Demi Lovato has fans concerned after revealing she is sick and no longer wants to tour
Demi Lovato is over tour life. The singer who uses she/her/they/them pronouns shared a series of messages on her Instagram story Tuesday, revealing that she is sick, and wants this to be her last tour. “I can’t do this anymore,” they wrote over a photo from her...
Mic
Demi Lovato announces that she’s quitting touring
Demi Lovato has announced that her current tour supporting her eighth studio album, Holy Fvck, will be her last. The singer took to her Instagram stories to post photos of herself looking out of a hotel room window with the caption, “I’m so fucking sick I can’t get out of bed. I can’t do this anymore. This next tour will be my last. I love and thank you guys.” She added in another since-deleted story, “Gonna power thru it for you guys. I’ll need help singing so sing loud for me bb’s!!” Atop a backstage selfie she ended, “I barely have a voice, I’m gonna be pointing the mic to the audience a lot tonight.”
