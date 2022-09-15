Read full article on original website
CDC puts Calhoun County at high COVID-19 community level
UNDATED (WTVB) – The Centers for Disease Control says Calhoun County is one of 14 Michigan counties that are at a high COVID-19 Community Level for this week. That’s an increase from eight counties last week. The other counties at a high level are Clare, Clinton, Dickinson, Eaton,...
Sturgis woman convicted on St. Joseph County drug charges
CENTREVILLE, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A Sturgis woman was convicted on Tuesday in St. Joseph County Circuit Court for being in Possession of Methamphetamine and Hydrocodone. 52-year-old Stephani Webb is facing up to ten years in prison. She is scheduled to be sentenced on October 21. Webb was convicted following...
