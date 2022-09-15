ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

US News and World Report

Editorial Roundup: Ohio

Toledo Blade. September 18, 2022. Ohio is celebrating the best bond rating it has received since 1979. Fitch Ratings gives Ohio AAA ratings based on “fiscal reserves and cash balances.” A better bond rating means lower borrowing costs so this is good news for citizens. But we’re not as happy as the DeWine administration.
OHIO STATE
US News and World Report

Editorial Roundup: Michigan

Detroit News. September 16, 2022. Perhaps the lesson from the Legislature’s massive pork barrel spending sprees is this: Leave a billion dollars lying around, and politicians will find a way to spend it, and not always for the benefit of the taxpayers. That is, as long as there’s no way to hold them accountable.
MICHIGAN STATE
US News and World Report

Flood of Record Requests Hamper Oregon Election Officials

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — County clerks in Oregon are inundated with public records requests stemming from “the big lie” that the 2020 election was stolen, even while they're already busy preparing for the November election, the secretary of state said Monday. Secretary of State Shemia Fagan has...
OREGON STATE
US News and World Report

Video Appears to Show Corrections Officer Beating Inmate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama corrections officers has been placed on leave following a video that appears to show him beating a distressed inmate who had climbed to the edge of a roof. The video, circulating on social media, shows what appears to be a distressed inmate on...
MONTGOMERY, AL
New Mexico Woman Found Dead, Husband Is Arrested in Kansas

TOME, N.M. (AP) — A missing New Mexico woman has been found dead and her husband has been arrested in Kansas in connection with the case, according to authorities. Valencia County Sheriff’s officials say 37-year-old Karla Aguilera of Tome was reported missing by family members on Sept. 6.
KANSAS STATE
US News and World Report

2 Illinois Sites Get New Names, Eliminating Derogatory Term

PALOS PARK, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago waterway and a western Illinois island have been renamed under a new national policy to remove their previous names' use of a racist term for a Native American woman. The water feature near Palos Park in Cook County was formerly called...
ILLINOIS STATE
US News and World Report

4 Dead, 1 Missing After Farmhouse Fire; Cause Sought

GREENVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Four people died and one remains missing following a fire at a farmhouse in western Pennsylvania, authorities said. Fire crews in Mercer County were called to the Delaware Township blaze near Fredonia at about midnight Thursday and found the multi-story farmhouse engulfed in flames. Officials said about a dozen fire departments responded along with state police and ambulance crews. The blaze was not reported extinguished until about 4 a.m. Friday.
GREENVILLE, PA
US News and World Report

Flood Waters Receding After Storm Batters Western Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Floodwaters were receding in parts of western Alaska battered by the worst storm in a half century, leaving behind debris flung by powerful Bering Sea waves into beaches and seaside communities. The remnants of Typhoon Merbok were weakening Sunday as the storm system moved north...
ALASKA STATE
