Kennewick, WA

97 Rock

Time Of Remembrance To Hold Final Tri-Cities Gathering

It started in 2007 when a TOR committee pulled together a team of volunteers and held the first Tri Cities Remembrance event. It was a way for Shirley Schmunk of Richland to honor her son Jerimiah, who was killed serving his country. His vehicle came under attack by rocket propelled grenade and small arms fire near Baghdad in 2004 during Operation Iraqi Freedom.
RICHLAND, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Saturday event at Zillah Teapot commemorates 100th anniversary of Teapot Dome Scandal

ZILLAH — City officials will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Teapot Dome Scandal on Saturday at the quirky landmark inspired by it. Mayor Scott Carmack will speak during the 11 a.m. ceremony at Teapot Dome Memorial Park, 117 First Ave. The public event at the Teapot Dome Service Station, which was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1985, is expected to last about half an hour.
ZILLAH, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Cannabis listening sessions to be held in Pasco

PASCO, Wash.- The Pasco City Council will hold two Cannabis Listening Sessions to gauge the community's thoughts on retail cannabis within the city limits. In 2012 Washington state initiative 502 allowed the sale of cannabis, but gave cities the choice to prohibit or allow it. In 2014 the Pasco City...
PASCO, WA
97 Rock

Christ the King Hosts Popular Sausage Fest This Weekend in Richland

I look forward to it every year, however, I've never actually experienced it. Christ the King's 46th annual Sausage Fest taking place this weekend at the school on Stevens Drive in Richland. It's the primary fundraising event for the Catholic school. It's an annual event that's taken place since 1976. It's also the Tri-Cities' 3rd largest event.
RICHLAND, WA
NEWStalk 870

Popular Tri-City Eatery Coming to Columbia Park Soon

Following the devastating Cascade Building fire in downtown Kennewick in February, a popular restaurant is moving. The City of Kennewick announced Friday that Foodies will take over the space previously occupied by The Bit at the Landing on Paul Parish Drive, formerly known as Columbia Drive. According to Evelyn Lisigna of the City of Kennewick:
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Case against Sunnyside Cinco de Mayo shooter dismissed

SUNNYSIDE, Wash.- The State of Washington has dismissed its case without prejudice against the juvenile suspect in the Cinco de Mayo shooting in Sunnyside that injured five people on May, 6, 2022. According to a press release from the Yakima County Prosecutor's Office, the case is being dismissed because the...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
foodmanufacturing.com

Company Executive Charged Over Tainted Fruit Juice

A federal grand jury in Yakima, Washington, returned an indictment charging a Washington woman and her now-closed company with manufacturing and distributing tainted fruit juice and deceiving customers about the contaminated products. The indictment alleges that Mary Ann Bliesner, 80, of Sunnyside, Washington, and her company, Valley Processing Inc., conspired...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Tri-Cities priest pleads not guilty to raping a friend

A Tri-Cities priest pleaded not guilty last week to charges he raped a friend after he invited her to lunch. Prosecutors charged the Rev. Tomás Vázquez Téllez, 49, with third-degree rape with the aggravating circumstance of abusing his position of trust. Vázquez Téllez has been released from Benton County jail on a $30,000 bond while he awaits his Nov. 28 trial.
TRI-CITIES, WA
98.3 The KEY

West Richland Girl Missing! Help Bring Baileigh Home!

Please help bring Baileigh home safe! Baileigh is 15 years old, she goes by Baileigh or Chrisann, she is five foot seven inches tall and weighs approximately one hundred twenty pounds. Baileigh has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a short, black, tank top dress, with large floral print on it. She was also wearing black heels. Her last known location was Richland/West Richland.
nbcrightnow.com

Yakima area business owner indicted for selling rotten juice

YAKIMA, Wash.- In a previous version of this article, another company's photo was used that is NOT affiliate with the indictment. A Federal Grand Jury has returned an indictment charging Mary Ann Bliesner, 80, of Sunnyside with 12 felony counts of fraud, conspiracy, false statements, and violating food safety laws in connection with her company, Valley Processing (VPI).
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Charges dropped against teen suspect in Cinco de Mayo shooting in Sunnyside

First-degree assault charges were dismissed Wednesday against a 13-year-old boy accused of shooting and injuring five innocent people during a gang clash at a Cinco de Mayo festival in downtown Sunnyside earlier this year. The shooting occurred when rival gangs clashed at the public street festival. A 35-year-old man was...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Motorcyclist injured in collision near Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA – A Portland man was injured Wednesday while riding a motorcycle on State Route 125 at milepost 8, two miles north of Walla Walla. The Washington State Patrol reports Brian Danaher, 32, ran off the roadway shortly after 10 p.m. Danaher is charged with driving under the...
WALLA WALLA, WA

