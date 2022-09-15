ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

Related
thebrag.com

Metallica’s Rob Trujillo reflects on a “cursed gig” with Ozzy Osbourne

Metallica bassist Rob Trujillo has reflected on a “cursed” gig he did in his early days with Infectious Groove, where he managed to unplug Ozzy Osbourne’s monitor system mid-way through his performance. Trujillo told Revolver Magazine that he and his band at the time, Infectious Grooves, headed...
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Post Malone speaks out after injuring ribs in stage door fall

The Post Malone show in St. Louis this weekend didn’t exactly go to plan, with the rapper and singer badly injuring his ribs in a fall. Malone accidentally fell into an open trap door during the show on Saturday night, injuring his ribs in the process. The fall occurred as he was performing his track ‘Circles’, with Malone slamming his ribs on the stage after not realising the stage door – which is used to transfer equipment to and from the stage – was still open.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
thebrag.com

MAFS’ Jackson weighs in on the impact “haters” had on his split with Olivia

MAFS star Jackson has shed some more light on his controversial split with ex-girlfriend Olivia and said that the “haters” weren’t the reason for their breakup. Jackson took to his Instagram stories today to answer some questions from his followers. During the Q&A session, he told a follower that he and Olivia simply “drifted apart”.
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Get To Know: Punk-influenced rapper on the rise Kirklandd

Kirklandd may not be a name you’re familiar with yet, but it’s a name that may well become inescapable if the momentum the Serbian-Australian artist has been building in the rap scene continues. The Canberra-based artist’s work has garnered appreciation from the likes of T-Pain and seen collaborations with industry heavyweights like Taka Perry (Denzel Curry), Tasker (Rest for the Wicked), and Tanner (Internet Money, Juice Wlrd).
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy