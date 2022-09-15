(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo Parks District board member is giving an update on the massive new sports complex in South Fargo now under construction. "Phase I is under construction. So in addition to the turf will be four hard courts. We'll call them basketball courts and you can use them for volleyball as well. Then there are some community rooms and party rooms in addition to that. The original phase also included one sheet of ice," said recently elected district board member Aaron Hill.

FARGO, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO