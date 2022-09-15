Read full article on original website
U.S. railroads, workers avert shutdown, but hard work remains to finalize contract deal
LOS ANGELES, Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. freight railways and unions representing 115,000 workers may have reached a deal to avert a damaging shutdown that could have battered the U.S. economy, but the industry isn't clear of that danger yet.
U.S. rail strike averted, but labor deal faces tough union votes
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration secured a tentative deal on Thursday to avert a railway strike that could have wreaked havoc on the U.S. economy, but union members angered by tough work conditions have yet to ratify the agreement.
The now-avoided rail worker strike, explained
It's been a tough week for the rail industry — but it seems there's a light at the end of the tunnel. Here's everything you need to know:. Unions representing rail workers and freight rail companies reached a tentative deal Thursday morning, just barely avoiding a detrimental strike that could have gone into effect early Friday. Per The New York Times, the compromise now moves to "union members for a ratification vote, which is a standard procedure in labor talks." Workers have agreed not to strike in the meantime.
5 ways the rail strike could worsen inflation
With thousands of railroad workers potentially striking on Friday, the economy is expected to take another hit as major supply lines are cut off across the country. Shipments of grain, oil and even car parts are likely to be impacted by the strike, forcing more delays on national transportation lines amid existing supply chain disruptions.
What really happened with the giant railroad strike that wasn’t—and how Warren Buffett was involved
Big challenges remain for the U.S. rail industry labor dispute, and Warren Buffett is at the center of it. After all-night negotiations that kept Americans on the edge of their seats, railroad employees have decided to forgo a planned strike early Thursday morning after companies and unions finally reached an agreement over better pay, working conditions, and benefits.
US News and World Report
U.S. Mediation Board Meeting With Railroads, Unions Ahead of Possible Strike
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The National Mediation Board was meeting with unions and freight railroads on Wednesday, joined by U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh in hopes of heading off a potential strike, the department and a railroad group told Reuters. Unions and freight railroads have so far struck five-year contract deals covering...
Rail workers win key concessions in deal to prevent strike
Railroad workers secured a deal Thursday that will deliver 24% raises and $5,000 bonuses over five years and it will also address some of their concerns about strict attendance rules and time off.The deal that's retroactive to 2020 will give rail workers the biggest raises they've seen in more than four decades. But the concessions related to working conditions may prove to be more important to them. The nation's biggest railroads, including Norfolk Southern, CSX, BNSF, Union Pacific and Kansas City Southern all negotiated jointly with 12 unions.Railroad workers will now be able to take unpaid days off for...
Biden jumps into rail dispute to avert possible strike
Freight and passenger rail service is already being affected by anticipation of a possible work stoppage as early as Friday.
U.S. railroad unions warn of cargo delays as contract deadline looms
LOS ANGELES, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Two unions negotiating contracts for almost 60,000 workers at major U.S. freight railways on Sunday said those employers are halting shipments of some cargo to gain leverage ahead of this week's deadline to secure labor agreements.
bloomberglaw.com
Railways Face ‘Total Shutdown’ Without Union Deal by Deadline
Close to 125,000 railroad workers are prepared to walk off the job at the end of the week if freight-rail companies don’t reach agreements with all the labor groups negotiating contracts now, raising the specter of a complete shutdown of the US rail system. While nine of 12 railroad...
Biden announces tentative deal to avert rail strike that threatened massive disruption
The White House has struck a tentative deal to avoid a rail strike that threatened major disruptions across the United States, with freight workers securing a key demand under its terms, President Joe Biden said Thursday morning. The tentative pact highlights the labor movement’s growing influence under an administration that...
US rail companies, unions reach 'tentative' deal to avert strike
A jubilant President Joe Biden announced a tentative deal Thursday to avoid a crippling strike by railroad unions following all-night talks as the clock ran down on threats to disrupt US supply chains in the run-up to midterm elections. Major freight carrier Union Pacific said it "looks forward to the unions ratifying these agreements and working with employees as we focus on restoring supply chain fluidity."
Amtrak cancels all long-distance trains ahead of potential freight rail shutdown
Although Amtrak is not involved in the labor dispute, the move is more fallout from an ongoing stalemate between freight rail companies and unions.
Biden, unions, rail executives struggle for deal as shutdown looms
DETROIT/LOS ANGELES, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Biden administration officials hosted labor contract talks late on Wednesday to avert a potential rail shutdown that could disrupt cargo shipments and impede food and fuel supplies, but one small union rejected a deal and Amtrak canceled all long-distance passenger trips.
ConsumerAffairs
Rail lines and unions head off a potentially devastating strike
The U.S. economy dodged a pretty big bullet. With time running out before a nationwide rail workers strike, the two sides reached a tentative settlement in the early hours of Thursday morning. Economists warned that a shutdown of the nation’s freight lines would make inflation even worse, interrupting supply chains...
California’s fast-food industry calls for referendum on new labor legislation
Legislation will provide for councils to represent workers, but opponents claim menu prices will increase, restaurants will close and workers will not gain added protections
Amtrak restoring canceled trains after tentative agreement reached
Amtrak is reversing its plans to cancel long-distance train trips after rail unions and freight railways reached a tentative contract agreement this week, avoiding a strike. “Amtrak is working to quickly restore canceled trains and reaching out to impacted customers to accommodate on first available departures,” the company said in a statement.
