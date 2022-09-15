‘Ghosts of Fear Street’ – The Spinoff Series That Mixed ‘Goosebumps’ and ‘Fear Street’ [Buried in a Book]

Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
A lackluster horror hit that favors gore over scares haunts the streaming Top 5
Plenty of horror movies have successfully balanced blood, guts, and gore with genuine frights and atmosphere, but it’s often too easy to lean into the former at the expense of the latter, something 2022’s Ghost Ship knows all too well. Ironically, the original screenplay was penned as a...
wegotthiscovered.com
Review: Amazon’s ‘Goodnight Mommy’ remake thrills, but can only pretend to frighten like the original
If Naomi Watts is going to do anything in a film, it’s going to be portraying a tortured soul. A veteran, and a highly underrated one at that, has spent her career, from Mulholland Drive to Dream House to The Desperate Hour, making us endure the tragedies that befall her with excruciating realism, painstaking screams, and bloodshot eyes.
Collider
'Ghost Files' Trailer Teases Return of the Ghoul Boys
Halloween season is upon us and all our favorite spooky programming is back. This includes paranormal shows like Ghost Hunters and Ghost Adventures, but the new series Ghost Files looks to take horror lovers' hearts later this month. The literal spiritual successor to Buzzfeed Unsolved: Supernatural hosted by Shane Madej and Ryan Bergara premieres on September 23 and, to celebrate, the world’s favorite Ghoul Boys have released a spooky new trailer.
epicstream.com
Howl's Moving Castle Movie vs. Book Differences Explained
Many fans are surprised to find out that Howl's Moving Castle is one of the many anime based on classic literature. Both the book and the anime are excellent works in their own right, but how do they diverge? Here are the differences between the Howl's Moving Castle book and the movie:
‘Ghosts’ Season 2: Sam and Jay Prep the Ghosts for Their First Bed and Breakfast Guests in New Trailer (Video)
The shenanigans at Woodstone Manor are only getting sillier now that the bed and breakfast is open for business. A trailer released Friday gives us yet another look at what we can expect from “Ghosts” Season 2, which debuts at the end of the month. The sophomore season of the CBS comedy promises more chaos as our favorite spirits question why they need to welcome any new guests in the first place.
Netflix Unveils Horror Lineup For Halloween 2022
Like coffee and breakfast cereals, Netflix also adds a little pumpkin spice flavor to its catalogue in the fall. In the next two months, they’re adding a whole bunch of new horror, thriller, and true crime movies and shows to suit whatever vaguely spooky mood you’re in this Halloween season.
Get Paid $1,300 to Watch Terrifying Stephen King Movies
Love Stephen King? We have a terrific (and terrifying) side hustle for you. Dish Network is offering $1,300 to one lucky winner of its third annual Stephen King Scream Job contest. The winner will receive a Fitbit to monitor their heart rate as they watch 13 classic Stephen King movies....
wegotthiscovered.com
Laid-back horror enthusiasts share the scariest movies with a ‘chill’ vibe
Is there anything more relaxing than closing the curtains, turning out the lights, and unwinding under the blanket with a bag of popcorn and a scary movie? Of course, it helps if said movie presents a particular “chill” vibe that reminds you that monsters, ghouls, and goblins are nothing but fairytale lore — and that some horror movies showcase a heavy dose of melancholy that somehow keeps the viewer calm.
CNET
The 10 Best Horror Movies on HBO Max
As we move into fall, with Halloween just around the corner, you may be looking to scare yourself with some great horror flicks. And if you're an HBO Max subscriber, you have access to an incredible selection of creepy, spooky, grisly and grimy movies that you can watch whenever. The best horror movies on HBO Max range from certified classics like The Shining and A Nightmare on Elm Street to more recent entries like The Night House and The Empty Man.
Stephen King takes Colleen Hoover's crown: His new book 'Fairy Tale' is a No. 1 best seller
The master of horror reigns at No. 1 on this week's USA TODAY's Best Selling Books list with his new novel "Fairy Tale."
