Women's Health

The Independent

Jennifer Lawrence reveals she ‘intended to have an abortion’ before suffering a miscarriage

Jennifer Lawrence has revealed that she got pregnant in her early twenties and “intended to get an abortion” but suffered a miscarriage instead.“I had a miscarriage alone in Montreal,” she said in a new interview, disclosing that she had a second miscarriage while she was filming Don’t Look Up.Lawrence told US Vogue for the magazine’s October cover story that she had to undergo a surgical procedure for her second miscarriage to remove tissue from her uterus.Now, after welcoming a healthy baby boy in February this year and reflecting on the recent overturning of Roe v Wade in the US,...
Healthline

Faint Positive Home Pregnancy Test: Am I Pregnant?

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. Missing a period is one of the first signs that you might be pregnant. You may take a home pregnancy test as soon as possible. If you have very early pregnancy symptoms, such as implantation bleeding, you may even take a home pregnancy test before your first missed period.
Slate

When Medication Risks Birth Defects, Abortion Bans Force Women Into an Agonizing Dilemma

​​Welcome to State of Mind, a new section from Slate and Arizona State University dedicated to exploring mental health. Follow us on Twitter. If I were to get pregnant, our baby would be loved. But for weeks, before I would ever find out I was pregnant, she would be exposed to psychiatric medication that can cause serious birth defects—the same medication I take each morning and night to manage my bipolar disorder. By the time I found out, I would be terrified for her health. I would also be terrified that I would have to go off my medication. Our baby would be loved. I would want an abortion.
IFLScience

Fetal-Maternal Microchimerism: Nature's Bizarre DNA Soup

Did you know that your older siblings might have passed on to you more than just a bag of ill-fitting old clothes? If you’re a living human who came out of a womb, you probably have some sort of connection to microchimerism. What is microchimerism?. Not to be confused...
Health Digest

How Getting COVID-19 Might Affect Your Pregnancy, According To Dr. Michael Blaivas - Exclusive

If you're pregnant or plan to become pregnant, you may be concerned about how contracting COVID-19 could potentially affect your pregnancy. While experts agree that it's best to do everything you can to avoid getting COVID-19, there is limited data on the exact impact COVID-19 can have on your body and your baby while you're pregnant (via WebMD). That's why it's best to follow all the necessary safety precautions in order to help yourself stay safe and steer clear of COVID-19.
