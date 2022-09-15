Read full article on original website
electrek.co
These rooftop solar vacuum tubes that make both electricity and heat are US-bound
UK-based solar tech developer Naked Energy’s rooftop solar vacuum tubes, which produce both electricity and heat, will soon be sold in the United States. Peoria, Illinois-headquartered ELM Companies, a US energy storage and microgrid specialist, is funding Naked Energy, along with banking giant Barclays and US venture capital firm Big Sky Partners.
Energy crisis sees solar power generation hit EU record
Europe hit a new record for solar power generation this summer amid heatwaves and an energy crisis driven by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Figures from Ember, a UK environmental think-tank, show that the European Union generated roughly 12 per cent of its electricity from solar between May and August this year, up from 9 per cent during the same period in 2021.The record 99.4 TWh of electricity generated from solar energy helped save roughly €29 billion in fossil gas imports, according Ember’s research.“As Europe is rocked by the gas crisis, solar energy brings some much-needed relief,” said PaweÅ CzyÅ¼ak, a senior...
Biofuel is a ‘renewable’ resource, but climate change could soon limit its potential
Biomass supply and availability ultimately depend on the climate. Ron Lach on PexelsWhile this fuel source isn’t without controversy, the global biofuel demand is expected to increase by 28 percent by 2026.
The World Stands to Save Trillions of Dollars if We Just Quit Carbon Right
Motivation to act on climate change often comes in one of two forms; the metaphorical threat of a stick or the lure of a carrot. For years now, scientists have been trying to whip our slow-moving ass into shape (to keep with the metaphor, of course). But as we collectively...
Green hydrogen could counter energy crisis, says British firm
The war in Ukraine and spike in the price of natural gas have underlined the benefits of switching to “green hydrogen” production as the only “net zero energy gas”, according to the British firm ITM Power. The Sheffield-based company, which manufactures electrolyser machines that make hydrogen...
A new rotary electric contact method could radically change the way wind turbines generate electricity
Sandia National Laboratories researchers have developed a fundamentally new type of rotary electrical contact. The technology is called Twistact, and it will eliminate the need for expensive rare-earth magnets in large wind turbines. Sandia is now ready to partner with the energy industry to develop the next generation of direct-drive...
Government Forces Toyota To Invest In American Battery Production
Toyota may have introduced the bZ4X in recent months as its first dedicated battery electric vehicle (BEV), but that hasn't stopped environmental groups from critiquing the company's reticence to commit to EVs. And while it remains committed to offering something for the varied needs of its customers, the automaker is smart enough to know it will be left behind if it doesn't embrace electric vehicles.
Good News Network
New Solar-Powered Invention Creates Hydrogen Fuel from the Air
A high-tech sponge can absorb water vapor from the air and convert it to pure hydrogen for use in hydrogen fuel cell vehicles and machines. This sponge uses electrolysis to extract pure hydrogen, and can be powered by solar or wind energy, producing renewable fuel from renewable electricity. The only...
Biden administration announces plan to develop floating offshore wind turbines for West Coast
Wind turbines in deep water must be installed on floating platforms and tethered to the seafloor. The technology will allow them to be installed farther from the coast.
Transition to cleaner energy could save world $12 trillion by 2050, study says
The world moving away from fossil fuels will be beneficial not only for the environment but also for the global economy. A peer-reviewed paper from researchers at Oxford University published today reveals that the switch to a decarbonized energy system by 2050 could also yield a saving of $12 trillion.
Good News Network
New Wyoming Carbon Capture Project will Eliminate 5 Million Tons of CO2 Per Year
A facility that will pull carbon out of the air and deposit it underground believes new incentives will allow it to do so by the megaton at the end of the decade. The Project Bison direct air carbon capture machinery is capable of storing 5 million tons of CO2 underground in specially approved wells in Wyoming, and the company believes it makes up the first realistic and scalable business model for carbon capture.
solarpowerworldonline.com
Report finds 1 in 10 of all K-12 schools have gone solar
Schools across the country are rapidly switching to solar power to meet their energy needs while gaining significant cost-savings, STEM learning and climate resiliency benefits, according to a new report from clean energy nonprofit Generation180. Since the start of 2015, the amount of solar installed by U.S. K-12 schools has tripled.
EU limits subsidies for burning trees under renewable energy directive
The European parliament has called to end public subsidies for the environmentally destructive practice of burning trees for fuel, but campaigners warned the plans risked being “too little, too late”. Voting on an amendment to the EU’s renewable energy directive, MEPs called to “phase down” the share of...
natureworldnews.com
Due to the Increase of Oil Prices, Switching To Renewable Energy Could Save Trillions Than Using Fossil Fuels
An Oxford University study claimed that switching from fossil fuels to renewable energy might save the world $12 trillion (£10.2 trillion) by the year 2050. According to the analysis, asserting that switching to cleaner energy sources fast will be costly is inaccurate and pessimistic. Changing to renewable energy results...
This 26-year-old engineer plans to generate solar power at night using space mirrors
The biggest challenge with solar power is that it can be produced only during the day. This is also one of the major reasons why many people and industries abstain from investing in solar panels because they are not a stable source of power. However, 26-year-old innovator and entrepreneur Ben Nowack claims to have developed a method that would allow solar energy production during the night as well.
Smithonian
Biden Administration Allocates $900 Million for Electric Vehicle Chargers
President Biden announced this week the approval of a $900 million investment to install electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across 34 states and Puerto Rico. “The great American road trip is going to be fully electrified. Whether you're driving coast to coast along the I-10, or on I-75 here in Michigan, charging stations will be up and as easy to find as gas stations are now," he said Wednesday at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.
nationalinterest.org
On Energy Policy, All-of-the-Above Is the Only Sensible Choice
The reduction of CO2 emissions should not come at the price of putting America’s energy industry in a straitjacket. President Joe Biden needs to rethink his energy-climate-prosperity paradigm. His current thinking holds that the U.S. fossil fuel industry needs to be restrained because its carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions are causing imminent and catastrophic damage to the Earth. His solution is to hamstring the fossil fuel industry while pushing a government-financed accelerated transition to renewables. That is neither the way toward a reliable energy supply nor reduced emissions. Instead, the new paradigm should be an expansive “all-of-the-above” energy policy that promotes the growth of all American energy sources: fossil, solar, wind, nuclear, hydro, geothermal, and more.
First public global database of fossil fuels launches
A first-of-its-kind database for tracking the world's fossil fuel production, reserves and emissions launches on Monday to coincide with climate talks taking place at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.The Global Registry of Fossil Fuels includes data from over 50,000 oil, gas and coal fields in 89 countries. That covers 75% of global reserves, production and emissions, and is available for public use, a first for a collection of this size. Until now there has been private data available for purchase, and analysis of the world's fossil fuel usage and reserves. The International Energy Agency also maintains public...
FOXBusiness
California gas car ban 'interesting,' EV adoption must happen 'quickly' to beat climate change says Buttigieg
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg on Thursday appeared to heap praise on states' efforts to fight climate change – particularly California’s gas car ban – which go well beyond policies set at the federal level. In an interview with FOX 11’s "The Issue Is" that aired Friday,...
Biden plans floating platforms to expand offshore wind power
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration on Thursday announced plans to develop floating platforms in the deep ocean for wind towers that could power millions of homes and vastly expand offshore wind in the United States. The plan would target sites in the Pacific Ocean off the...
