Washington Examiner

North Korea shreds America's nuclear delusions

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un couldn't have been any more emphatic during his address to the Supreme People’s Assembly on Thursday. Kim's regime will "never give up nuclear weapons, and there is absolutely no denuclearization, no negotiation, and no bargaining chip to trade in the process." In Kim’s mind, North Korea's nuclear weapons program is what’s keeping much stronger adversaries like the United States from contemplating a regime change operation against him. It doesn't matter that U.S. officials have repeatedly stated they aren’t interested in pursuing such action.
Benzinga

'War Has Returned To European Soil': French President Macron Lashes Out At Putin For His 'Brutal Attack' On Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron lashed out at Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday for his "brutal attack" on Ukraine in an imperialist, revanchist violation of international law, Associated Press reported. Macron, commemorating the 78th anniversary of the Allied landing in Nazi-occupied southern France during World War II, warned French nationals...
The Hill

Could China invade South Korea after Taiwan?

Taiwan and South Korea both invite comparisons with Ukraine. If Russia’s President Vladimir Putin could order his troops into his neighbor with impunity, surely China’s President Xi Jinping might finally decide to recover Taiwan, the island province that has remained staunchly independent ever since Mao Zedong’s Red Army finished his conquest of the mainland in 1949.
Daily Mail

No representatives from Syria, Venezuela or Afghanistan are invited to Queen's funeral while North Korean hermit state is only allowed to send an ambassador

Invitations to the Queen's state funeral have not been sent to Syria, Venezuela or Taliban-ruled Afghanistan. While most countries around the world have been invited to send their head of state, Syria's leader Bashar al-Assad, Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro and representatives from the Taliban have all been left off the exclusive guest list.
The Independent

Putin and Xi to meet at summit of authoritarian states that will embrace Iran

A major security and economic bloc will move closer to embracing Iran as a full-fledged member this week, an alignment that could ease the impact of any sanctions on Tehran, bolster its strategic position and strengthen the alliance led by Moscow and Beijing.Iran has for years sought to join the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), a trading and security alliance of mostly authoritarian states that aspires to be a Eurasian alternative to the G7.The summit will take place in the historic Silk Road crossroads city of Samarkand in Uzbekistan.“There is only one way out of the dangerous spiral of problems...
UPI News

On This Day: Scottish vote to stay in U.K. in referendum

Sept. 18 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1850, the U.S. Congress passed the Fugitive Slave Act, allowing slave owners to reclaim slaves who escaped into another state. In 1927, the Columbia Broadcasting System was born. Originally known as the Tiffany Network, its first program was an opera, The King's Henchman.
Reuters

U.S. rejects linking Iran nuclear deal, IAEA probes

WASHINGTON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The White House on Friday rejected linking a revival of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal with the closure of investigations by the U.N. nuclear watchdog a day after Iran reopened the issue according to a Western diplomat.
The Independent

Kim Jong-un declares North Korea a nuclear state and says it will never give up its weapons

Kim Jong-un has said North Korea will never abandon their nuclear weapons even if his country was sanctioned for “100 years”.He was speaking in parliament as a law was passed allowing Pyongyang to use pre-emptive nuclear strikes in order to protect itself, a move likely to spark further tensions in the region. The law spells out conditions whereby North Korea could use nuclear weapons, including when it determines its leadership is facing an imminent “nuclear or non-nuclear attack by hostile forces”.“The utmost significance of legislating nuclear weapons policy is to draw an irretrievable line so that there can be...
Fox News

China-Russia ‘No-Limit Partnership’ Becomes A Major Concern

China’s president is set to meet face-to-face with Russian President Vladimir Putin this week, marking President Xi Jinping’s first trip abroad in over two years. This summit is expected to further solidify a China-Russia partnership, which comes at a time in which the United States is supporting both Taiwan and Ukraine against both of these nations. Foreign Relations Committee Member, Congressman Darrell Issa joins the Rundown to share the importance of supporting our allies after his recent trip to Taiwan, the dangers of China and Russia’s ‘no-limit’ friendship and how the U.S. could lower the global price of oil and sanction the Russian economy in the process. Later, he previews the GOP’s new ‘Commitment to America’ midterms platform.
