Alabama’s Kaitlan Collins to co-anchor new CNN morning show

CNN Expansion DC - November 2021, Shoot ID: 1089822 , 11/15/2021, Kaitlan Collins

One of Alabama’s most famous faces in media is about to join a new morning show by the global news broadcaster CNN.

CNN Chairman and CEO Chris Licht announced Thursday that co-anchors for the network’s new morning show will be Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Alabama native Kaitlan Collins.

The new morning news program will debut later this year with a fresh name, format and set, Licht said.

“There is no stronger combination of talent than Don, Poppy and Kaitlan to deliver on our promise of a game-changing morning news program,” said Licht. “They are each uniquely intelligent, reliable and compelling; together they have a rare and palpable chemistry. Combined with CNN’s resources and global newsgathering capabilities, we will offer a smart, bold and refreshing way to start the day.”

Kaitlan Collins who became CNN’s youngest-ever chief White House correspondent at 29 years old will be familiar to many Alabama residents.

Collins will now serve as co-anchor and chief correspondent for the show. She joined CNN in 2017.

The Prattville, Alabama, native graduated from the University of Alabama in 2014.

“I am thrilled to start this new adventure at CNN and work alongside Don and Poppy, two colleagues I deeply admire,” Collins said. “To go from sharing my reporting on their shows to sitting at the desk alongside them is an incredible opportunity and I’m deeply humbled by it. I’m so grateful to Chris and CNN for building something truly special. I can’t wait to wake with our viewers and do the news every day. So pour a cup of coffee and join us!”

CNN said that current morning show anchors John Berman and Brianna Keilar will continue to anchor New Day until the new program premieres. Both will assume new roles at the network later this year.