rail line in Queens – for now

Should a rotting rail line snaking through Central and South Queens be resurrected as a park or a new subway line? Queens has its answer – for now. After years of advocacy from two, somewhat competing groups, a long-ignored, 3.5 mile stretch of abandoned rail that cuts through Central and South Queens will be turned into a linear park, Mayor Eric Adams announced Friday afternoon.
QUEENS, NY
advertisernewssouth.com

Commissioners favor increasing rail transport to lessen Route 80 traffic

The Sussex County Commissioners on September 14 came out in support of Amtrak’s Connects US Plan and participation in the Federal Railroad Administration’s rail grant program, which is designed to restore passenger rail service between New York City and Scranton, Pennsylvania. The service to Scranton would be restored...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
islandfreepress.org

New Staten Island Ferry spotted off the beaches of Hatteras Island

Ferry sightings near Hatteras and Ocracoke Inlets are not at all unusual, but a distinctive orange ferry that was spotted miles off the Outer Banks’ shoreline on Wednesday grabbed the attention of many beachgoers. The distant orange ferry in question was actually the brand new Staten Island ferry that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

Major crimes up, but NYPD response times slower: mayor’s office

A police car drives through Manhattan on January 14, 2021. An annual report shows police were slower to respond to crimes from July 2021 to June of this year. A new City Hall report shows New York City’s public safety system is still struggling after the worst days of the COVID-19 pandemic, but does offer some reasons for optimism. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

What you could expect for gas prices heading into the winter

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Gas prices seem to be trending in the right direction after surging a few months ago, and with summer getaway season in the rearview mirror. Patrick De Haan, chief petroleum analyst for GasBuddy, joined PIX11 News on Wednesday to discuss whether that trend might continue into the months ahead. “I think […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Malliotakis, Zeldin, rally for bail reform, criticize release of ‘cop killers’ outside of 122nd Precinct

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin and representatives from the Detectives’ Endowment Association rallied in front of the 122nd Precinct in New Dorp Saturday afternoon, slamming bail reform and blaming former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Gov. Kathy Hochul for releasing “cop killers” from jail.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

