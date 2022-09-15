Read full article on original website
Metro News
Murder charges filed in downtown Morgantown shooting
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Police have a man in custody following a shooting death in downtown Morgantown murder early Sunday morning. According to Morgantown police, Eric Alastaire Sneed, 34, approached the rear of a parked vehicle in the 200 block of Walnut Street just after 3 a.m. and began firing a pistol into the rear passenger area.
Metro News
Randolph CVB highlights niches this fall including popular railroad excursions
ELKINS, W.Va. — Railroad excursions are becoming so popular in Randolph County that spaces are already filling up for the fall season. The Durbin & Greenbrier Valley Railroad offers scenic train rides through the Monongahela National Forest. Samantha Peet, director of marketing with the Elkins-Randoph County Tourism, Convention and...
Metro News
Mon Health gets approval for small format hospital in Harrison County
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The West Virginia Health Care Authority has approved the Certificate of Need submitted by Mon Health System, part of Vandalia Health, for a small format hospital in Harrison County. Mon Health System President and CEO David Goldberg said this facility will cost about $23 million and...
Metro News
MECCA 911 director addresses Bon Vista fire response, meeting planned
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Monongalia County officials are scheduled to meet this week to review response times in connection with a July fire at a well-known Morgantown-area apartment complex after a resident expressed concern as to why the Morgantown Fire Department was not dispatched. The meeting, set for Thursday, will...
Metro News
New High Street policy for events in Morgantown has officials excited
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The City of Morgantown now has an agreement in place with the state Division of Highways to provide more flexibility for the closure of High Street for special events. Morgantown Director of Engineering & Public Works, Damien Davis said prior to this agreement closure requests for...
Metro News
Mountaintop Beverage plans full operations by late ’22 in Morgantown Industrial Park
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – After three years of working with Mountaintop Beverage, West Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt officially welcomed them to the Morgantown Industrial Park Friday. The state-of-the-art beverage manufacturing facility is expected to be fully operational by the end of the year and employ about 300. “We’re...
Metro News
Manchin joins Maryland company in announcing power plant plans for Doddridge County
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Maryland-based power generation development company announced Friday that it has selected West Virginia for a natural gas power station that will utilize carbon capture and storage. Competitive Power Ventures (CPV) said the 1,800 megawatt station could be in operation later this decade in Doddridge County.
Metro News
Presidential search committee named by Fairmont State University
FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont State University Board of Governors has approved members of the presidential search committee. According to the Fairmont State University Board of Governor’s Chairman Rusty Hutson, the committee will be led by Jennifer Kinty, Kevin Rogers and Charles Shields. The committee includes members from...
Metro News
Follow along: Mountaineers roll by Towson 65-7 for first win
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s second-ever meeting with Towson comes at 1 p.m. on a warm Saturday at Mountaineer Field. The Mountaineers (0-2) have lost twice to start the season for the first time since 1979. Towson (2-0) has posted single-digit wins over Bucknell and Morgan State and is seeking to play spoiler in its toughest test of the season.
Metro News
Roundup: Independence rolls again; Greenbrier West keeps shutout streak alive
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A closer look at some notable results on the fourth Friday of the high school football regular season:. Woodrow Wilson 30, Bluefield 27 — The Flying Eagles (3-1) collected their first victory over the Beavers (0-4) since 2016. Beckley’s Darmonte’ Mitchell rushed for two touchdowns and Jay Jones added another rushing touchdown. The Flying Eagles racked up 412 yards of total offense.
Metro News
‘The focus is on us this week’: Mountaineers go for first win against Towson
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Much of West Virginia’s focus leading up to Saturday’s 1 p.m. affair with Towson has been centered around how the Mountaineers can begin the process of turning around their season. WVU has had close calls in both contests to this point, falling twice by...
Metro News
West Virginia pounds Towson 65-7 to notch first win
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia is winless no more. The Mountaineers ran for 316 yards and passed for another 308 against Towson, and the much-maligned defense prevented the Tigers from scoring in a 65-7 victory at Milan Puskar Stadium. “Defensively, a good bounce back game,” WVU head coach Neal...
Metro News
Dazzling start to college career continues for CJ Donaldson
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Over the opening month of the season, there’s been no better — or bigger — surprise to West Virginia’s football team than the emergence of true freshman CJ Donaldson. Considering the Mountaineers essentially brought in Donaldson without a defined position, his success...
