Oakland, CA

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf on her support of Proposition 30

(Inside California Politics) — Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss her support for Proposition 30. That proposition would fund wildfire management and electric vehicle infrastructure and incentives through a tax on Californians making more than $2 million dollars. Mayor Schaaf discusses why she supports the proposition, the benefits […]
Contra Costa transitioning to updated COVID plans

CCH and all county employees have worked to ensure that all county residents have had access to testing, vaccines and treatment since the beginning of the pandemic. In March 2020, none of us could have imagined how much COVID-19 would impact our lives or for how long. Now, more than...
California lifts vaccine mandate for school staff

Teachers and other school staff who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 will no longer have to be tested weekly to remain on campuses after this week. Tuesday State Public Health Officer Dr. Tomas Aragon rescinded a public health order requiring that all school employees show proof of vaccination or be tested at least weekly. The new policy is effective Sept. 17.
Gov. Newson Signs Bill on Juror Travel Reimbursement Pay Increase

A bill that would increase juror pay through more driving and public transportation reimbursement was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday. Assembly Bill 1981, authored by Assemblyman Alex Lee (D-San Jose), will change the 34 cents a mile reimbursement for jurors driving in from just one way into court to both coming into court and leaving court for the day. Those who use public transportation to get to the courthouse will also now be reimbursed for their travel. Courts will partner with with public transit operators to provide this no-cost service or to determine an alternate method of reimbursement up to a daily maximum of $12, as long as the courthouse is within a reasonable distance from the nearest public transit station.
Most aggressive climate change action in nation now law in California

VALLEJO, Calif. (CN) — California Governor Gavin Newsom signed an expansive package of bills Friday earmarking billions to tackle climate change. Standing in Solano County on Friday, Newsom highlighted a record $54 billion climate investment in this year’s budget. He signed 40 bills recently passed by the Legislature including Assembly Bill 1279, the California Climate Crisis Act. It codifies policy to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045 and ensures that by the same year human-caused greenhouse gas emissions are reduced to at least 85% below 1990 levels.
Former City Employee Benison Tran Remembered After Tragic Death

The City of Santa Clara observed a moment of silence during its Sept. 13 City Council meeting for retired City employee Benison Tran. Tran served the City of Santa Clara for nearly 30 years. He started working for the City in June 1992 and retired in April 2021 as a senior civil engineer, PD, QSD.
Community concerned about rainbow fentanyl in Bay Area

(KRON) – Rainbow fentanyl is now circulating around the Bay Area. Berkeley police first found more than a pound of the brightly colored drug during a traffic stop earlier this month. This came after a nationwide alert was issued about the rainbow-colored drug. The pills look like candy but are deadly and extremely addictive. They […]
How my 80-year-old parents electrified their Foster City townhouse

My parents Eileen and Max live in a 52-year-old townhouse in Foster City. Up until a few years ago they drove a gas car, heated their home with a gas-powered furnace, and warmed their water with a gas tank water heater. My mom hoped to replace the kitchen’s old electric stove with a new gas one. They were all-in on gas. Fast-forward to today and they are happily all-electric. My 82-year-old mom managed the process from start to finish, selecting products, interviewing and hiring contractors, working with Foster City on permits, and negotiating with the homeowner’s association to address aesthetics. They were the first in their association, and maybe in the whole city, to transform a gas-powered townhouse to an electric one.
New Dual Admission pilot program will help more students transfer to UC

The University of California is launching a pilot program next spring that could help thousands more California students transfer to a UC campus. The UC Dual Admission pilot program creates a new transfer path for California high school students who are ineligible for admission because they haven’t met all of UC’s subject matter requirements.
Barbara Lee & "Pete" Get An Earful In Oakland Over Tax Dollars For A's Owner John Fisher

East Bay Congresswoman Barbara Lee, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaff and US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg went to Jack London Square in Oakland on September 9, 2022 to discuss grants but they were hit with questions about Federal State and Local funding for the billionaire GAP & A’s owner John Fisher who is scheduled to get $850 million in public funding for his private stadium and land development.
Time Off for Muslim Holidays: SF School District Puts Eid on Pause to Head Off Legal Threat

To head off a legal threat, San Francisco public school leaders promised to reconsider plans to call off class for Muslim holidays. The proposal by Superintendent Matt Wayne, which comes up for a vote Tuesday, would trump a resolution the San Francisco Unified School District board passed in August to observe Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha—at least until SFUSD develops criteria to add holidays to the school calendar.
All tomorrow’s BART rides: How reimagining transit can build a more equitable Bay Area

AS SOMEONE WHO was raised in the Bay, and who recently finished teaching a graduate course on “Environmental Futures” for the English Department at San José State, I was struck by the recent slate of announcements that California will ban the sale of gas-powered vehicles by 2035, that the state will invest $54 billion in climate change projects over the next five years (including $14.8 billion for transit, rail, and port projects), and that BART celebrated its 50th anniversary on Sunday, Sept. 11th.
