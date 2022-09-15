Read full article on original website
Related
Texas Tech’s Linebacker Taken to Local Hospital After Gruesome Injury
Bryce Ramirez got to Texas Tech in 2019, but didn't see the field until last season after a redshirt year and a year on the bench. In 2021, Ramirez played in the final 7 games of the season, mostly on special teams. Ramirez had been playing more in 2022 and...
Ric Flair Makes His Return to West Texas on September 24th
Ric Flair is my favorite professional wrestler of all time and it's not just because Lubbock is becoming his second home with as much as he's in town in the last couple of years. I fell in love with pro wrestling by watching VHS tapes of Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat and Ric Flair's legendary trilogy.
The Goin’ Band From Raiderland Is Going to New York City in 2023
The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is historic. It's been going on forever and is the most iconic parade in the United States. You might argue the Rose Parade before the Rose Bowl is more iconic in regards to college football, but the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is synonymous with football on Thanksgiving.
