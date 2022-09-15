Days Of Our Lives actor Mark Miller dead: Please Don’t Eat the Daisies star passes away aged 97 as his daughter says he was 'fun and always creating'

Days Of Our Lives and Please Don’t Eat the Daisies actor Mark Miller has died aged 97 from natural causes.

His daughter, actress Penelope Ann Miller confirmed the news on Twitter alongside a beautiful photo of them, writing: 'My Papa’s beautiful soul left this earth 9/9/2022.

'He loved deeply & was loved by all who knew him. He touched many lives. He was funny, fun, & always creating. He cherished this life and saw the glass half full! I was blessed to call him my dad❣️.'

Days Of Our Lives actor Mark Miller dead: Please Don’t Eat the Daisies star has away aged 97 as his daughter Penelope (pictured as a child) tweeted he was 'fun and always creating'

Mark died at his home in Santa Monica, California September 9 but his passing has only just been widely reported.

Mark's first acting gig saw him star opposite the late Grace Kelly in Noël Coward’s Private Lives.

He also produced and starred in a number of TV shows from the sixties through to the nineties.

Acclaimed: Miller also wrote and starred in Savanah Smiles in 1982, (pictured) which featured two of his daughters, Marisa and Savannah - which was inspired by and named after his youngest daughter

He starred in 13 episodes of US soap opera Days Of Our Lives as J.R. Barnett in 1975

And he famously appeared as Texas college professor Jim Nash in the 1960s series Please Don’t Eat the Daisies, which aired for two seasons.

Mark starred alongside Patricia Crowley as newspaper writer Joan Nash who are the parents of four boys.

In the 80s, Miller wrote episodes for a host of shows including Diff’rent Strokes and The Jeffersons.

Miller also wrote and starred in Savanah Smiles in 1982, which featured two of his daughters, Marisa and Savannah - which was inspired by and named after his youngest daughter.

Unfinished: Miller had been working on a remake of Savannah Smiles at the time of his death, according to his family

In 1995, he wrote the Keanu Reeves-led film A Walk In The Clouds, which was a box-office success, grossing $50 million worldwide.

Directed by Alfonso Arau, it tells the story of a married soldier returning from World War II who poses as a pregnant woman's husband to save her from her father's anger and honour.

Born in Houston on November, 20, 1924, Miller trained at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York.

Family: Mark pictured with Penelope and two of his grandchildren

Special man: Miller pictured on a previous birthday with his daughter Penelope

He was married to Beatrice Miller from 1959-1975. He went on to marry actress Barbara Stanger in 1976, but they divorced in 1998.

They worked together on several screenplays, including Christmas Mountain: The Story of a Cowboy Angel.

He moved to California in 2013 to be near his children – Savannah, Penelope Ann and Marisa Miller from his first marriage and the late Gabe Miller from his second.

Miller had been working on a remake of Savannah Smiles at the time of his death, according to his family.

He is survived by granddaughters, Amelia, Eloisa, Gretta, Sophie, Maria and Celeste.