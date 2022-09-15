ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Divide, CO

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Travel Back in Time at Colorado’s Historic Matchless Mine

Colorado has a rich mining history that dates back to 1858. The industry was booming in the state during the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries and at that time, mining contributed massively to Colorado's successful economy. A majority of Colorado's mining towns were located in the mountainous central and southwest...
LEADVILLE, CO
CBS Denver

Final heat wave of summer abruptly ends mid-week

The transition between summer and fall is coming up this week and summer will go out with a surge of heat. On the Jetstream map we have a building ridge of hot high pressure backing into the front range of the Rockies. This will lift high temperatures over the state especially over the eastern half of Colorado.Temperatures over most of Colorado will be at least 10 degrees above normal including in the Denver metro area where at least 90 degrees is expected in most neighborhoods Monday afternoon.Tuesday will be almost as warm in most places and with some occasionally gusty wind, the fire danger will be elevated in many areas especially across the Eastern Plains.Tuesday night a cold front will swing thru the state with much cooler temperatures and a good chance of showers and thunderstorms moving in.High temperatures will be dropping below normal by mid week with more than a third of the state feeling the chill of fall on Wednesday.The Autumnal Equinox or First Day of Astronomical Fall is on Thursday at 7:03 pm.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado State
Delta, CO
Colorado Real Estate
Divide, CO
Colorado Business
Westword

Reader: I Loved Colorado, Until I Didn't

According to recent studies, a large percentage of transplants to the state of late are rich — or as they might prefer, "comfortable." But a new analysis by United Van Lines shows that influx of well-heeled transplants and the skyrocketing high cost of living is also inspiring residents to leave Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

World Record Set In Colorado Thanks to Adorable CAT Squad

Flying out through Denver's airport is a breeze, especially when free therapy is available from the cutest therapists around. According to a press release from the Denver International Airport, the Canine Airport Therapy (CAT) Squad recently set a Guinness World Record. What is the CAT Squad at Denver International Airport?
DENVER, CO
KKTV

Pedestrian hit by 2 cars in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A pedestrian was hit twice by a car while wandering through traffic Saturday night. Springs police tell 11 News the man was walking in the middle of Powers near Hancock Expressway as oncoming cars tried to swerve to avoid him. One driver was able to get around him, but the next two vehicles couldn’t and he was hit by both cars.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
David Heitz

'Bussed' Venezuelan families flood Denver’s homeless services

(Denver, Colo.) Refugees from Venezuela have flooded the homeless families assistance program at Volunteers of America in Denver, according to Angel Hurtado. Hurtado works with youth and families at VOA. “Dare I say that we’ve seen some families come from Venezuela,” she remarked during a seminar last week hosted by Colorado Coalition for the Homeless. “I would say they are being bussed here. It is an exploding population.”
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado Springs gets new Asian-American mochi doughnut shop

Sakeo Williams, owner of Thai Lily Cuisine and Yakitori 8, 319 N. Chelton Road, opened a second eatery Mochi Thai’m Donuts, 721 N. Academy Blvd., on Aug. 20. The doughnut shop was born of necessity during the pandemic shutdown. “I started making doughnuts to garner more business for Thai Lily since we had to close down our dining room for two years,” she said. “I wanted to be the first in Colorado Springs to open not just a mochi doughnut shop, but a gluten-free one.”
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

“It just hurt more than anything else.” Family holds memorial ride, still looking for answers in killing of mountain biker

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Five years ago Saturday, Tim Watkins' body was found off the Limbaugh Trail near Mount Herman Road. An autopsy determined Watkins had been shot and killed, and the case was ruled a homicide by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office says investigators have no active leads, and Watkins' family still is left with no answers.
PALMER LAKE, CO
