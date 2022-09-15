ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC News

Faculty and students sue Christian school over LGBTQ hiring ban

Divisions over LGBTQ-related policies have flared recently at several religious colleges in the United States. On Monday, there was a dramatic new turn at one of the most rancorous battlegrounds — Seattle Pacific University. A group of students, faculty and staff at the Christian university sued leaders of the...
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman failed to disclose EIGHT properties near Pittsburgh worth $100,000, watchdog reveals, after rival Dr. Oz did same with New Jersey and Florida mansions

A watchdog group is filing a complaint asking the Senate Ethics Committee to investigate why Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman did not disclose eight real estate assets on his most recent personal financial disclosure. The total value of the properties he left off his disclosure form was $108,800. All eight of...
NBC News

Judge declines to block Georgia's ban on giving food, water to voters

ATLANTA — A judge has declined to block a section of a Georgia election law that bans handing out food and water to voters waiting in line. The provision is part of a sweeping elections overhaul passed by Georgia lawmakers last year. Voting rights groups, who have filed a lawsuit challenging multiple parts of the law, argued that the provision infringes their free speech rights and should be immediately blocked while the case is pending.
24/7 Wall St.

American Gun Sales Collapse in 47 States

There are about 400 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to the Small Arms Survey, a Swiss-based research project. This means that for every person in America, there are about 120 guns — an astonishingly high figure. The comparable number in Finland, for example, is 32 guns per 100 people, and in Germany […]
Tampa Bay Times

Let’s find the center of American politics | Letters

Are we deeply divided or just poorly represented? | Perspective, Sept. 11. Professor Stephen Neely is dead on. I think this country needs to seriously reassess its political parties. Genuine, old-school conservative Republicans want little to do with so-called MAGA Republicans. Honest liberal Democrats likewise want little to do with the extreme progressives who still claim that party’s affiliation.
The Hill

1,300 New York Times employees refuse to return to office

More than a thousand New York Times staffers are refusing to return to the office and are threatening a strike if the company does not meet demands from an employee union. On Monday, the Times Guild said it had delivered a letter to the news organization’s corporate leadership with the names of nearly 1,300 NewsGuild member employees who have signed a pledge to continue to work remotely this week, the first week the company wants its journalists back in the office.
