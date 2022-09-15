ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
truecrimedaily

Man accused of choking Vermont highway construction worker, attacking him with broken bottle

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WAJxp_0hxDEJIx00

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. (TCD) -- A 45-year-old man was taken into custody for allegedly attacking a construction worker with a glass bottle and fleeing.

According to Vermont State Police, on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 9:30 a.m., 24-year-old Ramiro Muro went into the woods near a construction site on the I-91 when he was allegedly "attacked from behind" by Ryan Avery. State Police allege Avery "placed the victim in a chokehold, broke a glass bottle, and used a shard to slash the victim."

Muro described the suspect as wearing "dirty" clothing that was "covered in mud." He eventually escaped and was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Avery reportedly ran into the woods and police continued to search for him. Vermont State Police deemed him armed and dangerous and told the public not to approach him if they saw him.

Brattleboro Police located Avery that same night and took him into custody. Vermont State Police arrested him on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was being held without bail until his arraignment Thursday, Sept. 15.

Muro reportedly lives in North Carolina but works for Ameritech Slope Constructors. Avery reportedly has "no fixed address."

TRUE CRIME DAILY: THE PODCAST covers high-profile and under-the-radar cases every week. Subscribe to our YouTube page for podcasts, exclusive videos, and more, and don’t forget to follow us on TikTok.

Comments / 14

kathleen gaffney
1d ago

THANKS, democrats & Progressives! For creating violent crime in a state that merely a handful of years ago was the safest in the nation! VOTE THESE LUNATICS OUT!

Reply(1)
4
Related
WCAX

Police arrest wrong guy in I-91 assault

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities now say they got the wrong man in the case of an assault against a construction worker on I-91 in Rockingham earlier this week. Brattleboro Police arrested Ryan Avery, 45, Thursday, saying that he followed Ramiro Muro, a North Carolina construction worker, into the woods off I-91 Wednesday morning, put him into a chokehold, and used a broken glass bottle to slash him.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
newportdispatch.com

Police arrest man in Londonderry

LONDONDERRY — A 28-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Londonderry yesterday. Authorities say they were notified that a domestic assault had occurred on Vermont Route 11 at around 8:00 p.m. Following an investigation, police say they arrested Robert Voitechonok for first-degree aggravated domestic assault, two counts of...
LONDONDERRY, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Choking#Vermont State Police#Construction Worker#North Carolina#Violent Crime#Brattleboro Police#Tiktok
94.3 Lite FM

New York State Trooper Arrested After Allegedly Trying To Return An Old Item At Walmart

Buying something you already have and replacing the new with the old, and returning it for your money back is illegal. A New York State Trooper was arrested on Tuesday after the same people that he works with alleged he attempted to return an item at Walmart after switching the contents of the new box with a "weathered" version of the same item according to CNY Central.
WATERTOWN, NY
mynbc5.com

Lebanon police seek man involved in hit-and-run

LEBANON, N.H. — Lebanon police are seeking a man involved in a hit and run on Tuesday. Police said the man was driving a gray truck with a cap at the time of the incident. Police believe the model of the truck was a GMC. Officials are investigating and...
LEBANON, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire police warn of increasing number of sextortion cases

FREMONT, N.H. — Police in Fremont are warning about an uptick in blackmail threats on popular social media apps relate to sextortion. Sextortion happens when intimate photos are exchanged through social media or text, and one person threatens to share them publicly unless they're paid. "Over the last four...
FREMONT, NH
WCAX

Former Rutland cop returns to lead community liaison effort

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Matt Prouty spent 22 years in law enforcement with the Rutland Police but stepped away last year to deploy with the Vermont National Guard. Now he’s back with the department but in a different type of role. He will work as a civilian community resource...
RUTLAND, VT
VTDigger

Police identify Connecticut man killed in Brattleboro shooting

BRATTLEBORO — Local police have identified a man from Hartford, Connecticut, as the person killed Aug. 19 during a shooting at this town’s Great River Terrace housing complex. Michael R. Ledbetter Jr., 32, died as the result of an incident still under investigation, authorities said. Nicholas Baker, 34,...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for burglary, unlawful mischief in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A 31-year-old man from New Hampshire was cited following an incident in Springfield early this morning. Authorities say they were dispatched to a home after a man reportedly kicked in a door and entered an occupied dwelling at around 12:00 a.m. Following an investigation at the scene,...
CHARLESTOWN, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man gets up to 20 years in prison in killing of woman who was found dead in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — A man has been sentenced to up to 20 years in prison in connection with the killing of a woman who was found dead in a lake in Worcester. Joseph Dalrymple, 37, of Shrewsbury, pled guilty Tuesday in Worcester Superior Court to a charge of involuntary manslaughter in the death of 38-year-old Marlene Bleau, according to Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early.
WORCESTER, MA
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

43K+
Followers
2K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy