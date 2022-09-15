More than a thousand New York Times staffers are refusing to return to the office and are threatening a strike if the company does not meet demands from an employee union. On Monday, the Times Guild said it had delivered a letter to the news organization’s corporate leadership with the names of nearly 1,300 NewsGuild member employees who have signed a pledge to continue to work remotely this week, the first week the company wants its journalists back in the office.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO