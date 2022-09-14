ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keyser, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

WVU STEPS unveils new simulated operating room to aid medical students, surgeons

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Earlier this year, the West Virginia University Health Sciences David and Jo Ann Shaw Center for Simulation Training and Education for Patient Safety (STEPS) unveiled a new simulated operating room in which medical students and surgeons can hone their skills in robotic surgery, patient care, communication and more.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Donaldson, Mathis piled up rushing TDs, WVU whips Towson

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — On a day when West Virginia held a ceremony to honor some of its greatest offensive players, the Mountaineers put together their best showing in a year. Tony Mathis rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns, CJ Donaldson ran for 101 yards and three scores,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

West Virginia earns high marks in blowout of Towson

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – After disappointing outcomes in its first two games of the ‘22 season, West Virginia got in the win column on Saturday with a 65-7 domination of Towson (2-1) at Mountaineer Field. WVU (1-2) has a short week to prepare for its next game when it...
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mineral County, WV
Government
City
Keyser, WV
Keyser, WV
Government
County
Mineral County, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football CJ Donaldson Towson Postgame 9/17/22

West Virginia running back CJ Donaldson detailed some of the items he focused on in making the switch to running back, and explained the genesis of his lethal stiff-arm. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Photo Gallery I: West Virginia Mountaineers - Towson Tigers

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Photos from West Virginia's easy 65-7 win over Towson on Saturday. The Mountaineers move to 1-2 on the season and got playing time for numerous participants on the warm, sunny day at Milan Puskar Stadium. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Beasley among eight inducted into WVU Sports Hall of Fame

Former Mountaineer rifle coach Marsha Beasley was among eight West Virginia greats inducted into the WVU Sports Hall of Fame as part of its class of 2022. Others in the class included Donna Abbott (women's basketball), Marie-Louise Asselin (cross country/track), Tavon Austin (football), Stedman Bailey (football), Marilee Hohmann (rifle), Kevin Jones (men's basketball) and Geno Smith (football).
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy