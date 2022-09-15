Read full article on original website
Governor Pritzker Declares a Disaster Proclamation for IllinoisTom HandyTexas State
Jim Thome's 500th Career Home Run Was Like No OtherIBWAAChicago, IL
Schmaltz Delicatessen - Restaurant Review - Lisle, ILChicago Food KingLisle, IL
Gene and Judes Hotdogs - River Grove, IL - Closing for good?Chicago Food KingRiver Grove, IL
Chicago guaranteed income program gives $6,000 to some residentsBeth TorresChicago, IL
White Sox pick up crucial win over Tigers in extras
Every game over the next two and a half weeks is crucial for the White Sox as they look to track down the division-leading Guardians in the AL Central race. Saturday was especially important, and if you don’t think so, just consider the Sox actually lost ground in the standings despite picking up a big win.
Moncada leads White Sox over Tigers 4-3 in 11 innings
DETROIT (AP) — Yoan Moncada hit a tiebreaking single in a two-run 11th inning, and the Chicago White Sox beat Detroit 4-3 on Saturday night after losing to the Tigers in extra innings in the series opener. With the score 2-2, Elvis Andrus reached on a bunt single leading off the 11th. Gregory Soto (2-9) failed to pick up the bunt on the left side of the mound as automatic runner Selby Zavala advanced to third. “It is a little uncharacteristic for road teams to bunt in that spot, but Andrus got it down and Gregory didn’t field it,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “Those are small things that are big plays when you are in extra innings.” Moncada hit an RBI single, José Abreu struck out and, after a double steal, Eloy Jiménez’s sacrifice fly gave Chicago a 4-2 lead.
Daily Sports Smile: Michael Strahan designs custom suits for TSU, Jackson State football teams
Strahan worked with Men's Warehouse to design new suits for his alma mater's football team, hoping to provide confidence on and off the field.
Watch: White Sox turn one of the wildest double plays you'll ever see to get out of jam in key spot against Tigers
In a crucial spot in the eighth inning of a tie game against the Tigers on Friday evening, the White Sox turned one of the most bizarre double plays you’ll ever see, as all the action played out at home plate.
