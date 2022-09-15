Read full article on original website
Related
FinTech Lender's Novel Risk Model Aims to Unseat Business Aggregators
Some people build businesses, others buy them. And some people build companies, sell them and buy other firms. But regardless of the strategy, there’s a simple commonality and necessity underpinning it all: capital. It’s the lifeblood that gets new business off the ground, that sustains operations … and it’s the lifeblood of mergers and acquisitions too.
Inflation Impact: Gen Z and Millennials Are Closing Investment Accounts To Tackle High Prices — But Is It the Right Move?
The highest inflation rate in four decades has forced Americans to cut back on spending in numerous ways, from buying cheaper and less healthy food to foregoing long road trips. Many -- younger...
2 Top Buffett Stocks To Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
At first glance, these stocks don't seem to fit Buffett's investing style at all. But if you take a deeper look, it all makes sense.
pymnts.com
FedEx Woes Show Amazon Gaining Ground in eCommerce, Logistics
Last week, FedEx’s announcement that package volumes are declining around the world, that revenues would be below expectations and that it would idle some operations sent shockwaves through the stock markets. As of Monday morning (Sept. 19), markets seemed headed into another day of rocky trading, with markets in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
pymnts.com
FinTech Firm Acrisure Acquires B2Z Insurance to Expand InsurTech
In a bid to boost its digital insurance offerings, financial services FinTech Acrisure has acquired B2Z Insurance. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. “With B2Z’s focus on providing small businesses easy access to personalized coverage online, Acrisure now has the ability to provide a more holistic suite of solutions to solve the various insurance needs of its customers,” the company said in a Monday (Sept. 19) news release.
pymnts.com
Today in B2B Payments: 2 Firms Raise Money to Expand Internationally
Today in B2B payments, Zopper raises $75 million to expand its InsurTech services internationally, while Sievo raises $44 million to accelerate the growth of its procurement analytics platform in the United States and global markets. Plus, MaterialsXchange and Mickey aim to speed the digitalization of the lumber industry. Solvy Tech...
pymnts.com
Electronics Provider VOXX International Launches eCommerce Platform
Automotive and consumer electronics provider VOXX International has launched an eCommerce platform, the Orlando-based company announced Monday (Sept. 19). According to a news release, the first customer to use the platform is VOXX’s subsidiary Premium Audio Company, which operates brands that include Klipsch, Jamo, Onkyo, Pioneer, Elite, Magnat and Heco.
pymnts.com
Instacart Adds New Modules to Unite Online, in-Store Grocery Shopping
Grocery technology company Instacart has announced a bundle of six new, modular technologies that grocers will be able to add to the existing Instacart Platform offerings to provide their customers with an experience that combines the best of online and in-store shopping. The bundle, which is called Connected Stores, is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pymnts.com
MoneyGram Helps e& Offer Mobile Wallets to 160M People
MoneyGram is expanding its partnership with technology and investment group e&, a move the companies say will let nearly 160 million people use the e& mobile wallet to send money around the world in near-real time. “As a result of our strategy to invest in our digital network that now...
pymnts.com
GOP AGs Ask Credit Card Companies to Drop Merchant Code That Tracks Gun Sales
Republican attorneys general in 24 states said America’s three largest card networks could be violating the law with a new system for processing firearms purchases. Last week, Visa, Mastercard and American Express said they would add new merchant category codes (MCCs) to provide more information about retailers who sell guns.
pymnts.com
Walmart Connect Launches Program to Boost Social Commerce
Aiming to innovate new ways for suppliers and sellers to connect with customers, Walmart Connect has announced an Innovation Partner program that will help advertisers access channels such as social feeds, entertainment, t-commerce and live streaming during the holiday season. The Innovation Partners in this program are TikTok, Snap, Firework,...
Prodding, Behavioral Change Will Help Clear Path for Real-Time Payments Ubiquity
The goal of any payment method — check, cash, digital wallet, really any payments choice — is ubiquity. After all, achieving maximum utility only happens when every payer can reach every receiver. Melissa Tuozzolo, head of international payments in Global Transaction Services at Bank of America, told PYMNTS...
Comments / 0