UPDATED: More than 500 residents west of Lake Ashtabula seeing power outage
--- (Valley City, ND) -- Roughly 536 Cass County Electric Cooperative members north of Valley City and west of lake Ashtabula are currently experiencing a power outage. Crews are being dispatched to restore power to the region. As of now, the cause of the outage is unknown. You can learn...
UPDATED: More than 6,100 South Fargo residents experiencing power outage
(Fargo, ND) -- Roughly 6116 Cass County Electric Cooperative members in South Fargo are currently experiencing a power outage. Crews have both been contacted and dispatched to restore the outage. As of now, the cause of the outage is unknown. Stick with WDAY Radio as more information becomes available.
Commissioner Preston on downtown Fargo bridge project: "Plain old pedestrian bridge is not going to do it"
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo City Commissioner Arlette Preston says the commission needs to carefully consider how much money to spend on a proposed pedestrian bridge from City Hall to the west side of the Red River. "If we're going to do this, we have to do it right so that...
West Fargo Police Chief joins WDAY Midday to addresses parking ordinance criticisms
(West Fargo, ND) -- West Fargo's Police Chief is explaining his proposed parking ordinance and police office system changes he outlined last week to the city's commission. Police Chief Dennis Otterness joined WDAY Midday to clarify rumors he has heard about his own proposal. He began the conversation talking about the less controversial topic, specifically looking to increase efficiencies. He is looking for an update in software, which would reduce the workload and amount of repetitive processes needed to be done for each citation they write.
Moorhead Mayor joins WDAY Midday to give updates to City's community center, share thoughts on Fargo's proposed pedestrian bridge
(Moorhead, MN) -- Moorhead Mayor Shelly Carlson joined WDAY Midday to share multiple updates regarding a proposed community center within the city, along with giving some comments on plans for a pedestrian bridge being discussed in Fargo. Mayor Carlson says renderings of the proposed community center are now available for...
Suspicious bag near Fargo Homeless Shelter contained fireworks
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department says a suspicious bag found near a Fargo homeless shelter contained commercial fireworks parts. Officers responded to the location Wednesday afternoon and called in the Red River Valley Bomb Squad. No bomb materials were found. The fireworks were properly disposed of and no...
North Dakota National Guard unit deploying
(Fargo, MN) -- North Dakota National Guard soldiers based in Fargo are deploying. The 191st Military Police Company is headed into a yearlong mission in support of Operation Spartan Shield in the Middle East. The soldiers come from about three dozen communities in the Dakotas and Minnesota.
Public meeting on future of Yunker Farm taking place Saturday
(Fargo, ND) -- Roughly a year after it was closed, you may have a say in what the future of Yunker Farm looks like in North Fargo. The Fargo Parks District is holding a 'Yunker Farm Master Plan' public meeting from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, September 17th at the former children's museum.
Next year's Big Iron Farm Show in West Fargo could include concerts
(West Fargo, ND) -- The CEO for the Big Iron Farm show in West Fargo says this year's event is the biggest yet. "It's funny, the first day I had a lot of vendors come up to me and say it's back, you know it's back, because the last few years were good, but this year it does, we are more full than we've ever been, said Cody Cashman.
Moorhead Police Chief: Hiring at most difficult point in years
(Moorhead, MN) -- The head of the Moorhead Police Department says he's seen nothing like the current climate of hiring in the profession. Moorhead Police Chief Shannon Monroe says even though his department currently only has three open positions for officers, the number of applications they receive for those openings is significantly down.
9-16-22 Thursdays with Tony
01:15 - Dr. Rick Becker joins the show. Hosted by former Fargo City Commissioner Tony Gehrig. Every Thursday from 11 a.m. to noon, during “WDAY Midday.”. Tony tries to engage the people of Fargo and the neighbors in our region. Tony has never been afraid to take on the establishment in Fargo, and while people may not always agree with his viewpoint, he sticks to his guns and is fearless in his pursuit of the truth.
Fargo Car Wash employee fired after alleged theft
(Fargo, ND) -- An employee of Don's Car Wash is out of a job after an allegation of theft. The owner of the car wash says a couple claims four thousand dollars was stolen from their console by the employee seen vacuuming the interior of the vehicle. The car wash...
Fargo Air Museum scores famous plane for celebrity event
(Fargo, ND) -- A famous Cold War-era fighter jet will be on display at the Fargo Air Museum for its Celebrity Dinner and Auction. The F-101B Voodoo was used in 1970 and 1972 to help the Happy Hooligans place first in the USAF Weapons Competition. The plane was retired in 1977.
Arthur Kollie guilty on all counts in murder of 14-year-old Jupiter Paulsen
(Fargo, ND) -- A jury has found 24-year-old Arthur Kollie guilty in the death of 14-year-old Fargo resident Jupiter Paulsen. The verdict was announced Thursday afternoon in a Fargo courtroom. The murder happened last June, in the Party City parking lot in South Fargo. Kollie, who lived at a homeless...
November 2022 Election Guide
Below is a full list of the candidates YOU can vote for in the upcoming November election. The below candidates will appear on the ballot for all those who are in Cass and Clay counties, as well as the adjacent surrounding counties too. Some are state-wide candidates. HOW THE ELECTION...
Closing arguments in Kollie Murder Trial set for Thursday
(Fargo, ND) -- Closing arguments in the Arthur Kollie murder trial are set to get underway Thursday. Kollie is accused of the brutal murder of 14-year-old Jupiter Paulsen in June of 2021 next to the Party City in South Fargo. Paulsen's father testified Tuesday, while Kollie's sister, counselors, and employees...
West Fargo High School student becomes semifinalist in National Merit Scholarship competition
(West Fargo, ND) -- West Fargo High School student Rachel Knudson has been selected as a semifinalist for the National Merit Scholarship Corporation. Knudson is among approximately 16,000 semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Corporation. Officials say about 95 percent of the Semifinalists will become finalists, but about half will win the National Merit Scholarship and a Merit Scholarship title.
9-15-22 Bonnie & Friends Hour 3
00:10 - Moorhead Police Chief Shannon Monroe talks to Bonnie and Friends about hiring,employee retention, and the police cadet program. 13:23 - Ag Director Bridgette Readel reports on the what happens to manure at the fair, and how to watch for the possibility of nitrate toxicity in forages. Join Bonnie...
9-17-22 Flag Sports Saturday Hour 1
9:06 - 9:20 - Welcome.. Top Stories we’re following... Show Preview... Ways to be a part of the show…. 9:22 - 9:30 – Weekly Pick 6 College Football Preview. Bison @ Arizona Dragons vs Augustana Cobbers bye week Gophers vs Colorado. Big games to look for this weekend.
