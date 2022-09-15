(West Fargo, ND) -- The CEO for the Big Iron Farm show in West Fargo says this year's event is the biggest yet. "It's funny, the first day I had a lot of vendors come up to me and say it's back, you know it's back, because the last few years were good, but this year it does, we are more full than we've ever been, said Cody Cashman.

