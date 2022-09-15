MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s second-ever meeting with Towson comes at 1 p.m. on a warm Saturday at Mountaineer Field. The Mountaineers (0-2) have lost twice to start the season for the first time since 1979. Towson (2-0) has posted single-digit wins over Bucknell and Morgan State and is seeking to play spoiler in its toughest test of the season.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO