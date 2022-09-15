ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Joe Biden
Joe Manchin
Shelley Moore Capito
Manchin approval in free fall after Inflation Reduction Act vote

West Virginia voters are not happy with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) after he decided to vote for President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act. As recently as May, 57% of West Virginia voters approved of the job Manchin was doing as a senator. According to a new poll from West Virginia radio station WMOV, that number has now plummeted to just 26%.
Pressure's on Senate Democrats for Biden to break judicial confirmation record

The onus is on Senate Democrats to help President Joe Biden shatter records over his federal judicial confirmations before the new 2023 Congress is sworn in. The president brought his total confirmations of federal judgeship positions up to 78 this week after the Senate confirmed John Lee to the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals and Andre Mathis to the 6th Circuit, both of whom made history as the first Asian American and black man in their respective jurisdictions.
Senate Democrats blocked an Republican attempt to impose a contract deal proposed by a presidential board and stave off any potential rail strike.

The move gives Republicans an opening to blame Democrats for the effects a strike would have on the economy. What happened: Democrats blocked an attempt by Republican senators Wednesday to bring up a bill on the Senate floor that would impose a contract deal proposed by a presidential advisory board and in turn head off any potential rail strike.
Rick Scott brought a treat to the Senate GOP lunch today: Polling showing Ron Johnson ahead in his Wisconsin reelection race.

On Monday, Oz tweeted that he believed "same-sex couples should have the freedom to get married as straight couples." Roy quote tweeted his response:. We asked Pennsylvania Republicans whether they agree with Roy that the Senate GOP should focus on issues other than codifying same-sex marriage. And none of them necessarily disagreed with Roy, even those who voted for a House bill that wrote same-sex marriage into law back in July.
Republicans to Trump: Pony up more cash in battle for Senate

Mitch McConnell is indirectly nudging Donald Trump to help Republicans try to flip the Senate, part of a broader GOP campaign to get the former president to open up his well-stocked coffers for the rest of the party. The minority leader is advising Trump-backed candidates and senators with good relationships...
U.S. Senate Republicans pan Democrats on crime, say they'll introduce their own bill

WASHINGTON — A small group of U.S. Senate Republicans sought to draw attention to U.S. crime rates Wednesday, saying they plan to introduce a bill that would direct more resources to state and local police departments as well as require the Government Accountability Office to study the amount of time it takes crime labs to […] The post U.S. Senate Republicans pan Democrats on crime, say they’ll introduce their own bill appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Klain presses progressives on permitting reforms

The White House is privately pressuring House progressives to support Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-W.Va.) permitting reform proposal, people familiar with the matter tell Axios. Driving the news: White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain called Pramila Jayapal (D-Wa.), the chair of Congressional Progressive Caucus on Wednesday to urge her to support Manchin’s proposal to make it easier to get regulatory approval for energy transmission and pipeline projects, people familiar with the matter said.
