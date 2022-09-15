Read full article on original website
Virginia judge dismisses youth climate change lawsuit
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed on behalf of 13 young people who claim that the state’s permitting of fossil fuel projects is exacerbating climate change. The lawsuit filed by Our Children’s Trust asked the court to declare portions of the Virginia Gas and Oil Act unconstitutional. It also alleged that the state’s reliance on and promotion of fossil fuels violates the rights of the plaintiffs, ages 10 to 19. On Friday, Richmond Circuit Court Judge Clarence Jenkins Jr. granted the state’s request to dismiss the lawsuit. The judge found that the complaint is barred by sovereign immunity. The plaintiffs’ lawyer said they will likely appeal the ruling to the state Court of Appeals.
GOP candidate Schmitt a no-show at Senate debate in Missouri
LAKE OZARK, Mo. (AP) — Democratic Missouri U.S. Senate candidate Trudy Busch Valentine called for compassion for immigrants, criticized the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade and pressed the need to address climate change during a candidate forum before a gathering of journalists on Friday. The gathering was notable for the absence of Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt, the race’s clear frontrunner. Schmitt is the first major party candidate for U.S. Senate or governor to decline to participate in the press association’s candidate forums in two decades. Schmitt says he agreed to a statewide televised debate in October, one that Valentine has not committed to.
Racism seen as root of water crisis in Mississippi capital
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Carey Wooten spent nearly seven weeks hunting for safe drinking water for herself, her two children and three dogs after clocking out each day as a Taco Bell manager, so Gov. Tate Reeves’ announcement that the water is clean again in Mississippi’s capital came as welcome news.
Parents win key ruling in Michigan newborn blood dispute
DETROIT (AP) — A judge has found key parts of Michigan’s newborn blood-testing program unconstitutional. Four parents challenged the program, raising concerns about how leftover samples are used long after screening for rare diseases has taken place. The lawsuit is not a class action. But the decision this week is likely to have an impact on how Michigan maintains millions of dried blood spots and makes them available for outside research. Parents are given a form at childbirth, seeking consent to use blood spots for research. But attorney Phil Ellison argues that the form is vague and leaves parents without enough information. Federal Judge Thomas Ludington ruled in favor of the parents on more than a dozen issues.
Judge: Amended McClain autopsy can be released if redacted
DENVER (AP) — A Colorado judge has partially granted a request by news organizations to release an amended autopsy report for Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who died after a 2019 encounter with police. Judge Kyle Seedorf ruled Friday that the report be made public — but only after new information is redacted. Colorado Public Radio sued the Adams County Coroner for release of the report after learning that information from a grand jury investigation into McClain’s death prompted it to be amended. The original report found no cause for McClain’s death. The new findings could help prosecutors in a pending case against three police officers and two paramedics facing manslaughter and other charges in McClain’s case.
NJ casino, online, sports betting revenue up 10% in August
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s casinos, horse tracks that offer sports betting and the online partners of both types of gambling outlets won $470.6 million from gamblers in August, up more than 10% from a year earlier. The amount of money won from in-person gamblers at casinos was nearly $274 million, up 4.4% from a year earlier. But that total still lagged behind the level of August 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic hit. Returning to pre-pandemic levels for in-person gamblers has been the main goal of Atlantic City’s nine casinos, regardless of the fact that money from internet and sports betting continues to grow.
Alaska braces for floods, power outages as huge storm nears
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Residents on Alaska’s vast and sparsely populated western coast braced Friday for a powerful storm that forecasters said could be one of the worst in recent history, threatening hurricane-force winds and high surf that could knock out power and cause flooding. The storm is...
