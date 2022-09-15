Read full article on original website
Video of Tanker Outside Mississippi Gov Mansion Emerges Amid Water Shortage
Governor Tate Reeves said that Jackson cannot produce enough water to fight fires or reliably flush the city's toilets.
Police are investigating an apparent 'swatting' incident at Marjorie Taylor Greene's Georgia home
Police say someone called 911 with a computer generated voice saying they were "upset about Mrs. Greene's political view on transgender youth rights."
Pilot arrested after threatening to crash plane into Mississippi Walmart and eventually landing in a field, police say
A worker at an airport who stole a twin-engine plane Saturday morning and threatened to crash it into a Mississippi Walmart was arrested after he eventually landed in a field, police said.
Storm battering western Alaska causes widespread flooding
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful storm sweeping north through the Bering Strait on Saturday caused widespread flooding in several western Alaska coastal communities, knocking out power and sending residents fleeing for higher ground. The force of the water moved some homes off their foundations, and one house in Nome floated down a river until it got caught at a bridge. The potent storm — what remains of Typhoon Merbok — has been influencing weather patterns as far away as California, where strong winds and a rare late-summer rainstorm were expected. In Alaska, no injuries or deaths were immediately reported, said Jeremy Zidek, spokesperson for the Alaska Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. Officials had warned some places could see their worst flooding in 50 years and that the high waters could take up to 14 hours to recede.
