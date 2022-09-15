Read full article on original website
urbnlivn.com
Waterfront Land’s End home with Salmon Bay view decks and boat
With 5644 39th Ave. W, Seattle homebuyers have the opportunity to own a rare, waterfront property in the Magnolia’s coveted Land’s End area. Meticulously maintained and move-in ready, the 3,870-square-foot home boasts five bedrooms, three bathrooms, and expansive views of Salmon Bay—and its wildlife, plus tugboats, fishing boats and other vessels—from every floor.
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Hanging on
A boy visits the “Beach Launch” sculpture at Edmonds’ Brackett’s Landing South park Sunday. According to the City of Edmonds, “the bronze sculpture of three children in a makeshift dinghy quickly became an icon on Edmonds waterfront not long after its installation in 1998. The sculpture, by Robert Cooke, was a gift of the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation.
kirklandreporter.com
Netflix’s Queer Eye designer unveils home interiors in Kirkland
Emmy-nominated T.V. host Bobby Berk, who is a design expert known for transforming lives and living spaces on Netflix’s series Queer Eye, designed two model homes at the Woodlands Reserve. Woodlands Reserve, located at 7804 Northeast 123rd Court, was built in partnership with Tri Pointe Homes, which is one...
425magazine.com
Seniors Staying Active and Connected
Both in their late 80s, John and Dawn Clark have proved that age is just a number when it comes to continuing an active lifestyle. The Clarks live in Emerald Heights, a life-plan retirement community in Redmond, where each day they walk at least 5 miles. When it came to retirement, they knew they didn’t want to give up this part of their routine, and set out to find a home that fit their needs.
KING-5
Pho, 40 self-serve taps and seafood featured at new SoDo restaurant
SEATTLE — The first thing you notice in Vinason Pho Kitchen, a new casual Vietnamese restaurant in the Seattle's Stadium District, is the self-serve beer wall with 40 taps. Those over 21 can serve themselves from the taps, which sell beer, White Claw, wine and kombucha by the ounce.
urbnlivn.com
Artsy, modern Leschi home overlooking Lake Washington
Built in 1998, 1128 33rd Ave. S is a custom-designed modern home in Seattle’s Leschi neighborhood. Across 3,100 square feet and three stories, the property boasts four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and expansive water and territorial views. Situated on a prime corner lot overlooking Lake Washington, the home’s architectural features...
luxury-houses.net
Gig Harbor residence, warm & inviting home by Scott Edwards Architecture
Gig Harbor Residence designed by Scott Edwards Architecture is a stunning one-story home which harmonious with the nature surrounding. Indeed, the juxtaposition between the tall firs and the linearity of the home ground it within the larger forest context and speak to what SEA’s clients love most about the site. The result is a cozy and inviting home that encourages enjoyment of both the custom interior and the picturesque exterior.
kbnd.com
Seattle Climber Rescued After Fall At Smith Rock
TERREBONNE, OR -- Saturday morning, 911 Dispatch received a call regarding an injured hiker who reportedly had fallen approximately 35-50 feet on an unimproved route southwest of Asterick's Pass. The injured hiker was scrambling up a rock outcropping to set up a slack line. During the fall, the 21-year-old Seattle man sustained injuries that prevented him from making it down to the river trail.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Lynnwood actor lands lead role in new ‘Conjuring the Beyond’ movie
Three years ago, Lynnwood local Jon Meggison would have laughed at you if you told him that he would go on to star in films. But when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and he found himself out of work as a Seattle print model, his agency suggested he try acting. And from there, the 29-year-old’s career took off.
seattlerefined.com
Take a hike! Franklin Falls is great for beginners
Do you yearn to be more outdoorsy, but feel like you don’t know where to start? Let me be your hiking guru and I'll walk you through it!. Franklin Falls is my favorite hike recommendation for any skill level. It's one of the closest hikes to Seattle and offers a big payoff for little effort.
