ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
Metro News

Murder charges filed in downtown Morgantown shooting

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Police have a man in custody following a shooting death in downtown Morgantown murder early Sunday morning. According to Morgantown police, Eric Alastaire Sneed, 34, approached the rear of a parked vehicle in the 200 block of Walnut Street just after 3 a.m. and began firing a pistol into the rear passenger area.
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Marion County, WV
Marion County, WV
Crime & Safety
Metro News

New High Street policy for events in Morgantown has officials excited

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The City of Morgantown now has an agreement in place with the state Division of Highways to provide more flexibility for the closure of High Street for special events. Morgantown Director of Engineering & Public Works, Damien Davis said prior to this agreement closure requests for...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Presidential search committee named by Fairmont State University

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont State University Board of Governors has approved members of the presidential search committee. According to the Fairmont State University Board of Governor’s Chairman Rusty Hutson, the committee will be led by Jennifer Kinty, Kevin Rogers and Charles Shields. The committee includes members from...
FAIRMONT, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana Plants#Police#Arial Stanley
Metro News

Follow along: Mountaineers roll by Towson 65-7 for first win

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s second-ever meeting with Towson comes at 1 p.m. on a warm Saturday at Mountaineer Field. The Mountaineers (0-2) have lost twice to start the season for the first time since 1979. Towson (2-0) has posted single-digit wins over Bucknell and Morgan State and is seeking to play spoiler in its toughest test of the season.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Roundup: Independence rolls again; Greenbrier West keeps shutout streak alive

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A closer look at some notable results on the fourth Friday of the high school football regular season:. Woodrow Wilson 30, Bluefield 27 — The Flying Eagles (3-1) collected their first victory over the Beavers (0-4) since 2016. Beckley’s Darmonte’ Mitchell rushed for two touchdowns and Jay Jones added another rushing touchdown. The Flying Eagles racked up 412 yards of total offense.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

West Virginia pounds Towson 65-7 to notch first win

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia is winless no more. The Mountaineers ran for 316 yards and passed for another 308 against Towson, and the much-maligned defense prevented the Tigers from scoring in a 65-7 victory at Milan Puskar Stadium. “Defensively, a good bounce back game,” WVU head coach Neal...
MORGANTOWN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Metro News

Dazzling start to college career continues for CJ Donaldson

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Over the opening month of the season, there’s been no better — or bigger — surprise to West Virginia’s football team than the emergence of true freshman CJ Donaldson. Considering the Mountaineers essentially brought in Donaldson without a defined position, his success...
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy