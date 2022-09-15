Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ourdailybears.com
Instant Reaction: Baylor vs Texas State
After a tough loss last weekend in Provo, Baylor dominated Texas State to win 42-7. The defense had some moments of bend, but never really let the Bobcats break through. The offense still has work to do, but it was one of the best games we’ve seen running the football early in this season.
ourdailybears.com
ODB MAILBAG - POST BYU EDITION: ANSWERED
PioneerSkies: Through two non-conference games, RJ Sneed has three receptions for twenty-four yards. Granted, his new team is dealing with injuries at the QB position. How do you think a receiver like him would impact Baylor’s 2022 WR unit?. Branden MacKinnon: I sort of get why RJ left, but...
ourdailybears.com
DBR: Thursday, September 15th, 2022
Tonight is the first of three games this weekend for Baylor volleyball. They will take on Tulsa at 6PM in the Ferrell Center. Autumn Johnson stopped by Waco to film a segment for NCAA Women’s Basketball College Road Trip. This sneak peek video shows a facilities tour with Sarah Andrews, practice clips, and an interview with head coach Nicki Collen!
ourdailybears.com
Virtual Watch Party for Baylor vs Texas State!
Can’t make it to Waco this weekend? Do you want to have fun with your ODB friends? Come join the Baylor vs. TX St Our Daily Bears Watch Party via the Playback app. The ODB team not at the game will host an interactive watch party where patrons can come chat with the ODB community and watch the game live inside our Our Daily Bears Room.
Comments / 0