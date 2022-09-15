Ex-Anchorage health director calls his lies about military, education and medical credentials ‘a ticking time bomb’

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ktoo.org
Why Alaska uses ranked choice voting and what we know about how it affects elections
This story was produced as part of the Democracy Day journalism collaborative, a nationwide effort to shine a light on the threats and opportunities facing American democracy. Read more at usdemocracyday.org. Most people who used ranked choice voting for the first time this August thought the process was simple, according...
alaskapublic.org
Talk of Alaska: Pandemic stories
The COVID-19 pandemic has transformed Alaskans in innumerable ways in the last two and a half years. The Anchorage museum is collecting some of those stories for a year-long project. So far, the stories have highlighted daycare workers, friendship bubbles and people who’ve lost loved ones. What’s your story of how the pandemic has changed you — both good and bad? Join us to discuss it on the next Talk of Alaska.
newsfromthestates.com
Fourteen years on, Palin’s ‘bridge to nowhere’ comment still resounds
Republican U.S. House candidates Sarah Palin (on screen) and Nick Begich III (below, at left) appear at a candidate forum Thursday, Sept. 15 in Ketchikan. At right is event moderator Robert Venables. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) Ketchikan residents still remember the moment when Sarah Palin said on national TV,...
Fact check: Pro-abortion candidate Gara says Alaska population slide is Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s fault
Pro-abortion Democrat candidate Les Gara said during a candidate forum in Ketchikan that the state has lost population while Gov. Mike Dunleavy has been in office, and it’s Dunleavy’s fault. Population growth has slowed in Alaska since the heydays of the pipeline era, and with federal policies and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage Assembly seeks to audit disgraced former health director Joe Gerace’s tenure
The Anchorage Assembly is working to schedule an audit of former health director Joe Gerace’s tenure. Gerace resigned in August shortly before an article from Alaska Public Media and American Public Media was published that showed he fabricated many parts of his resume. The request for an audit comes...
alaskapublic.org
NOAA asks Alaskans for help Saturday in annual Cook Inlet beluga count
After a two-year hiatus, crowds of wildlife lovers will be back this weekend at designated observation points to count beluga whales swimming in Cook Inlet. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will be staging a citizen-science event on Saturday called Belugas Count! The annual event was put on hold by the COVID-19 pandemic, but it has returned this fall.
Governor declares disaster for Western Alaska storm
Gov. Mike Dunleavy declared on social media a disaster for communities impacted by the huge storm that has hit Western Alaska’s coastal areas. Dunleavy said the State Emergency Operations Center has received no reports of injuries and will continue to monitor the storm and update Alaskans as much as possible.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, September 16, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. Republican candidates for the U.S. House seat visit Southeast Alaska. Also,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Assembly rejects Bronson’s municipal attorney nominee
The Port of Alaska welcomes its first cruise ship in two years. n Thursday morning around 10 am, the Holland America Cruise cruise line ship, Nieuw Amsterdam, docked a the port. This is the first cruise ship that has stopped in Anchorage since the pandemic and will be the only seen this season, according to Visit Anchorage.
Election in West Anchorage could be key to control of Alaska state Senate
The state Senate race in West Anchorage pits two seasoned lawmakers against each other and could be critical in deciding the makeup of the majority caucus that controls the body’s business. For Democratic Rep. Matt Claman, who represents the House district that comprises the northern part of the newly drawn Senate district, the prospect of […] The post Election in West Anchorage could be key to control of Alaska state Senate appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskasnewssource.com
Equal Rights Commission sees fewer complaints in 2020, 2021
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Equal Rights Commission presented the findings of their annual report to members of the Anchorage Assembly during a work session on Friday. The department is tasked with resolving complaints from the public in all areas where a citizen’s equal rights are protected: housing, employment,...
ktoo.org
Alaska health officials report Juneau’s 23rd death from COVID-19
Alaska health officials say that a Juneau woman in her 70s has died of COVID-19. It’s not clear when she died. The state reported a total of 25 new deaths among Alaska residents, which occurred from January through August of this year. Over the course of the pandemic, 23...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
alaskasnewssource.com
Emergency Task Force makes proposals for Anchorage homeless shelters
One option is the former Golden Lion Hotel at 36th Avenue and the Seward Highway. The report notes the facility has 85 already furnished units, and that the space could be doubled if people have roommates. The second preferred option is the Dempsey Anderson Ice Arena on West Northern Lights Boulevard. The report says that space could hold between 240 and 260 people if used as an emergency shelter.
Assemblyman Constant swipes at city’s chief equity officer Junior Aumavae during public budget session
Anchorage Assembly Vice Chairman Chris Constant wanted to get on the record during the Assembly’s budget and finance committee meeting that he believes the city’s chief equity officer isn’t doing the job properly. Constant is unhappy with Junior Aumavae. Constant acknowledged that he and other liberal members...
alaskasnewssource.com
Emergency task force recommends new shelter locations
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In a preliminary report released Friday, Anchorage’s Emergency Shelter Task Force narrowed down future shelter locations to two preferred options that members feel will be the least disruptive to the community and can be occupied quickly. One option is the former Golden Lion Hotel at...
NBC News
Tshibaka, Murkowski virtually tied in new Alaska statewide poll
A new AARP poll of the Alaska Senate race finds GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski and fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka virtually tied less than two months ahead of Election Day. And, in the House race, Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola — who won the special election to complete the term of the late Don Young just a month ago — led both of her Republican challengers by six percentage points, 53% to 47%.
Yeti Coolers Are Washing Up on Alaska Beaches. Get Yours Today.
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Cooler lovers, listen up. There’s a huge sale on Yetis happening right now in various parts of Alaska that we simply have to share. All models are 100 percent off—yes, that’s right. Free! All you have to do is pitch your body into the icy chop of the North Pacific to get one.
carrollnews.org
Ranked-choice voting leads to unlikely Democratic victory in Alaska
On Mar. 18, longtime Alaskan Rep. Don Young passed away at the age of 88. Young was the House Dean, meaning he was the longest-serving member of the chamber, at over 44 years. Young served for so long that he was the third elected representative Alaska has had since it gained statehood in 1959. And, on Aug. 31, his vacated seat unexpectedly flipped blue, as Democratic former State Rep. Mary Peltola won the special election to fill Alaska’s lone seat, largely due to ranked-choice voting.
alaskapublic.org
Report highlights Southeast Alaska’s soaring economy but warns of housing crunch and loss of state jobs
Southeast Alaska’s economy saw a massive rebound in 2021 and has continued to recover from the pandemic this year. But there’s concern that vanishing state jobs and a lack of housing could weigh on the continued recovery. Let’s start with the good news: 2020 was so bad that...
kinyradio.com
JBER Hospital hosts first K-9 combat medical training course
U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kaitlynd Newland, a military working dog handler with the 673d Security Forces Squadron, introduces MWD Zzakira to medical responders. (Photo by by Airman 1st Class Quatasia Carter) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The 673d Medical Group, with the help of the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Veterinary Treatment...
Comments / 1