wvpublic.org
Eastern Panhandle Rail Transit, Amtrak Set For Suspension During Nationwide Strike
The two largest railroad unions in the country, comprising a total of 57,000 workers, are set to go on strike Friday, prompting a nationwide rail shutdown and a logistics crisis. Some transit services, mostly in and around the Eastern Panhandle, could also be affected. The dispute between the railroad companies...
wfmd.com
Intersection Work To Begin Monday In Washington County
It will take place at US 40 at the Greenbriar State Park entrance. Boonsboro, Md (KM) The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration says work will begin this coming Monday in the Boonsboro area on an intersection improvement project. Crews will be working at US 40 at the entrance...
Frederick transit services opens new facility
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — The Maryland Department of Transportation and Frederick County officials are celebrating as they open the new state-of-the-art Frederick transit facility. “The team and I are so grateful that we could work together today or that we could get together today to mark the completion of the Frederick transit facility,” […]
Damaged interstate bridge lane reopens in West Virginia after repairs
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — Workers have completed repairs to an interstate bridge in West Virginia and reopened it fully.The Interstate 77 bridge over U.S. 50 near Parkersburg has been hit by heavy trucks several times in recent years. A northbound lane of the bridge has been closed for more than two years.Trucks have hit a steel support beam underneath the bridge several times, the last time in November 2020, the state Department of Transportation said in a news release this week.The Division of Highways had planned to straighten out the bent support beam but decided to install new steel supports and beams around the damaged bridge section to allow the traffic lane to reopen until the bridge is replaced.The work was done by state highway repair crews, a move the Transportation Department said saved money.Replacement of the bridge is scheduled for 2025.
Small plane makes emergency landing on Interstate 66 in Virginia
WINCHESTER, Va. — A small plane carrying two passengers made an emergency landing at the six-mile marker on I-66 in Winchester, Virginia, Saturday morning, according to officials. Virginia State Police responded around 10:43 a.m. the westbound side of the interstate. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement...
New power plant to bring jobs to West Virginia
A new natural gas power plant, expected to cost billions of dollars and employ hundreds of workers, is planned for West Virginia.
$98,000 in grants coming to Southern West Virginia for litter control
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – $98,000 worth of grants for litter control are coming to sanitary boards, county commissions, and cities across Southern West Virginia The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) program has announced the recipients of its Litter Control matching grants totaling over $98,000. The grants were awarded to […]
$55 million in broadband grant funding coming to Southern West Virginia
GHENT, WV (WVNS) – $55 million dollars worth of broadband upgrades are bringing 940 miles of fiber to Southern West Virginia. More than $55.3 million in GigReady and Major Broadband Project Strategies Program (MBPS) funds in broadband infrastructure projects throughout the state were approved today, September 16, 2022. Governor Jim Justice made the announcement of […]
Longest calf sale in the country continues in West Virginia
The West Virginia 4H and FFA Livestock Round Up is being held at WVU Jackson's Mill's multipurpose building.
WHSV
Delegate Sally Hudson on Virginia tax rebates
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In the next few weeks, taxpayers in Virginia could soon be seeing some extra cash in the form of a tax rebate. “A tax rebate is an opportunity for the state to send a check back to you for some of the taxes that you paid, that we didn’t spend on state investments,” Delegate Sally Hudson (D) said.
WTAP
Changes coming to W.Va.’s annual real estate tax lien sale
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - For the first time in three decades, major changes are coming to West Virginia’s real estate tax sale process. As part of these changes, county Sheriff’s Departments will no longer conduct the annual sale. Legislative action was taken this year to turn that responsibility to the state auditor’s office.
West Virginia school district removes pride flags
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia school district’s directive to remove pride flags from classrooms is drawing complaints from students and community organizations. County Board of Education President Ron Lytle told The Gazette-Mail that the flags were removed because they went against the existing “Participation in Political Activities” policy. “I think it was just a blanket […]
WSAZ
Gov. Jim Justice signs bill banning most abortions in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has signed a bill that places a near total ban on abortion in the state. He made the announcement this morning during a press conference. The state legislature passed the bill earlier this week. The legislation bans abortion except for cases where...
West Virginia woman arrested at State Capitol for allegedly disrupting legislators’ abortion debate
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — A South Charleston woman was arrested Tuesday by Capitol Police in the gallery of the state legislature for allegedly disrupting the legislative session as lawmakers debated the state’s near-total abortion ban, say reports. Rose Winland, 52, was charged with misdemeanor willful disruption of government process and disorderly conduct, according to authorities. […]
This Massive Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Double Toll Gate website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending a day at your local flea market can be a pretty cool experience. From all the deals you can get and the cool, antique items you can see, there's never a shortage of excitement.
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for September 16
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
Proposed Maryland highway project would help improve interstate safety
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Interstate 81 increasingly has become a major corridor for traffic traveling north and south. Safety has been a concern of the public for a number of years. However, those concerns have increased recently after a number of fatal accidents. “It’s just a 12-mile stretch road, but you have […]
royalexaminer.com
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Northern Raccoon
Deterring “nuisance wildlife” vs trapping and killing. This poor, young raccoon was brought to us after it was spotted in a backyard in Stephenson, VA, with a raccoon-specific leg-trap on its paw. This raccoon did everything it could to get free, as evidenced by the severe damage done to the raccoon’s paw, but the trap had been tightly snapped onto the foot.
theriver953.com
Update and Warning on the Virginia tax rebate
The Virginia General Assembly passed a law giving taxpayers without outstanding dept to state agencies a tax rebate. Be aware scammers have already become aware of the tax rebates and are phishing for information. Some Virginia taxpayers have already received text that look authentic from the Department of Taxation with...
West Virginia Treasurer against push to track gun & ammo purchases
West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore Thursday came out strongly against a new push by some democratic lawmakers and gun control advocacy groups to make credit card companies track gun and ammunition sales.
