ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Tigers play the White Sox leading series 1-0

Chicago White Sox (74-71, second in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (54-89, fifth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Johnny Cueto (7-8, 3.09 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 88 strikeouts); Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (3-5, 4.50 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -155, Tigers +132; over/under...
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox rotation loses Kopech to injured list

The White Sox placed starter Michael Kopech on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation, the team announced Saturday. Kopech was Sunday's probable starter. The Sox recalled right-hander Davis Martin from Triple-A Charlotte in a corresponding move. It's tough news for the White Sox in their race for the...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Seby Zavala on White Sox's bench Thursday afternoon

Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is not in the starting lineup on Thursday afternoon against right-hander Hunter Gaddis and the Cleveland Guardians. Yasmani Grandal will catch for Lance Lynn and hit eighth. Grandal has a $2,400 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.4 FanDuel points. Per...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, IL
City
Homer, IL
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Chicago, IL
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Illinois Sports
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
City
Homer, OH
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox pick up crucial win over Tigers in extras

Every game over the next two and a half weeks is crucial for the White Sox as they look to track down the division-leading Guardians in the AL Central race. Saturday was especially important, and if you don’t think so, just consider the Sox actually lost ground in the standings despite picking up a big win.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Moncada leads White Sox over Tigers 4-3 in 11 innings

DETROIT (AP) — Yoan Moncada hit a tiebreaking single in a two-run 11th inning, and the Chicago White Sox beat Detroit 4-3 on Saturday night after losing to the Tigers in extra innings in the series opener. With the score 2-2, Elvis Andrus reached on a bunt single leading off the 11th. Gregory Soto (2-9) failed to pick up the bunt on the left side of the mound as automatic runner Selby Zavala advanced to third. “It is a little uncharacteristic for road teams to bunt in that spot, but Andrus got it down and Gregory didn’t field it,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “Those are small things that are big plays when you are in extra innings.” Moncada hit an RBI single, José Abreu struck out and, after a double steal, Eloy Jiménez’s sacrifice fly gave Chicago a 4-2 lead.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy