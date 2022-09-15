Read full article on original website
CTE enrollment booms for RSD, Hanford broadcasting grows by over 100 students
RICHLAND, Wash. — The Richland School District said CTE, or Careers and Technical Education enrollment has climbed by nearly 40% in the last 3 years. One Hanford CTE class, TV Broadcasting, the daily news show and announcements, has over 100 students this semester—126 to be exact. “When I...
Airline to purchase 50 Eviation all-electric aircraft after plane was partially developed and mostly test flown in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE - On Thursday, the Port of Moses Lake issued a congratulations to a Washington state-based electric aircraft manufacturer that attributed some of its development to Aero-Tec, a longtime tenant of the Port. The Port of Moses Lake is also home to the Grant County International Airport, which was the site of the majority of Eviation's test flights.
Time Of Remembrance To Hold Final Tri-Cities Gathering
It started in 2007 when a TOR committee pulled together a team of volunteers and held the first Tri Cities Remembrance event. It was a way for Shirley Schmunk of Richland to honor her son Jerimiah, who was killed serving his country. His vehicle came under attack by rocket propelled grenade and small arms fire near Baghdad in 2004 during Operation Iraqi Freedom.
West Richland Girl Missing! Help Bring Baileigh Home!
Please help bring Baileigh home safe! Baileigh is 15 years old, she goes by Baileigh or Chrisann, she is five foot seven inches tall and weighs approximately one hundred twenty pounds. Baileigh has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a short, black, tank top dress, with large floral print on it. She was also wearing black heels. Her last known location was Richland/West Richland.
Don’t show up at the Tri-Cities All Senior Picnic on Thursday. Here’s why
A Vegas theme and barbecue chicken were planned for this year’s picnic.
Get some ‘home inspo’ at the Parade of Homes in Richland this weekend
RICHLAND, Wash. — Maybe you’re in the market for a new home, or looking for some renovation for your current home – if that’s the case Jeff Losey said the Parade of Homes in Richland this weekend is the place to be. “I am the type...
Cannabis listening sessions to be held in Pasco
PASCO, Wash.- The Pasco City Council will hold two Cannabis Listening Sessions to gauge the community's thoughts on retail cannabis within the city limits. In 2012 Washington state initiative 502 allowed the sale of cannabis, but gave cities the choice to prohibit or allow it. In 2014 the Pasco City...
SUV vs. Elk in Eastern Washington Leaves 2 Animals Dead, 2 People at Hospital
Two elk were killed on Highway 240 near Horn Rapids Dam and the Richland city limits, and two people were taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. A 2017 Ford Explorer heading northwest hit the animals a little after 5:30 a.m., said Trooper Chris Thorson of the Washington State Patrol.
Richland police and school investigating ‘dangerous’ fight video that went viral
It shows about a half-dozen students kicking a teen in the head and torso.
Dell Sharp Bridge (Walla Walla County)
One of the earliest concrete reinforced arch bridges in Washington was the Washington Street Bridge over the Spokane River, built in 1907 and 1908. This formidable span was the first of many in Spokane over the course of the following two decades, hence the moniker City of Bridges. The concrete arch became popular in the early twentieth century and endured until 1940, when cheaper, stronger building materials became available. The Dell Sharp Bridge, built in Walla Walla County in 1914, is an example of the early concrete steel-reinforced structures that graced the landscape across Eastern Washington and beyond. Dell Sharp exemplifies the early stylistic designs of Danial Luten and Charles Huber, among others, who prided themselves in a definitive styling, even though such utilitarian structures were often hidden in rural parts of the country and rarely seen.
This New Bakery is a Hidden Gem and Within Driving Distance from Yakima
I'm a big fan of locally-sourced baked goods. There's a few places in Yakima and the Yakima Valley to grab something along those lines. For the past couple of months, I've heard about this amazing place seated in humble Prosser, Washington. I finally had a chance to stop by and I'm glad I did.
Can You Go A Week Without Driving?
In July, Governor Jay Inslee issued a proclamation declaring September 19th through 25th officially “A Week Without Driving.”. This is the 2nd annual event coordinated by the Disability Mobility Initiative. Nearly a quarter of people in Washington are non-drivers or have transportation challenges. This awareness week is about helping...
Company Executive Charged Over Tainted Fruit Juice
A federal grand jury in Yakima, Washington, returned an indictment charging a Washington woman and her now-closed company with manufacturing and distributing tainted fruit juice and deceiving customers about the contaminated products. The indictment alleges that Mary Ann Bliesner, 80, of Sunnyside, Washington, and her company, Valley Processing Inc., conspired...
Symphony concert at Pasco Farmers Market to feature Colima musicians
PASCO, Wash. — The Mid-Columbia Symphony will perform at the Pasco Farmers Market on September 24 in a three-hour free concert with musicians from Colima, Mexico, through support from the Colima Pasco Friendship and Collaboration Association (COPA). Starting at 6 p.m., the concert will feature 75 musicians and performers.
Are The Only 2 Washington State Bars Featured On TV’s Bar Rescue Still Open?
One of my favorite shows to binge-watch is Bar Rescue. It was featured on Spike television and now you can watch it on Paramount +. Out Of Seven Seasons Of Bar Rescue, Only Two Washington Bars Have Been Featured. Bar Rescue is a TV series where host Jon Taffer travels...
‘Disturbing and heartbreaking,’ Video shows teens beating Richland High student
RICHLAND, Wash. — “She showed me and right away I said this is not cool,” Christopher Lee McQuilken said. The father saw the video on his daughter’s Snapchat account on Tuesday. “It was disturbing and it was kind of heartbreaking,” he said. At first, the...
6 of the Best Nachos You’ll Find in the Entire Yakima Valley
Who has the best nachos in the entire Yakima Valley? That is kind of a loaded question, don't you think? (Pun intended.) There are so many nachos to choose from, so little time. I just want to eat the BEST of nachos, not the ones that make me say, "Meh." I'm looking for nachos so good they would even make Nacho Libre take a bite.
Popular Tri-City Eatery Coming to Columbia Park Soon
Following the devastating Cascade Building fire in downtown Kennewick in February, a popular restaurant is moving. The City of Kennewick announced Friday that Foodies will take over the space previously occupied by The Bit at the Landing on Paul Parish Drive, formerly known as Columbia Drive. According to Evelyn Lisigna of the City of Kennewick:
Gunshots hit 2 apartments at a Tri-Cities complex Friday night
Police were told multiple shots were fired in the parking lot.
Motorcyclist injured in collision near Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA – A Portland man was injured Wednesday while riding a motorcycle on State Route 125 at milepost 8, two miles north of Walla Walla. The Washington State Patrol reports Brian Danaher, 32, ran off the roadway shortly after 10 p.m. Danaher is charged with driving under the...
