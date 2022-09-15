The Post Malone show in St. Louis this weekend didn’t exactly go to plan, with the rapper and singer badly injuring his ribs in a fall. Malone accidentally fell into an open trap door during the show on Saturday night, injuring his ribs in the process. The fall occurred as he was performing his track ‘Circles’, with Malone slamming his ribs on the stage after not realising the stage door – which is used to transfer equipment to and from the stage – was still open.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO