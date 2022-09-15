Read full article on original website
Related
thebrag.com
Metallica’s Rob Trujillo reflects on a “cursed gig” with Ozzy Osbourne
Metallica bassist Rob Trujillo has reflected on a “cursed” gig he did in his early days with Infectious Groove, where he managed to unplug Ozzy Osbourne’s monitor system mid-way through his performance. Trujillo told Revolver Magazine that he and his band at the time, Infectious Grooves, headed...
thebrag.com
Post Malone speaks out after injuring ribs in stage door fall
The Post Malone show in St. Louis this weekend didn’t exactly go to plan, with the rapper and singer badly injuring his ribs in a fall. Malone accidentally fell into an open trap door during the show on Saturday night, injuring his ribs in the process. The fall occurred as he was performing his track ‘Circles’, with Malone slamming his ribs on the stage after not realising the stage door – which is used to transfer equipment to and from the stage – was still open.
thebrag.com
MAFS’ Jackson weighs in on the impact “haters” had on his split with Olivia
MAFS star Jackson has shed some more light on his controversial split with ex-girlfriend Olivia and said that the “haters” weren’t the reason for their breakup. Jackson took to his Instagram stories today to answer some questions from his followers. During the Q&A session, he told a follower that he and Olivia simply “drifted apart”.
thebrag.com
Get To Know: Punk-influenced rapper on the rise Kirklandd
Kirklandd may not be a name you’re familiar with yet, but it’s a name that may well become inescapable if the momentum the Serbian-Australian artist has been building in the rap scene continues. The Canberra-based artist’s work has garnered appreciation from the likes of T-Pain and seen collaborations with industry heavyweights like Taka Perry (Denzel Curry), Tasker (Rest for the Wicked), and Tanner (Internet Money, Juice Wlrd).
Comments / 0