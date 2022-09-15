Read full article on original website
BBC
Roger Federer to retire after Laver Cup in September
Roger Federer, one of the greatest players of all time, will retire from top-level tennis after the Laver Cup in London this month. The 20-time Grand Slam champion has not played since Wimbledon 2021, after which he had a third knee operation. "My body's message to me lately has been...
ESPN
Roger Federer announces retirement; 20-time Grand Slam champion will play Laver Cup as final tennis event
Roger Federer is retiring from professional tennis at age 41 after a series of knee operations, closing a career in which he won 20 Grand Slam titles, finished five seasons ranked No. 1 and helped create a golden era of men's tennis with rivals Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. "As...
Yardbarker
'Something tennis needs to sort out' - Andy Murray unhappy with Davis Cup scheduling
Andy Murray has called for a Davis Cup re-think after Great Britain’s Davis Cup clash with USA finished late into the night. Glasgow hosted the brilliant Group D tie of the Davis Cup Finals, with Bob Bryan’s Americans winning2-1, although all three matches went to a final set.
Roger Federer, 20-time Grand Slam winner, to retire from tennis after next week's Laver Cup
Roger Federer, the first man to win 20 Grand Slam titles, announces he is retiring from tennis after a multi-year struggle with knee injuries.
Roger Federer’s Wimbledon career in pictures
Roger Federer has announced he will retire at the age of 41.The Swiss great secured eight of his 20 grand slam titles at Wimbledon.Federer suffered first-round defeats in 1999 and 2000 at SW19 before reaching the quarter-finals in 2001, losing to former British number one Tim Henman.Here, the PA news agency tracks Federer’s remarkable Wimbledon journey in pictures.20012002200320042005200620072008200920102011201220132014201520162017201820192021 Read More Mourners warned of overnight queues to view Queen’s coffin - liveRoger Federer announces retirement from tennis with emotional statementIvan Toney handed first England call-up for Nations League double headerRoger Federer: A teenage hothead who found inner calm and became a unique talent
Dutch beat Americans to finish top of Davis Cup Finals group
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Botic van de Zandschulp and Tallon Griekspoor won their singles against Americans Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul for the Netherlands to finish top of their Davis Cup Finals group with a 2-1 win on Saturday. Van de Zandschulp settled the tie when he defeated Fritz,...
BBC
Davis Cup: Great Britain lose 2-1 against Netherlands and fail to qualify for knockout stage
Group stage venues: Bologna, Glasgow, Hamburg and Valencia Dates: 13-18 September. Coverage: Live TV coverage of Great Britain's matches on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app. Great Britain failed to reach the Davis Cup...
England v India, first women’s ODI – live
Over-by-over report on the action at the County Ground in Hove. Join Rob Smyth
Tennis-Murray loses doubles as Britain bow out of Davis Cup
GLASGOW, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Britain were knocked out of the Davis Cup Finals as Andy Murray and partner Joe Salisbury lost a deciding doubles to Dutch pair Wesley Koolhof and Matwe Middelkoop in Glasgow on Friday.
Yardbarker
Felix Auger-Aliassime takes down world number one Carlos Alcaraz at Davis Cup
Felix Auger-Aliassime played the match of his career to defeat Alcaraz in his home country and in his debut match as world number one. After losing the first set in a tiebreak, Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime fought back to eventually win the match 6-7(3), 6-4, 6-2 and put an end to Alcaraz’s winning streak.
Tennis-Alcaraz loses to Auger-Aliassime in first match as world No.1
VALENCIA, Spain, Sept 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Open champion Carlos Alcaraz crashed to defeat on his debut as world number one, losing 6-7(3) 6-4 6-2 to Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime in their Davis Cup Finals group-stage clash on Friday.
Davis Cup: U.S. improves to 2-0 with win over Kazakhstan
September 16 - Tommy Paul and Taylor Fritz delivered singles wins Thursday to lift the United States to a 2-1 victory over Kazakhstan in Davis Cup group action in Glasgow, Scotland.
