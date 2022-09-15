Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Claudio Catagnoli Stole His Big Swing Move Idea From ‘Dancing With The Stars’
Cesaro, now Claudio Catagnoli, is the current ROH World Champion. While his publicity knows no bounds, what’s even more famous is his Big Swing. The move is loved by fans and wrestlers alike. It turns out that he drew inspiration from an interesting source. The question arises of how...
WWE・
ringsidenews.com
Velveteen Dream Was Deemed A ‘Public Relations Nightmare’ Prior To WWE Release
Velveteen Dream had a solid run in NXT, where he became one of their top stars thanks to his impressive character work and in-ring skills. However, he was also a subject of controversy because of all the allegations made against him. Patrick Clark had a lot of stories about his...
WWE・
ringsidenews.com
Randy Orton Video Game Tattoo Lawsuit Set For Trial
The use of tattoos in a video game for characters is usually no big deal. However, one tattoo artist is not taking the whole issue lightly. Tattoo artist Catherine Alexander brought a lawsuit against WWE, Take-Two Interactive Software, 2K Games, Inc., 2K Sports, Inc., Visual Concepts Entertainment, Yuke’s Co., Ltd. and Yuke’s LA Inc. The case is going to trial on Monday, September 26 before The U.S. District Court Southern District of Illinois. A final pre-trial hearing will take place Monday, September 19th.
LAW・
ringsidenews.com
Joey Ryan’s Cat Has Classic Reaction To Fake Drowning Stunt
Joey Ryan’s pro-wrestling career was killed by the Me Too movement. However, despite trying to live a normal life, he managed to get in some trouble from time to time. The latest is social media worthy. There are photos going around Twitter of Ryan pretending to be drowning while...
Comments / 0