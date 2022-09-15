Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo 24-hour Giraffe Baby Camera Starts Today (September 19th)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Last Chance to See Patrick Marold's Incredible Windmill Project in Colorado SpringsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
A Swarm of Butterflies and Dragonflies Have Landed in Colorado SpringsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Pikes Peak Library Promoting Children's Library Cards With Prizes in SeptemberColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
"Doggy Day Out" Provides a Welcome Break for Shelter DogsColorado JillDivide, CO
Related
Travel Back in Time at Colorado’s Historic Matchless Mine
Colorado has a rich mining history that dates back to 1858. The industry was booming in the state during the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries and at that time, mining contributed massively to Colorado's successful economy. A majority of Colorado's mining towns were located in the mountainous central and southwest...
Last Chance to See Patrick Marold's Incredible Windmill Project in Colorado Springs
The Windmill Project by Patrick MaroldPhoto by the author. (Colorado Springs, CO) At the base of Austin Bluffs Open Space near Pulpit Rock, there is an outdoor art installation called The Windmill Project. This impressive array has 2000 eight-foot tall polycarbonate tubes with LED lights and wind-activated turbines.
What Ever Happened To Colorado’s Historic Needle’s Eye Tunnel?
During the early 1900s, dozens of trains traversed across the Denver, Northwestern & Pacific Railway, chugging their way through the Needle's Eye Tunnel, 11,660 feet above the ground in Gilpin County, Colorado. The railway itself was established in 1903 by Denver banker, David Moffat. At the time, it was the...
Final heat wave of summer abruptly ends mid-week
The transition between summer and fall is coming up this week and summer will go out with a surge of heat. On the Jetstream map we have a building ridge of hot high pressure backing into the front range of the Rockies. This will lift high temperatures over the state especially over the eastern half of Colorado.Temperatures over most of Colorado will be at least 10 degrees above normal including in the Denver metro area where at least 90 degrees is expected in most neighborhoods Monday afternoon.Tuesday will be almost as warm in most places and with some occasionally gusty wind, the fire danger will be elevated in many areas especially across the Eastern Plains.Tuesday night a cold front will swing thru the state with much cooler temperatures and a good chance of showers and thunderstorms moving in.High temperatures will be dropping below normal by mid week with more than a third of the state feeling the chill of fall on Wednesday.The Autumnal Equinox or First Day of Astronomical Fall is on Thursday at 7:03 pm.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Magic Of Christmas Returns to Colorado’s Gaylord Rockies Resort
The holidays will be here before we know it. If you're looking for a great way to spend this Christmas with family (and friends too), the Gaylord Rockies is gearing up for the return of one of the greatest (if not, the greatest) holiday experiences the state of Colorado has to offer.
Westword
Reader: I Loved Colorado, Until I Didn't
According to recent studies, a large percentage of transplants to the state of late are rich — or as they might prefer, "comfortable." But a new analysis by United Van Lines shows that influx of well-heeled transplants and the skyrocketing high cost of living is also inspiring residents to leave Colorado.
World Record Set In Colorado Thanks to Adorable CAT Squad
Flying out through Denver's airport is a breeze, especially when free therapy is available from the cutest therapists around. According to a press release from the Denver International Airport, the Canine Airport Therapy (CAT) Squad recently set a Guinness World Record. What is the CAT Squad at Denver International Airport?
Guy Fieri Visited This Iconic Colorado Diner, You Should Too
Sam's No. 3 Diner is an iconic Colorado restaurant that's been around since 1927. Their mouthwatering, award-winning menu is so delicious, that Food Network's Guy Fieri even swung by to visit the renowned diner on an episode of Triple D. In 2022, Sam's is now serving hungry patrons at three...
IN THIS ARTICLE
350-pound bear found living in dense Colorado residential area near grade school
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, a 350-pound bear was found living in the heart of a dense residential area in Colorado Springs, near an elementary school. This prompted a rescue mission to remove the bear from this area, preventing the potential for a negative interaction that could have resulted in the euthanization of the bear.
Jeffco taxpayers will see additional TABOR checks
Taxpayers in Jefferson County will get some money back in their pockets from the county, thanks to the Taxpayer Bill of Rights, known as TABOR.
KKTV
Pedestrian hit by 2 cars in southeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A pedestrian was hit twice by a car while wandering through traffic Saturday night. Springs police tell 11 News the man was walking in the middle of Powers near Hancock Expressway as oncoming cars tried to swerve to avoid him. One driver was able to get around him, but the next two vehicles couldn’t and he was hit by both cars.
TikTok Challenge Targets Thefts of These Cars In Colorado
Keep your hands to yourself, not only was it the name of a great song from the 1980's it was one of the first things we all learned (or should have learned) from our Mom when we were kids. Sadly, there are a lot of people who didn't learn this...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Bussed' Venezuelan families flood Denver’s homeless services
(Denver, Colo.) Refugees from Venezuela have flooded the homeless families assistance program at Volunteers of America in Denver, according to Angel Hurtado. Hurtado works with youth and families at VOA. “Dare I say that we’ve seen some families come from Venezuela,” she remarked during a seminar last week hosted by Colorado Coalition for the Homeless. “I would say they are being bussed here. It is an exploding population.”
Daily Record
With Colorado “getting strange,” Michigan may be the place to be as climate changes
People who relocated during the pandemic favored areas at higher risk of disruption due to climate change, but they may come to regret those moves over the long term, futurist Greg Lindsay told a gathering of the Denver Metro Commercial Association of Realtors on Thursday morning. “Americans are moving in...
Dog lost in wilderness found alive after 3 months
The family of Farrah, a 3-year-old golden retriever, were relieved when they got the call that their missing dog was found after months in the wild.
Popular Colorado-based Mexican restaurant and brewery comes to Castle Rock
Los Dos Potrillos brewed beer and burritos.Los Dos Potrillos. (Castle Rock, Colo.) Jose Ramirez, owner of Los Dos Potrillos, is set to open the fifth and southernmost location of his popular restaurant this spring in Castle Rock.
A Swarm of Butterflies and Dragonflies Have Landed in Colorado Springs
"Colorado Skyhawk" by Celeste HodgesPhoto by the author. (Colorado Springs, CO) More than thirty sculptures of colorful butterflies and dragonflies have temporarily landed on the front lawn of the Colorado Springs Pioneer Museum.
Colorado Springs gets new Asian-American mochi doughnut shop
Sakeo Williams, owner of Thai Lily Cuisine and Yakitori 8, 319 N. Chelton Road, opened a second eatery Mochi Thai’m Donuts, 721 N. Academy Blvd., on Aug. 20. The doughnut shop was born of necessity during the pandemic shutdown. “I started making doughnuts to garner more business for Thai Lily since we had to close down our dining room for two years,” she said. “I wanted to be the first in Colorado Springs to open not just a mochi doughnut shop, but a gluten-free one.”
KRDO
“It just hurt more than anything else.” Family holds memorial ride, still looking for answers in killing of mountain biker
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Five years ago Saturday, Tim Watkins' body was found off the Limbaugh Trail near Mount Herman Road. An autopsy determined Watkins had been shot and killed, and the case was ruled a homicide by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office says investigators have no active leads, and Watkins' family still is left with no answers.
weather5280.com
Colorado forecast: How much snow analog years suggest Denver will see during the upcoming winter season
These kind of outlooks are always popular among social media channels when hype-driven terms and baseless projections scream for epic snowfall. There is a scientific basis that can and should be applied for a general understanding of where seasons are headed in terms of temperatures and precipitation. I explain more...
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
Grand Junction, CO
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0