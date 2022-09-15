Read full article on original website
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Locked On Colts: Time to Panic with Injuries to Michael Pittman Jr., DeForest Buckner?
On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, the guys discuss the Colts' important injuries, who's actually playable in fantasy this week, and give their final predictions.
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt returns to practice, hopeful for Week 2
Arizona Cardinals star defensive end J.J. Watt returned to practice on Thursday after missing Week 1 with a calf strain.
Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 2 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 2 matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles.
NFL Week 2 fantasy football and betting dive with Matthew Berry
Things move fast in the NFL, but things may even move faster in fantasy football. As Week 1 is officially in the rearview mirror, we look ahead to some of the top headlines heading into Week 2. The first week of games was filled with excitement and joy to celebrate...
NFL Week 2 game picks, schedule guide, fantasy football tips, odds, injuries, stats to know and more
The Week 2 NFL schedule for the 2022 season is stacked with great matchups, and we've got you covered with what you need to know heading into the weekend. Our NFL Nation reporters bring us the biggest keys to every game and a bold prediction for each matchup. Additionally, ESPN...
Daily Sports Smile: Michael Strahan designs custom suits for TSU, Jackson State football teams
Strahan worked with Men's Warehouse to design new suits for his alma mater's football team, hoping to provide confidence on and off the field.
Colts, Jaguars Week 2 Preview: Matt Ryan Leads Offense Into Already-Crucial Matchup
It's only the second game of the season but the Colts already need a win in a significant way on the road this Sunday against the Jaguars.
Dueling expert picks for Cardinals-Raiders in Week 2
The Arizona Cardinals seek to avoid an 0-2 start as they travel to take on the Las Vegas Raiders on the road. The Raiders also want to avoid an 0-2 start. Arizona was blown out 44-21 by the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1, allowing Patrick Mahomes to throw five touchdown passes and the Kansas City offense to roll up 488 total yards.
X-Factors for Raiders vs. Cardinals
We'll be looking at what could be the X-factors that swing the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Arizona Cardinals.
Raiders Vs. Cardinals: Two teams trying to avoid the dreaded 0–2 start
The Raiders and Cardinals both sit at 0–1 after opening week defeats. In a 17-game season, that's no reason to panic. There's still a lot of football left to be played. However, starting the season 1–1 still feels much better than 0–2.
Rondale Moore (hamstring) ruled out again for Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (hamstring) has been ruled out for Week 2 versus the Las Vegas Raiders. Moore injured his hamstring a few days before the season started and he will remain out for a second straight game. Andy Isabella (back) has also been ruled out for Week 2, so Greg Dortch should see plenty of targets once again. Dortch tied Hollywood Brown for the Cardinals lead with 42 routes in Week 1, and he led the team in targets (9), catches (7), and yards (63).
Matt Ryan gets first go to break the Colts’ absurd Jaguars curse that defies explanation
The Indianapolis Colts are facing the Jacksonville Jaguars for Week 2 on Sunday, giving Matt Ryan his first shot at helping the team end their Jacksonville curse. For those not in the know, the Colts have already lost seven straight games in Jacksonville, which is a bizarre stat if you consider the finer details of their match-ups. As Nat Newell of Indy Star highlighted, there have been 21 teams since 2002 to have similar losing streaks, but out of all those franchises, Indianapolis is the only team to be on the losing end despite having a better record than their rival.
Colts, Jaguars Injury Report: 2 Starters Out, 3 Questionable
The Colts' Shaquille Leonard and Alec Pierce have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars while Michael Pittman Jr., DeForest Buckner, and Kenny Moore II are all questionable.
