DETROIT (AP) — Yoan Moncada hit a tiebreaking single in a two-run 11th inning, and the Chicago White Sox beat Detroit 4-3 on Saturday night after losing to the Tigers in extra innings in the series opener. With the score 2-2, Elvis Andrus reached on a bunt single leading off the 11th. Gregory Soto (2-9) failed to pick up the bunt on the left side of the mound as automatic runner Selby Zavala advanced to third. “It is a little uncharacteristic for road teams to bunt in that spot, but Andrus got it down and Gregory didn’t field it,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “Those are small things that are big plays when you are in extra innings.” Moncada hit an RBI single, José Abreu struck out and, after a double steal, Eloy Jiménez’s sacrifice fly gave Chicago a 4-2 lead.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO