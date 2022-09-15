The Indianapolis Colts are facing the Jacksonville Jaguars for Week 2 on Sunday, giving Matt Ryan his first shot at helping the team end their Jacksonville curse. For those not in the know, the Colts have already lost seven straight games in Jacksonville, which is a bizarre stat if you consider the finer details of their match-ups. As Nat Newell of Indy Star highlighted, there have been 21 teams since 2002 to have similar losing streaks, but out of all those franchises, Indianapolis is the only team to be on the losing end despite having a better record than their rival.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO