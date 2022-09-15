Road infrastructure woes have this as their essence (and source of profits) that makes them all one: they never end. Seattle Times transportation reporter Mike Lindblom writes, "[i]nsurance companies don’t have to reimburse Washington state for the two years drivers couldn’t use the new Highway 99 tunnel, as a result of the boring machine Bertha’s breakdown during construction, the Washington State Supreme Court has ruled." And so the question is: Who pays for the piece of transportation nonsense? You know who. If you don't, where you have been?

