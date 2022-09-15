Ex-Anchorage health director calls his lies about military, education and medical credentials ‘a ticking time bomb’

The COVID-19 pandemic has transformed Alaskans in innumerable ways in the last two and a half years. The Anchorage museum is collecting some of those stories for a year-long project. So far, the stories have highlighted daycare workers, friendship bubbles and people who’ve lost loved ones. What’s your story of how the pandemic has changed you — both good and bad? Join us to discuss it on the next Talk of Alaska.