Collider
Stephen King’s 'Fairy Tale' Sets Film Adaptation From Paul Greengrass
It has been announced that prolific filmmaker Paul Greengrass will adapt Stephen King's latest novel, Fairy Tale, into a feature film. Fairy Tale was just released on September 6 and is a dark fantasy novel that tells the story of a young boy who inherits a magical key that leads him into a dangerous mythical land. Greengrass will serve as a producer in addition to directing the film. Greg Goodman will also act as a producer on the film.
CNET
The Best Prime Video Fantasy Movies You Need to Watch
Let's face it: Prime Video's list of fantasy movies is pretty sparse. But it does have the biggest name in the genre Lord of the Rings. That means you can catch up on Peter Jackson's classic Middle-earth movies in time for Amazon's new megabucks prequel TV series The Rings of Power.
wegotthiscovered.com
Lost horror fans name the non-horror movies that terrified them
For those of you old enough to remember, there was a certain spell of time where an animated children’s film had a good to fair chance of including one or three scenes that would go on to form the basis of many a child’s nightmares for the better part of their young life; Dumbo‘s wine-induced hallucination sequence comes to mind, as does the entire runtime of The Secret of NIMH.
New movies this week: Hail to 'The Woman King,' skip 'See How They Run,' stream 'Do Revenge'
New movies streaming or in theaters this weekend: Viola Davis is a warrior in 'The Woman King,' Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke star in 'Do Revenge.'
Polygon
The horror movie Barbarian rules because [massive spoilers ahead]
A big part of the fun of watching Barbarian, one of the buzziest horror movies in the long lead-up to Halloween, comes from discovering all its twists and turns for the first time. But even more fun than that is what comes after watching it: thinking through how thoughtful those twists are, and how they change the kind of movie Barbarian is.
Parents Are Sharing Things They Secretly Hate About Having Kids, And It's Both Honest And Eye-Opening
"I hate how many of the cute baby milestones just make things harder as a parent. Cool, they can walk — now I can never sit down again."
16 New Historical Fiction Books To Cozy Up With This Fall
From Russian folklore to a Scarlet Letter retelling to 1940s magical realism to Old West bloody true crime — these are the books you don't want to miss.
All the Broken Places by John Boyne review – a sequel of sorts
John Boyne’s latest novel is a sequel of sorts to 2006’s The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas, perhaps his best known work. Written for children, it was essentially a fable, about Bruno, the young son of an Auschwitz commander, who makes friends with Shmuel, a Jewish boy, through the fence that surrounds the camp. Although the book has been accused of spreading misinformation about the Holocaust, it remains an involving account of humanity amid horror.
Collider
‘Pearl’ Ending Explained: Mia Goth's Boulevard of Bloody Dreams
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the new film Pearl. Continue at your own risk. The closing moments of Pearl, the new surprise prequel to Ti West’s grindhouse crowd-pleaser X, feel as thematically trapped as the main character of the same name. On one hand, you have this bloody fun experience that’s to be expected from the usual A24 fare; a crazy throwback slasher starring Mia Goth (reprising her role from the previous film) as this wannabe-Hollywood golden girl who loves to poke anything with farm hooks. While on the other hand it serves as this bleak inverse to the ideas made in its sequel; whereas X makes a case for how the independent scene of the 70s influenced its youth to break from convention, Pearl acts as a bleak inverse to those ideas with the silent film era of World War I serving as this cruel and unattainable chance for escape that only drives some towards insanity. The ending to Pearl presents a semi-serious look towards that in a way that may not have the effect the filmmakers were hoping for, but nonetheless evokes the feeling of heartache and loss that is only more personal than the farm girl soaked in goose blood. Spoilers for Pearl follow.
theplaylist.net
‘A Jazzman’s Blues’ Review: Tyler Perry Surprises With A Strong, Heartbreaking Romance [TIFF]
It should come as a surprise to no one that I’m not a Tyler Perry fan. For a myriad of reasons: from the inconsistent quality control, the harmful stereotypes that proliferate his movies, and the rampant misogynoir in his work— his vision of Blackness disturbs me. And yet, my younger sisters love his movies. As do my other relatives. They feel seen by his work whereas mainstream filmmaking overlooks them. So, when I sat in my seat for the World Premiere of his latest film, “A Jazzman’s Blues,” I sat with a bundle of complicated feelings to watch a filmmaker I find neither appealing nor intriguing.
