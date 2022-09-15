Read full article on original website
UPDATED: More than 6,100 South Fargo residents experiencing power outage
(Fargo, ND) -- Roughly 6116 Cass County Electric Cooperative members in South Fargo are currently experiencing a power outage. Crews have both been contacted and dispatched to restore the outage. As of now, the cause of the outage is unknown. Stick with WDAY Radio as more information becomes available.
Commissioner Preston on downtown Fargo bridge project: "Plain old pedestrian bridge is not going to do it"
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo City Commissioner Arlette Preston says the commission needs to carefully consider how much money to spend on a proposed pedestrian bridge from City Hall to the west side of the Red River. "If we're going to do this, we have to do it right so that...
West Fargo Police Chief joins WDAY Midday to addresses parking ordinance criticisms
(West Fargo, ND) -- West Fargo's Police Chief is explaining his proposed parking ordinance and police office system changes he outlined last week to the city's commission. Police Chief Dennis Otterness joined WDAY Midday to clarify rumors he has heard about his own proposal. He began the conversation talking about the less controversial topic, specifically looking to increase efficiencies. He is looking for an update in software, which would reduce the workload and amount of repetitive processes needed to be done for each citation they write.
Moorhead Mayor joins WDAY Midday to give updates to City's community center, share thoughts on Fargo's proposed pedestrian bridge
(Moorhead, MN) -- Moorhead Mayor Shelly Carlson joined WDAY Midday to share multiple updates regarding a proposed community center within the city, along with giving some comments on plans for a pedestrian bridge being discussed in Fargo. Mayor Carlson says renderings of the proposed community center are now available for...
Suspicious bag near Fargo Homeless Shelter contained fireworks
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department says a suspicious bag found near a Fargo homeless shelter contained commercial fireworks parts. Officers responded to the location Wednesday afternoon and called in the Red River Valley Bomb Squad. No bomb materials were found. The fireworks were properly disposed of and no...
Additional phase of Fargo Sports Complex could push project price tag to $118M
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo Parks District board member is giving an update on the massive new sports complex in South Fargo now under construction. "Phase I is under construction. So in addition to the turf will be four hard courts. We'll call them basketball courts and you can use them for volleyball as well. Then there are some community rooms and party rooms in addition to that. The original phase also included one sheet of ice," said recently elected district board member Aaron Hill.
Multiple dumpster fires near Downtown Fargo under investigation
(Fargo, ND) -- No injuries or major damage was reported, but an investigation is ongoing connected to several dumpster fires in the area of Downtown Fargo early Thursday morning. The Fargo Fire Department tells WDAY Radio that they first responded to a dumpster fire at 3:29 a.m. near 12th St...
North Dakota National Guard unit deploying
(Fargo, MN) -- North Dakota National Guard soldiers based in Fargo are deploying. The 191st Military Police Company is headed into a yearlong mission in support of Operation Spartan Shield in the Middle East. The soldiers come from about three dozen communities in the Dakotas and Minnesota.
Public meeting on future of Yunker Farm taking place Saturday
(Fargo, ND) -- Roughly a year after it was closed, you may have a say in what the future of Yunker Farm looks like in North Fargo. The Fargo Parks District is holding a 'Yunker Farm Master Plan' public meeting from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, September 17th at the former children's museum.
Next year's Big Iron Farm Show in West Fargo could include concerts
(West Fargo, ND) -- The CEO for the Big Iron Farm show in West Fargo says this year's event is the biggest yet. "It's funny, the first day I had a lot of vendors come up to me and say it's back, you know it's back, because the last few years were good, but this year it does, we are more full than we've ever been, said Cody Cashman.
Former Moorhead Mayor Del Rae Williams hospitalized after suffering a stroke
(Moorhead, MN) -- Former Moorhead Mayor Del Rae Williams is hospitalized after suffering a stroke. Her husband. Ron, posted on her Facebook page, that the former mayor suffered a stroke late Wednesday afternoon. He says they called an ambulance right away and that the Del Rae is having difficulty using the phone, and her recovery may be slow.
Fargo Car Wash employee fired after alleged theft
(Fargo, ND) -- An employee of Don's Car Wash is out of a job after an allegation of theft. The owner of the car wash says a couple claims four thousand dollars was stolen from their console by the employee seen vacuuming the interior of the vehicle. The car wash...
Arthur Kollie guilty on all counts in murder of 14-year-old Jupiter Paulsen
(Fargo, ND) -- A jury has found 24-year-old Arthur Kollie guilty in the death of 14-year-old Fargo resident Jupiter Paulsen. The verdict was announced Thursday afternoon in a Fargo courtroom. The murder happened last June, in the Party City parking lot in South Fargo. Kollie, who lived at a homeless...
November 2022 Election Guide
Below is a full list of the candidates YOU can vote for in the upcoming November election. The below candidates will appear on the ballot for all those who are in Cass and Clay counties, as well as the adjacent surrounding counties too. Some are state-wide candidates. HOW THE ELECTION...
Kevin Feeney Gives an Update on Moorhead Spuds Football!
Moorhead Spuds Football head coach Kevin Feeney joined Big Game James McCarty and Jace Denman on Flag Sports Saturday. They discussed how the team has progressed so far this season and how they bounced back with a victory over Bemidji. Coach Feeney also gave an update on Conner Erickson, a Brainerd senior who was hospitalized during the Moorhead vs Brainerd game on Friday, September 9.
West Fargo High School student becomes semifinalist in National Merit Scholarship competition
(West Fargo, ND) -- West Fargo High School student Rachel Knudson has been selected as a semifinalist for the National Merit Scholarship Corporation. Knudson is among approximately 16,000 semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Corporation. Officials say about 95 percent of the Semifinalists will become finalists, but about half will win the National Merit Scholarship and a Merit Scholarship title.
9-15-22 The Chris Berg Show
Today's guests are: Charlene Nelson from Cass Public Health, Shawn Wenko, Executive Director for the City of Williston Economic Development, and producer Chris Larson. Faith, Freedom, Action. That's what The Chris Berg Show is all about. Chris believes we need to start influencing the hearts and minds of Americans who...
