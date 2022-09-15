Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Nostradamus’ 2023 Predictions Include World War III & End Of The Monarchy
The 16th-century astrologer has previously been credited with foretelling the 9/11 attacks and the COVID-19 pandemic, among other things. With a new year, for many, comes new resolutions and the chance to step into a better version of yourself. However, each new year also comes with 365 days of potential turmoil – depending on what the universe plans to throw at us. According to 16th-century astrologer, Nostradamus, the impending fresh start could have some serious upheaval.
netflixjunkie.com
“Be Quiet”: Royal Experts Slam Prince Harry and Meghan Markle While Discussing His Upcoming Memoir
Following the aftermath of the Harry & Meghan docuseries, many controversies have started to take their own shape. Given the present scenario, media houses and British tabloids have very well understood that it was a war waged against them and not the Royal Family by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. As the paparazzi continue to throw dirt on the couple’s name, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the other hand have matched forward with their projects undaunted.
Comments / 0