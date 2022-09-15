Read full article on original website
fox44news.com
No. 5 UMHB steamrolls Southwestern University on ‘Fredenburg Field’ dedication night
BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — The Crusaders weren’t messing around after a tough loss against UW-Whitewater in week two, dominating on both sides of the ball en route to a 68-14 victory over the Southwestern Pirates. The story on the field was a good one, for multiple reasons,...
Texas football team gets terrific injury update on Quinn Ewers
Texas football fans have to love the latest injury update when it comes to Quinn Ewers. After exiting Week 2’s narrow home loss to Alabama, emerging Texas football star quarterback Quinn Ewers could be returning to action sooner than expected. Ewers injured his clavicle on a late hit vs....
University of Texas Fan Arrested After Allegedly Attempting Moronic Stunt With Live Bull Mascot
On Saturday, the University of Texas Longhorns took on the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners at home in Austin. After a slow start, the Longhorns dominated in the second half to win 41-20. However, one Texas fan got a little too excited and made a stupid decision to jump onto the field mid-game. Yet the fan had no intention of rushing the field like most invaders. Instead, he attempted to climb into the pit that contained Longhorns mascot Bevo.
Baylor Struggles Early, Ultimately Takes Out Texas State at Home
The No. 19 Bears were slow offensively, but the defense handled the Bobcats in a 42-7 win.
wildcatstrong.com
Travis 8A volleyball takes 1st Place of Killeen ISD Tournament
KILLEEN – The Travis 8th Grade A volleyball team accomplished something that no other Temple ISD team has done on Saturday. The Lady Mustangs defeated Patterson Middle School in the championship game of the Killeen ISD game and became the first Temple ISD school to win the championship of the Killeen ISD championship.
KBTX.com
Rudder trounces Killeen Chaparral in non-district finale
KILLEEN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Rangers improved to 2-2 thanks to a dominant 44-14 win on the road against the Killeen Chaparral Bobcats. After a slow start to the season, the Rangers seem to have found their stride as they head into district play riding back to back wins.
Former Texas Longhorn and Super Bowl Champion Selling Austin, TX Mansion
Watching Earl Thomas play for the Texas Longhorns was incredible and he continued his success after being drafted in the 1st round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks. He was a huge part of the success of the legendary Legion of Boom defense that brought the Seahawks their only Super Bowl title but now Earl Thomas is selling his amazing Austin, Texas mansion.
coveleaderpress.com
Malcolm Edward Thompson III
Malcolm Edward Thompson III, 58, passed away on 16 September 2022 in Killeen, Texas. He was born on 23 October1963 in Sanford, Florida to Malcolm Edward Thompson Jr. and Barbara Ann Queen Thompson. Visitation will be held at Sneed-Carnley Funeral Chapel on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, from 6 pm to...
Burnt Orange Nation
How to watch No. 21 Texas vs. UTSA: Game time, TV, live streaming, and more
The No. 21 Texas Longhorns have a chance to close the non-conference schedule in a convincing way, taking on head coach Jeff Traylor, quarterback Frank Harris, and the UTSA Roadrunners on Saturday, the first-ever matchup between the two programs. Traylor, a former Texas assistant, has stepped into a program that...
Texas high school football scores for Friday, Sept. 16
Bowie and Anderson battled back and forth at House Park, but it was the Bulldogs that came away with a 27-24 victory.
fox44news.com
Harker Heights loses lead late against Odessa Permian
ODESSA, TX (FOX 44) — Harker Heights saw a late lead slip away against Odessa Permian, as the Panthers scored with 19 seconds to beat the Knights 28-27. Next up for Harker Heights is a matchup against Pflugerville Weiss on Thursday, September 22nd at 7:00 pm.
thecomeback.com
Texas quarterback Hudson Card injury update revealed
Not only did the Texas Longhorns lose a gut-wrenching game to the Alabama Crimson Tide last week, but the team also got hit with some pretty unfortunate injury luck at football’s most important position with both Quinn Ewers and Hudson Card suffering injuries. But it looks like at least one of them will be available to play on Saturday.
bisonbrew.com
The Best Breweries in Killeen, TX
Killeen, located in the heart of Texas, is the home of the famous Fort Hood base. It is known as a military boom town because of its rapid growth from the high influx of military personnel and their families. Much of this city’s economy is tied to this base, and many locals are proud of their contribution to keeping this great country safe.
Oh No! What Will Replace The Jack In The Box On The Northside Of Killeen?
If you grew up on the north side of Killeen, Texas, you know that the Jack-in-the-Box is practically a staple in that neighborhood. The Jack-in-the-Box was a safe place for high schoolers to go and hang out after school. Than again, that’s where all the high school fights took place after every football game, but once you made it into your 20s it was the perfect place to go after the club. I don’t care what anybody says - the two tacos for a dollar will always be undefeated in my opinion.
Photos: State Fair of Texas announces new foods for 2022 season
When someone offers you a deep-fried Texas country cookout as a single food item, you shut up, pay up, and eat up, with no questions asked, right?
2 Texas-based barbershops among 12 best in the country, report says
Who's got the best barbershop in America? Texas, California, somewhere else perhaps? Well, today of all days we are choosing to celebrate them all!
fox44news.com
Kid’s fish-off at Lake Waco
WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — Kids ages twelve years and younger were invited to bring their fishing gear to compete in a fish off hosted by ‘Go-Gitterz.’. From 4 PM to 9 participants were free to catch as many fish as they could before the showoff at the end of the competition. Prizes were raffled off and there was an unlimited weigh-in.
WacoTrib.com
Snickers, Starburst plant in Waco slashes water, energy use with new system
The Mars Wrigley plant in Waco makes colorful products such as Starburst, Skittles and Snickers, but green has become a favorite there. Its latest nod to conservation and treating the Earth and its resources kindly is a $15 million on-site water treatment plant designed to reduce the facility’s greenhouse gas emissions while cutting water use and generating energy.
2 Lucky Texas Residents Claim Whopping Lottery Prizes
Two lucky Texans can now say they're millionaires!
No. 1 donut shop in the US is in Texas with more in-state among top 100, according to Yelp
When looking for you the perfect donut, what do you look for? Flavors, price, texture, location, quality, or social media following? Well, we believe that finding the best donut shop is all up to you and what you're willing to do for your tastebuds.
