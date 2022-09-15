ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mic

Demi Lovato announces that she’s quitting touring

Demi Lovato has announced that her current tour supporting her eighth studio album, Holy Fvck, will be her last. The singer took to her Instagram stories to post photos of herself looking out of a hotel room window with the caption, “I’m so fucking sick I can’t get out of bed. I can’t do this anymore. This next tour will be my last. I love and thank you guys.” She added in another since-deleted story, “Gonna power thru it for you guys. I’ll need help singing so sing loud for me bb’s!!” Atop a backstage selfie she ended, “I barely have a voice, I’m gonna be pointing the mic to the audience a lot tonight.”
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property

Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
Demi Lovato
RadarOnline

Jen Garner Spotted Wearing Diamond Ring While Grocery Shopping Near Boyfriend's Home, Weeks After Ditching Ex Ben Affleck's Wedding

Jennifer Lopez isn't the only one with new bling! Jen Garner was spotted rocking a stunning diamond ring on that finger weeks after ditching her ex-husband Ben Affleck's wedding to the singer, RadarOnline.com has learned. Article continues below advertisement. Garner, 50, was photographed sporting the show-stopping piece during a casual...
RadarOnline

‘There Is Tension’: Jennifer Lopez Struggles to Keep Both New Husband Ben Affleck And Longtime Manager Happy

Jennifer Lopez is struggling and failing to keep both her new husband, Ben Affleck, and her long-time manager, Benny Medina, happy. Sources tell Radar, “Benny has been by Jennifer’s side since day one. She credits him with transforming her from a backup dancer to one of the biggest stars in the world. It’s not a coincidence that the only time Jennifer broke up with him was when she was originally dating Ben Affleck, back in 2003.”The insider told RadarOnline.com, “Ben and Benny hate each other. As the moment they are playing nice but there is already tension.”Medina launched Lopez’s pop...
OK! Magazine

Ireland Baldwin Tells Fans To 'Do Things That Scare You' As She Shows Off New Hair Cut

Ireland Baldwin, 26, is debuting her brand new look! The daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger took to Instagram to show off her buzzcut and challenge the world to live outside of their own comfort zones."Don’t tell me I won’t do something because I will," she playfully captioned a series of snapshots. "This is my baby… Don’t tell her not to do something……. because she will……..i’m a witness to that and have been for many years…" Basinger gushed in the comment section. "Simply beautiful👏👏👏👏👏👏🚀🌈❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨🌸."IRELAND BALDWIN DECLARES 'THERE ARE ABUSIVE & HATEFUL WOMEN' IN THE WORLD AFTER SLAMMING 'TERRIBLE' AMBER...
OK! Magazine

Loving Intervention! Cara Delevingne's Concerned Friends Beg Her To 'Go To Rehab' Following Recent Spiraling Behavior

It seems as though Cara Delevingne needs a reality check after her recent concerning behavior."I'm begging you, Cara. Go to rehab!" cried the 30-year-old's close friends during an important intervention over the spiraling star's frequent partying patterns.Since the beginning of September, Delevingne has drawn alarming attention toward her unprofessional ways — and it seem as though her loved ones have had enough, according to a news publication. MARGOT ROBBIE VISIBLY EMOTIONAL AFTER VISITING CARA DELEVINGNE’S HOME AS CONCERNS MOUNT ABOUT MODEL'S WELL-BEING"They are desperately trying to make her understand that it is not too late for her to get well,"...
shefinds

Fans Think Khloé Kardashian Is ‘Wasting Away’ After New Miami Beach Photos Surface: ‘She's Gone Too Far’

Fans are expressing concerns over Khloé Kardashian‘s appearance after the reality star, 38, was just spotted playing on a beach with her daughter and niece while donning a skintight black tank top and leggings outfit. Paparazzi-snapped pics emerged this week of the Good American founder in Malibu sporting what many fans are dubbing a “scarily smaller” frame.
HollywoodLife

Gigi Hadid & Leonardo DiCaprio’s Possible Romance Is ‘Upsetting’ For Zayn Malik

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid‘s potential relationship is not sitting well with Zayn Malik, Gigi’s ex-boyfriend of six years and the father to their one daughter, Khai, who was born in Sept. 2020. “Zayn still has hopes of reuniting with Gigi, they’re on good terms right now for their daughter’s sake but he’s made it clear he would love another chance with her so all of this news about her and Leo has been upsetting for him,” a source close to the former One Direction star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Gigi is doing her best to manage it all, but it’s definitely stirring up drama on Zayn’s side that she’s having to deal with.”
E! News

Jersey Shore's Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi Says Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola Blocked Her

Watch: Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi BLOCKED by Sammi Sweetheart. Even the Jersey Shore crew isn't exempt from some family drama. As the cast of MTV's reality show continues documenting their lives, some viewers are wondering if original cast member Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola will ever come back for a visit. According to Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, her former co-star really isn't interested.
shefinds

Taylor Swift Steals The Show At The VMAs In A Crystal-Embellished Sheer Dress— And Announces New Album!

Taylor Swift‘s surprise appearance at the 2022 VMAs was complete with a stellar red carpet fashion moment and the announcement of her tenth studio album— an evening straight out of every Swiftie’s “Wildest Dreams!” The “mirrorball” singer, 32, certainly glistened like one in a crystal-embellished mini dress with a sultry, sheer lining and draping, sparkling details. The retro-inspired, stunning piece is by Oscar De La Renta, and from the luxury label’s Resort 2023 collection.
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian ‘Hopes’ Pete Davidson Wasn’t Shading Kanye West With Emmys Outfit

Following Pete Davidson’s appearance at the September 12 Primetime Emmy Awards, fans are wondering if his super low key look had anything to do with the ex husband of his former girlfriend Kim Kardashian, Kanye West. But according to a KarJenner source, the Kardashians beauty is just hoping that’s not the case. “Kim has no idea whether or not Pete was trying to send a subtle message to Kanye, but she’s assuming it’s his sarcastic way of responding to Kanye’s attacks,” the insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about Pete’s black monochromatic look, sneakers, and white reflective shades.