KING-5
Tacoma farm looking for new owners after 70 years in the same family - Unreal Real Estate
TACOMA, Wash. — A once-in-a-lifetime property has hit the market in Tacoma. Windhover Farm combines a large home with a water view, a six-acre farm, and 23 acres of forest -- and it's all within the city. For 70 years the estate belonged to businessman James Wiborg and his...
KING-5
Lynnwood is the place to find waffles and ice cream, Korean hot dogs, and gourmet donuts
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Craving a unique treat? Try one of these family-owned spots in Lynnwood!. Seoul HotDog features snacks that are savory and sweet: Korean hot dogs. "Once you have it, you're never going back to the normal style,” said owner “AJ” A Ram Jung. Just...
Half Price Books Warehouse Sale This Weekend
Many book lovers are familiar with the Half Price Books warehouse sales, held two or three times a year. The upcoming sale comes with a twist. Most of the events offer up a tote bag that can be filled for $25. It’s a good deal and it’s fun for dedicated bibliophiles to see just how much weight they can carry. This Saturday, everything in the warehouse is $1.
The Stranger
Slog PM: Bertha Woes Will Be With Us Forever, Black Mermaids Do Not Exist, White Mermaids Do Not Exist
Road infrastructure woes have this as their essence (and source of profits) that makes them all one: they never end. Seattle Times transportation reporter Mike Lindblom writes, "[i]nsurance companies don’t have to reimburse Washington state for the two years drivers couldn’t use the new Highway 99 tunnel, as a result of the boring machine Bertha’s breakdown during construction, the Washington State Supreme Court has ruled." And so the question is: Who pays for the piece of transportation nonsense? You know who. If you don't, where you have been?
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Marry me?
Romance was in the air at downtown Edmonds’ Fire and the Feast Friday night when a customer popped the question. “And she said yes,” noted proprietor Shubert Ho via a Tweet marking the special occasion.
GraysHarborTalk
The Evergreen State College Disc Golf Course Offers Recreation for Students, Non-Students, Casual Athletes and Serious Competitors
The Evergreen State College (Evergreen) brings the broader community to its verdant campus in many ways. One of those is with outdoor recreational opportunities like the college’s disc golf course in Olympia that is open to students, non-students, casual players, serious competitors and even pros. Partnership Between Evergreen and...
gigharbornow.org
A new Guardian now keeping watch over the waters of txʷaalqəł
Puyallup Tribe Culture Director Connie McCloud paused with emotion when describing the significance of the place known as txʷaalqəł to her people. “Here on the waters and on this land, our ancestors have lived here for thousands of years. We remember them today and acknowledge them,” McCloud said. “Those that lived here fished and raised their families here. (They) greeted the new and different people who came here.”
myedmondsnews.com
Can you name this place in Edmonds?
rentonreporter.com
Another Herculean effort is needed to turn Seattle around | Brunell
Over the years, Seattle leaders faced “Herculean” challenges — yet found the will, resources and determination to come together and tackle them. Today’s conundrum is to overcome the city’s growing wave of crime and illicit drug trafficking. Seattle Times columnist Danny Westneat summarized the predicament...
visitrainier.com
Mt. Rainier Scenic Railroad is Coming Back to Life
Western Forest Industries Museum (WFIM), the nonprofit organization that founded Mt. Rainier Scenic Railroad in 1980, has reformed to bring the railroad back into operation. Mt. Rainier Railroad was briefly owned and operated by Colorado-based American Heritage Railways (AHR), beginning in 2016. Due to operational difficulties with the parent company and the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, AHR made the decision to shut down operations at the Mt. Rainier Railroad & Logging Museum. The railroad was enjoyed by families from all over the country, bringing countless visitors to the area. Pierce County, as well as the towns of Elbe and Eatonville, have become acutely aware of the absence of the railroad. The railroad, once a jewel of the heritage railway preservation movement, was lost.
